School Assembly News Headlines (November 16, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
Read the top school assembly news headlines for November 16, 2026. Get the latest national, international, business and education news updates for students.
Start your day with the latest news updates from across the country and around the world. Here are the top headlines for the school assembly on November 16, 2026, covering important national, international, business and education news. These headlines will help students stay informed about the latest developments and begin their day with greater awareness of current affairs.
Top National News (November 16, 2026)
- UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India
- Modi's office summons telecom secretary over use of fake court orders, officials say
- Delhi overtakes Lahore as world's most polluted city as air quality drops
- Delhi Metro to run from 4:30 am tomorrow to facilitate devotees for Chhath Mahaparv
- Govt calls for greater collaboration between India and Singapore to promote innovation
- Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ instils new self-confidence among poor: PM Modi
- Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm
- NHRC summons Punjab Chief Secretary over bus safety violations
- Indian goods to receive preferential market access in US, with lower tariffs, says Piyush Goyal
Top World News (November 16, 2026)
- South Korea's top scorer in tax accountancy exam admits cheating
- Israel kills Hamas commander in strike on Gaza camp, officials say
- New Orleans port files $1m lawsuit over 'miracle on the Mississippi' tanker collision
- Copper wire upgrade behind US flight suspension, transport secretary says
- Fifth Canadian soldier dies from injuries caused by large fire at military base
- Iran targets US military base in Bahrain with drone attack
- Judge temporarily blocks Trump from closing Washington DC golf course for renovation
- Italy fines Meta €805m over accessing users' photos
Top Education News (November 16, 2026)
- Four IIT grads build a wall-mounted gym, Anand Mahindra sees global potential
- A Bengaluru engineer builds a space observatory to bring stars closer to rural students
- From Agawali Village To The Skies: Parag Sharma Set To Become Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot
- India invites Singapore universities to set up campuses, build townships
- Giving back to nation, society is every IIT alumnus’s responsibility: Karnataka Governor
- Odisha Plans Digital Land Inventory of 742 Degree Colleges
Top Business News (November 16, 2026)
- BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least
- Govt, private health insurance spending tops 20% of total health outlay
- RBI may review microfinance borrowers' income threshold, if needed: Murmu
- India, US agree on preferential market access for Indian goods: Goyal
- Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram
Thought of the Day – November 16, 2026
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”
Meaning: Every small step we take towards learning and improvement brings us closer to our goals. Consistency and hard work are the keys to success.
Questions and Answers for School Assembly - November 16, 2026
Q1. Which royal couple is scheduled to visit India?
Answer: Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Q2. Which city overtook Lahore to become the world’s most polluted city?
Answer: Delhi.
Q3. At what time will Delhi Metro services begin tomorrow to facilitate Chhath devotees?
Answer: 4:30 AM.
Q4. Which two countries have called for greater collaboration to promote innovation?
Answer: India and Singapore.
Q5. Which Indian minister announced preferential market access for Indian goods in the US?
Answer: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Q6. Which organisation summoned the Punjab Chief Secretary over bus safety violations?
Answer: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Q7. Which country recently fined Meta €805 million over accessing users’ photos?
Answer: Italy.
Q8. Which country is building an observatory to bring astronomy closer to rural students through a Bengaluru engineer’s initiative?
Answer: India.
Q9. Which Indian state plans to create a digital land inventory of 742 degree colleges?
Answer: Odisha.
Q10. Which central bank may review the income threshold for microfinance borrowers?
Answer: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Q11. Which country invited universities from Singapore to establish campuses and build townships?
Answer: India.
Q12. What is the name of the Indian initiative associated with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’?
Answer: The government’s inclusive development approach.
ALSO READ| School Holiday Tomorrow (November 16, 2026): Will Schools Remains Closed? Check State-Wise List
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.