School Assembly News Headlines (November 16, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News

Indian goods to receive preferential market access in US, with lower tariffs, says Piyush Goyal

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm

Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ instils new self-confidence among poor: PM Modi

Govt calls for greater collaboration between India and Singapore to promote innovation

Delhi Metro to run from 4:30 am tomorrow to facilitate devotees for Chhath Mahaparv

Delhi overtakes Lahore as world's most polluted city as air quality drops

Modi's office summons telecom secretary over use of fake court orders, officials say

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Start your day with the latest news updates from across the country and around the world. Here are the top headlines for the school assembly on November 16, 2026, covering important national, international, business and education news. These headlines will help students stay informed about the latest developments and begin their day with greater awareness of current affairs.

Giving back to nation, society is every IIT alumnus’s responsibility: Karnataka Governor

India invites Singapore universities to set up campuses, build townships

From Agawali Village To The Skies: Parag Sharma Set To Become Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot

A Bengaluru engineer builds a space observatory to bring stars closer to rural students

Judge temporarily blocks Trump from closing Washington DC golf course for renovation

Iran targets US military base in Bahrain with drone attack

Fifth Canadian soldier dies from injuries caused by large fire at military base

Copper wire upgrade behind US flight suspension, transport secretary says

New Orleans port files $1m lawsuit over 'miracle on the Mississippi' tanker collision

Israel kills Hamas commander in strike on Gaza camp, officials say

Top Business News (November 16, 2026)

BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least

Govt, private health insurance spending tops 20% of total health outlay

RBI may review microfinance borrowers' income threshold, if needed: Murmu

India, US agree on preferential market access for Indian goods: Goyal

Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Thought of the Day – November 16, 2026

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”

Meaning: Every small step we take towards learning and improvement brings us closer to our goals. Consistency and hard work are the keys to success.

Questions and Answers for School Assembly - November 16, 2026

Q1. Which royal couple is scheduled to visit India?

Answer: Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.