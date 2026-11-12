AFCAT 01/2027 Notification Out: इंडियन एयर फोर्स में 284 पोस्ट पर नोटिफिकेशन जारी, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें
AFCAT 01/2027 Notification Out: इंडियन एयर फोर्स ने 11 नवंबर, 2026 को AFCAT 01/2027 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। यह भर्ती फ्लाइंग ब्रांच और ग्राउंड ड्यूटी (Technical & Non-Technical) ब्रांच के पुरुष और महिला उम्मीदवारों के लिए की जा रही है। एलिजिबल कैंडिडेट्स नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक ऑनलाइन एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भर सकते हैं।
AFCAT 01/2027 Notification Out: इंडियन एयर फोर्स में AFCAT 2027 के लिए कुल 284 वैकेंसी निकाली गई हैं। ये भर्ती फ्लाइंग ब्रांच और ग्राउंड ड्यूटी के लिए की जा रही है। संबंधित भर्ती अभियान का उद्देश्य उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन मांगना है, जो कमीशन्ड ऑफिसर के तौर पर इंडियन एयर फोर्स का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं। इच्छुक व योग्य उम्मीदवार 12 नवंबर 2026 (सुबह 11:00 बजे) से 11 दिसंबर 2026 (रात 11:30 बजे) तक afcat.edcil.co.in पर ऑनलाइन अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।
AFCAT 01/2027 Notification PDF
IAF ने टेक्निकल और नॉन-टेक्निकल पोस्ट के लिए AFCAT 2027 का डिटेल नोटिफिकेशन afcat.edcil.co.in जारी किया है। यह भर्ती जनवरी 2028 में शुरू होने वाले कोर्स के लिए है और इसमें NCC स्पेशल एंट्री और GATE स्कोर एंट्री भी शामिल हैं। नोटिफिकेशन में वैकेंसी, एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया, सैलरी और अलाउंस के साथ एप्लीकेशन प्रोसेस से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल शामिल हैं।
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AFCAT 01/2027 नोटिफिकेशन
AFCAT 01/2027 Highlights
इंडियन एयर फोर्स ने नोटिफिकेशन ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट afcat.edcil.co.in पर जारी किया है। कैंडिडेट्स अन्य जरूरी डिटेल्स के लिए नीचे दिया गया टेबल देख सकते हैं:
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परीक्षा का नाम
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एयर फ़ोर्स कॉमन एडमिशन टेस्ट ( AFCAT ) 01/2027
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संचालन निकाय
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भारतीय वायु सेना (IAF)
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नोटिफिकेशन 2027 रिलीज की तारीख
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2 नवंबर 2026
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एएफसीएटी 01/2027 पोस्ट
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284
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एप्लीकेशन मोड
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ऑनलाइन
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आवेदन शुरू होने की तारीख
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12 नवंबर 2026
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AFCAT के लिए अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख
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11 दिसंबर 2026
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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afcat.edcil.co.in
AFCAT 1 Recruitment 2027 Application Form
कैंडिडेट इंडियन एयर फोर्स में निकाली गई वैकेंसी के लिए ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट afcat.edcil.co.in पर जाकर अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। एप्लीकेशन को भरते समय जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार रखें। ऑनलाइन एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भरने के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है।
AFCAT ऑनलाइन फॉर्म 2027 के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक
AFCAT 01/2027 के लिए एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म कैसे भरें?
कैंडिडेट रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रोसेस पूरा करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए स्टेप से आवेदन कर सकते हैं:
- ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट afcat.edcil.co.in पर जाएं।
- AFCAT 01/2027 के लिए ऑनलाइन अप्लाई लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपनी पर्सनल डिटेल्स के साथ ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म भरें।
- एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म में अपनी एजुकेशनल क्वालिफिकेशन और दूसरी डिटेल्स भरें।
- जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स अपलोड करें और एप्लीकेशन भरें।
- एग्जामिनेशन फीस भरें।
- फॉर्म में दी गई सभी जानकारी को रिव्यू जरूर करें।
CRPF Constable Salary 2026: इन हैंड सैलरी, पे स्केल, मिलने वाले लाभ और भत्ते
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.