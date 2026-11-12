ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Accountancy examination for students in the Commerce stream. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, section-wise weightage, marking scheme and internal assessment to plan their preparation effectively. Accountancy is a major subject for students interested in pursuing higher education in commerce, finance, business management and related fields. The subject requires a clear understanding of accounting principles, financial statements, partnership accounts and company accounts. Knowing the ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027 will help students understand the distribution of marks and prepare for both the theory examination and project work.

ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Overview Students can check the important details of the ISC Class 12 Accountancy examination for the 2026-27 academic session below. Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Subject Accountancy (858) Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Examination 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Question Paper Sections A, B and C ISC Class 12 Accountancy Section-Wise Weightage 2027 The ISC Class 12 Accountancy theory paper is divided into three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A is compulsory for all students, while candidates must choose either Section B (Management Accounting) or Section C (Computerised Accounting).

The detailed section-wise marks distribution is provided below. Section Topics Marks Section A Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts 60 Section B Management Accounting 20 Section C Computerised Accounting 20 Total Theory Marks 80 Important: Students must attempt Section A and choose either Section B or Section C. They are not required to attempt both optional sections. ISC Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2027: Topic-Wise Distribution CISCE has prescribed the following topic-wise weightage for the ISC Class 12 Accountancy theory examination. Section A: Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts (60 Marks) Section A is compulsory and carries 60 marks. It covers Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts. Unit Topics Marks 1 Fundamentals of Partnership and Goodwill 11 2 Reconstitution of Partnership 15 3 Dissolution of a Partnership Firm 8 4 Issue of Shares 11 5 Issue and Redemption of Debentures 8 6 Final Accounts of Companies 7 Total 60

Students should focus on partnership fundamentals, goodwill valuation, admission and retirement of partners, dissolution, issue of shares, debenture accounting and preparation of company balance sheets. Section B: Management Accounting (20 Marks) Students who opt for Management Accounting must prepare the following topics: Unit Topics Marks 1 Financial Statement Analysis 4 2 Cash Flow Statement 8 3 Ratio Analysis 8 Total 20 This section evaluates students' understanding of financial statements, cash flow preparation and the interpretation of financial ratios. Section C: Computerised Accounting (20 Marks) Students choosing Computerised Accounting instead of Management Accounting must prepare the following topics: Unit Topics Marks 1 Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet 10 2 Database Management System (DBMS) 10 Total 20

This section focuses on the application of spreadsheets in accounting, data presentation, database creation, sorting, queries and basic database management functions. Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2027 Accountancy requires regular numerical practice, conceptual clarity and an understanding of accounting formats. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance in the ISC Class 12 examination. 1. Understand the examination pattern: Go through the complete syllabus and identify the marks allotted to each unit before preparing a study timetable. 2. Focus on Partnership Accounts: Section A carries 60 marks, with 34 marks allocated to Partnership Accounts. Practise goodwill valuation, admission, retirement and dissolution problems. 3. Practise company accounts: Revise journal entries related to shares and debentures and practise preparing company balance sheets.