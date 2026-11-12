ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Internal Assessment
Check ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027, including section-wise weightage, marking scheme, theory paper structure, project work and internal assessment for the 2026-27 session.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Accountancy examination for students in the Commerce stream. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, section-wise weightage, marking scheme and internal assessment to plan their preparation effectively.
Accountancy is a major subject for students interested in pursuing higher education in commerce, finance, business management and related fields. The subject requires a clear understanding of accounting principles, financial statements, partnership accounts and company accounts. Knowing the ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027 will help students understand the distribution of marks and prepare for both the theory examination and project work.
ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
Students can check the important details of the ISC Class 12 Accountancy examination for the 2026-27 academic session below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
CISCE
|
Examination
|
Indian School Certificate (ISC)
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Accountancy (858)
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Theory Examination
|
80 Marks
|
Project Work
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Question Paper Sections
|
A, B and C
ISC Class 12 Accountancy Section-Wise Weightage 2027
The ISC Class 12 Accountancy theory paper is divided into three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A is compulsory for all students, while candidates must choose either Section B (Management Accounting) or Section C (Computerised Accounting).
The detailed section-wise marks distribution is provided below.
|
Section
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts
|
60
|
Section B
|
Management Accounting
|
20
|
Section C
|
Computerised Accounting
|
20
|
Total Theory Marks
|
80
Important: Students must attempt Section A and choose either Section B or Section C. They are not required to attempt both optional sections.
ISC Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2027: Topic-Wise Distribution
CISCE has prescribed the following topic-wise weightage for the ISC Class 12 Accountancy theory examination.
Section A: Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts (60 Marks)
Section A is compulsory and carries 60 marks. It covers Partnership Accounts and Joint Stock Company Accounts.
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
1
|
Fundamentals of Partnership and Goodwill
|
11
|
2
|
Reconstitution of Partnership
|
15
|
3
|
Dissolution of a Partnership Firm
|
8
|
4
|
Issue of Shares
|
11
|
5
|
Issue and Redemption of Debentures
|
8
|
6
|
Final Accounts of Companies
|
7
|
Total
|
60
Students should focus on partnership fundamentals, goodwill valuation, admission and retirement of partners, dissolution, issue of shares, debenture accounting and preparation of company balance sheets.
Section B: Management Accounting (20 Marks)
Students who opt for Management Accounting must prepare the following topics:
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
1
|
Financial Statement Analysis
|
4
|
2
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
8
|
3
|
Ratio Analysis
|
8
|
Total
|
20
This section evaluates students' understanding of financial statements, cash flow preparation and the interpretation of financial ratios.
Section C: Computerised Accounting (20 Marks)
Students choosing Computerised Accounting instead of Management Accounting must prepare the following topics:
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
1
|
Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet
|
10
|
2
|
Database Management System (DBMS)
|
10
|
Total
|
20
This section focuses on the application of spreadsheets in accounting, data presentation, database creation, sorting, queries and basic database management functions.
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2027
Accountancy requires regular numerical practice, conceptual clarity and an understanding of accounting formats. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance in the ISC Class 12 examination.
1. Understand the examination pattern: Go through the complete syllabus and identify the marks allotted to each unit before preparing a study timetable.
2. Focus on Partnership Accounts: Section A carries 60 marks, with 34 marks allocated to Partnership Accounts. Practise goodwill valuation, admission, retirement and dissolution problems.
3. Practise company accounts: Revise journal entries related to shares and debentures and practise preparing company balance sheets.
4. Choose the optional section carefully: Understand the difference between Management Accounting and Computerised Accounting before selecting the section you intend to attempt.
5. Practise numerical questions: Solve questions on cash flow statements, financial ratios and partnership accounts regularly to improve calculation accuracy.
6. Complete project work on time: Prepare both projects according to CISCE guidelines and ensure that the findings and calculations are properly presented.
7. Solve specimen papers: Practise the latest ISC specimen question papers to understand the question format, internal choices and time management requirements.
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026
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