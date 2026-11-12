CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows a structured examination pattern for Class 11 Mathematics to assess student’s conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and application of mathematical concepts. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2027 should understand the question paper structure, unit-wise marks distribution, internal assessment and marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively. Mathematics is an important subject for students planning to pursue careers in engineering, science, economics, data analytics and other related fields. Knowing the CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27 will help students identify important topics, understand the weightage of different units and manage their time during examinations. Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27

CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students can check the major details of the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics examination for the 2026-27 academic session in the table below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 11 Subject Mathematics Subject Code 041 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Exam Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours CBSE Class 11 Maths Marks Distribution 2027: Unit-Wise Weightage According to the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27, the theory examination carries 80 marks, divided across five major units. Algebra has the highest weightage, followed by Sets and Functions. Check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below. S. No. Units Marks 1 Sets and Functions 23 2 Algebra 25 3 Coordinate Geometry 12 4 Calculus 8 5 Statistics and Probability 12 Total Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Important: CBSE has not prescribed chapter-wise or individual topic-wise weightage for the Class 11 Mathematics examination. Students should prepare all the chapters rather than relying exclusively on high-weightage topics. CBSE Class 11 Maths Question Paper Design 2027 The CBSE Class 11 Mathematics question paper is designed to evaluate student’s conceptual knowledge, understanding, application and analytical skills. The official question paper design divides the 80-mark theory paper into three major categories based on learning outcomes. The distribution is as follows: Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 44 55% Applying 20 25% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 16 20% Total 80 100% Understanding the Question Categories 1. Remembering and Understanding (44 Marks)

This section evaluates students' knowledge of mathematical concepts, definitions, formulas and fundamental principles. Questions may require students to recall previously learned concepts, explain mathematical ideas and demonstrate their understanding through calculations. 2. Applying (20 Marks) Application-based questions assess students' ability to use mathematical formulas, concepts and techniques to solve problems. These questions may involve numerical calculations and real-life mathematical situations. 3. Analysing, Evaluating and Creating (16 Marks) This category focuses on higher-order thinking skills. Students may be required to analyse mathematical problems, interpret information, evaluate solutions and develop alternative approaches to reach the correct answer. CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, CBSE has allocated 20 marks for internal assessment in Class 11 Mathematics. This assessment evaluates student’s performance in periodic tests and mathematics activities conducted throughout the academic year. The internal assessment is divided into the following components: Assessment Component Marks Periodic Tests (Best 2 out of 3) 10 Mathematics Activities 10 Total 20 1. Periodic Tests (10 Marks) Schools may conduct three periodic tests during the academic session. These tests evaluate students' understanding of concepts taught in different phases of the academic year. The suggested schedule is: Test Tentative Schedule Periodic Test 1 (Pre-Mid-Term) July-August Periodic Test 2 (Mid-Term) November Periodic Test 3 (Post-Mid-Term) December-January

The best two scores out of the three periodic tests are considered for the final periodic assessment. Their average is calculated to award marks out of 10. 2. Mathematics Activities (10 Marks) Students are required to perform mathematics activities throughout the academic year using the NCERT Mathematics Laboratory Manual. The assessment includes practical activity work, record maintenance and viva-voce. The distribution of marks is as follows: Activity Assessment Marks Activities performed throughout the year and record keeping 5 Year-end activity assessment 3 Viva-Voce 2 Total 10 Students should maintain a proper record of their mathematics activities and participate in practical assessments conducted by their schools. CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Chapters

Students preparing for the annual examination should be familiar with all five units and their prescribed chapters. Here is the unit-wise chapter list for Mathematics (041). Units Chapters Sets and Functions Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions Algebra Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Linear Inequalities, Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Sequence and Series Coordinate Geometry Straight Lines, Conic Sections, Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry Calculus Limits and Derivatives Statistics and Probability Statistics, Probability Note: The CBSE curriculum also identifies certain topics for formative assessment only. These topics are intended to strengthen conceptual understanding and are not included in summative assessment. Students should check the official syllabus for the complete list before preparing for the annual examination.