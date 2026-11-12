CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027, including the latest marking scheme, unit-wise marks distribution, question paper design, internal assessment and exam preparation tips for 2026-27.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows a structured examination pattern for Class 11 Mathematics to assess student’s conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and application of mathematical concepts. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2027 should understand the question paper structure, unit-wise marks distribution, internal assessment and marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively.
Mathematics is an important subject for students planning to pursue careers in engineering, science, economics, data analytics and other related fields. Knowing the CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27 will help students identify important topics, understand the weightage of different units and manage their time during examinations.
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the major details of the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics examination for the 2026-27 academic session in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Subject Code
|
041
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
CBSE Class 11 Maths Marks Distribution 2027: Unit-Wise Weightage
According to the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27, the theory examination carries 80 marks, divided across five major units. Algebra has the highest weightage, followed by Sets and Functions. Check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below.
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sets and Functions
|
23
|
2
|
Algebra
|
25
|
3
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
12
|
4
|
Calculus
|
8
|
5
|
Statistics and Probability
|
12
|
Total Theory Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Important: CBSE has not prescribed chapter-wise or individual topic-wise weightage for the Class 11 Mathematics examination. Students should prepare all the chapters rather than relying exclusively on high-weightage topics.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Question Paper Design 2027
The CBSE Class 11 Mathematics question paper is designed to evaluate student’s conceptual knowledge, understanding, application and analytical skills. The official question paper design divides the 80-mark theory paper into three major categories based on learning outcomes.
The distribution is as follows:
|
Question Typology
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
Remembering and Understanding
|
44
|
55%
|
Applying
|
20
|
25%
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
|
16
|
20%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
Understanding the Question Categories
1. Remembering and Understanding (44 Marks)
This section evaluates students' knowledge of mathematical concepts, definitions, formulas and fundamental principles. Questions may require students to recall previously learned concepts, explain mathematical ideas and demonstrate their understanding through calculations.
2. Applying (20 Marks)
Application-based questions assess students' ability to use mathematical formulas, concepts and techniques to solve problems. These questions may involve numerical calculations and real-life mathematical situations.
3. Analysing, Evaluating and Creating (16 Marks)
This category focuses on higher-order thinking skills. Students may be required to analyse mathematical problems, interpret information, evaluate solutions and develop alternative approaches to reach the correct answer.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, CBSE has allocated 20 marks for internal assessment in Class 11 Mathematics. This assessment evaluates student’s performance in periodic tests and mathematics activities conducted throughout the academic year.
The internal assessment is divided into the following components:
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Periodic Tests (Best 2 out of 3)
|
10
|
Mathematics Activities
|
10
|
Total
|
20
1. Periodic Tests (10 Marks)
Schools may conduct three periodic tests during the academic session. These tests evaluate students' understanding of concepts taught in different phases of the academic year.
The suggested schedule is:
|
Test
|
Tentative Schedule
|
Periodic Test 1 (Pre-Mid-Term)
|
July-August
|
Periodic Test 2 (Mid-Term)
|
November
|
Periodic Test 3 (Post-Mid-Term)
|
December-January
The best two scores out of the three periodic tests are considered for the final periodic assessment. Their average is calculated to award marks out of 10.
2. Mathematics Activities (10 Marks)
Students are required to perform mathematics activities throughout the academic year using the NCERT Mathematics Laboratory Manual. The assessment includes practical activity work, record maintenance and viva-voce.
The distribution of marks is as follows:
|
Activity Assessment
|
Marks
|
Activities performed throughout the year and record keeping
|
5
|
Year-end activity assessment
|
3
|
Viva-Voce
|
2
|
Total
|
10
Students should maintain a proper record of their mathematics activities and participate in practical assessments conducted by their schools.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Chapters
Students preparing for the annual examination should be familiar with all five units and their prescribed chapters. Here is the unit-wise chapter list for Mathematics (041).
|
Units
|
Chapters
|
Sets and Functions
|
Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions
|
Algebra
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Linear Inequalities, Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Sequence and Series
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
Straight Lines, Conic Sections, Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Calculus
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
Statistics and Probability
|
Statistics, Probability
Note: The CBSE curriculum also identifies certain topics for formative assessment only. These topics are intended to strengthen conceptual understanding and are not included in summative assessment. Students should check the official syllabus for the complete list before preparing for the annual examination.
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2027
Mathematics requires regular practice, conceptual clarity and familiarity with different types of numerical problems. Students can follow these preparation strategies to improve their performance in the annual examination.
1. Understand the complete syllabus: Go through the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus and identify all the prescribed chapters before starting preparation.
2. Prioritise high-weightage units: Algebra carries 25 marks, while Sets and Functions carries 23 marks. Students should allocate sufficient preparation time to these units without ignoring the remaining topics.
3. Practise NCERT exercises: Solve all examples and exercises from the NCERT Mathematics textbook to develop a strong understanding of concepts.
4. Maintain a formula notebook: Prepare a separate notebook containing important formulas, mathematical identities and concepts for quick revision.
5. Practise numerical questions: Focus on solving different types of problems, especially from Calculus, Algebra and Coordinate Geometry.
6. Solve sample papers: Attempt practice papers within the three-hour examination duration to improve speed, accuracy and time management.
7. Prepare for internal assessment: Participate in periodic tests and complete mathematics activities regularly to secure marks in the internal assessment.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27
|CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027
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