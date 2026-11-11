CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027, including section-wise marks distribution, question paper structure, internal assessment and marking scheme.
CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 follows a 100-mark assessment structure for English Core, comprising an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper is divided into three sections: Reading Skills (26 marks), Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (23 marks), and Literature (31 marks). Internal assessment includes listening and speaking skills and project work.The examination pattern is prescribed in the CBSE English Core curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. Students should understand the section-wise weightage, question formats and assessment criteria to prepare effectively for their annual examination.
CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Class 11 students can check the table given below to get more details about English subjects.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
|
11
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Subject
|
English Core
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Subject Code
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301
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Theory Examination
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80 marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 marks
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Total Marks
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100
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 hours
|
Question Paper Sections
|
3
CBSE Class 11 English Marking Scheme 2026-27: Section-Wise Weightage
According to the CBSE curriculum, the English Core theory paper carries 80 marks. The question paper is divided into three sections, each focusing on different language and literary skills.
|
Section
|
Subject Area
|
Marks
|
Section A
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Reading Skills
|
26
|
Section B
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Grammar and Creative Writing Skills
|
23
|
Section C
|
Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text
|
31
|
Total
|
Theory Examination
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
Listening, Speaking and Project Work
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
CBSE Class 11 English Question Paper Structure 2027
The Class 11 English question paper includes comprehension passages, grammar exercises, creative writing tasks and literature-based questions. Students are assessed on their ability to understand texts, use language correctly, express ideas and analyse literary works.
Section A: Reading Skills – 26 Marks
Section A carries 26 marks and focuses on reading comprehension, interpretation, vocabulary, analytical skills and summarisation.The section includes the following question types:
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Topics
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Marks
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Unseen Passage (Factual, Descriptive or Literary)
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10
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Case-Based Factual Passage
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8
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Note Making
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5
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Summary Writing
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3
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Total
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26
Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills – 23 Marks
Section B carries 23 marks and evaluates students' understanding of grammar rules and their ability to communicate ideas through different writing formats. It is divided into two parts: Grammar (7 marks) and Creative Writing Skills (16 marks).
- Grammar – 7 Marks
The grammar section includes questions based on the following topics:
- Gap filling based on tenses and clauses.
- Reordering of sentences.
- Transformation of sentences.
Students will have to attempt seven questions out of the eight provided.
- Creative Writing Skills – 16 Marks
The creative writing section includes short and long writing tasks. Students will be required to write advertisements, posters, speeches and debates.
|
Writing Task
|
Word Limit
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Marks
|
Classified Advertisement
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Up to 50 words
|
3
|
Poster Writing
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Up to 50 words
|
3
|
Speech Writing
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120–150 words
|
5
|
Debate Writing
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120–150 words
|
5
|
Total
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16
Section C: Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text – 31 Marks
Section C carries the highest weightage in the CBSE Class 11 English theory examination. It includes questions from the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots.Students will be assessed on their understanding of literary texts, interpretation, critical thinking, analytical abilities and written expression.The section includes extract-based questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.
|
Question Type
|
Marks
|
Poetry Extract from Hornbill
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3
|
Prose Extract from Hornbill
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3
|
Prose Extract from Snapshots
|
4
|
Short Answer Questions from Hornbill (2 × 3)
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6
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Short Answer Question from Snapshots (1 × 3)
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3
|
Long Answer Question from Hornbill
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6
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Long Answer Question from Snapshots
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6
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Total
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31
CBSE Class 11 English Internal Assessment 2026-27
Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, students will be assessed internally for another 20 marks. This assessment focuses on listening, speaking and project-based learning.
|
Internal Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Listening Skills
|
5
|
Speaking Skills
|
5
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Total
|
20
1. Listening and Speaking Skills – 10 Marks
Students will be assessed on their listening and speaking abilities through activities conducted by their schools. The assessment carries 5 marks each for listening and speaking.The assessment focuses on:
- Interactive competence and participation.
- Fluency and coherence.
- Pronunciation and clarity of speech.
- Grammar and vocabulary.
2. Project Work – 10 Marks
Project work carries 10 marks and includes the preparation of a project report or script along with a viva. As prescribed in the CBSE guidelines, 5 marks are allotted to the project report, script or essay, while the remaining 5 marks are awarded for the viva.
Students may work on relevant themes from their prescribed textbooks or other age-appropriate topics. Schools assess projects based on content quality, accuracy, creativity, clarity of ideas and overall presentation.
CBSE Class 11 English Prescribed Books 2026-27
For English Core, students are required to study the prescribed NCERT textbooks Hornbill and Snapshots. Questions in the literature section will be based on these books.
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Textbook
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Description
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Hornbill
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English Reader
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Snapshots
|
Supplementary Reader
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 English Exam 2027
Students can improve their performance by preparing for all three sections instead of focusing only on literature. The following tips can help them prepare for the annual examination:
- Practise Unseen Passages: Solve comprehension passages regularly to improve reading speed, vocabulary and understanding.
- Revise Grammar Rules: Practise tenses, clauses, sentence reordering and transformation questions.
- Work on Writing Formats: Learn the correct formats for advertisements, posters, speeches and debates.
- Read NCERT Textbooks Thoroughly: Study all prescribed chapters and poems from Hornbill and Snapshots.
- Practise Long Answers: Write answers within the prescribed word limits and support your explanations with relevant examples from the texts.
- Prepare for Internal Assessment: Participate in speaking and listening activities and complete project work within the school's given timeline.
- Solve Practice Papers: Attempt sample and previous school examination papers to understand question patterns and improve time management.
Where to Download CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF?
Students can refer to the official CBSE English Core syllabus to check the detailed course structure, prescribed textbooks, assessment guidelines and question paper design for the 2026-27 academic session.
Download the official PDF here: CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Also Check:
CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus
CBSE Class 11 English Study Materials
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