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CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 12:09 IST

Check the CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027, including section-wise marks distribution, question paper structure, internal assessment and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 follows a 100-mark assessment structure for English Core, comprising an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper is divided into three sections: Reading Skills (26 marks), Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (23 marks), and Literature (31 marks). Internal assessment includes listening and speaking skills and project work.The examination pattern is prescribed in the CBSE English Core curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. Students should understand the section-wise weightage, question formats and assessment criteria to prepare effectively for their annual examination.

CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview

Class 11 students can check the table given below to get more details about English subjects.

Particulars

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

11

Subject

English Core

Subject Code

301

Academic Session

2026-27

Theory Examination

80 marks

Internal Assessment

20 marks

Total Marks

100

Theory Exam Duration

3 hours

Question Paper Sections

3

CBSE Class 11 English Marking Scheme 2026-27: Section-Wise Weightage

According to the CBSE curriculum, the English Core theory paper carries 80 marks. The question paper is divided into three sections, each focusing on different language and literary skills.

Section

Subject Area

Marks

Section A

Reading Skills

26

Section B

Grammar and Creative Writing Skills

23

Section C

Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text

31

Total

Theory Examination

80

Internal Assessment

Listening, Speaking and Project Work

20

Grand Total

100

CBSE Class 11 English Question Paper Structure 2027

The Class 11 English question paper includes comprehension passages, grammar exercises, creative writing tasks and literature-based questions. Students are assessed on their ability to understand texts, use language correctly, express ideas and analyse literary works.

Section A: Reading Skills – 26 Marks

Section A carries 26 marks and focuses on reading comprehension, interpretation, vocabulary, analytical skills and summarisation.The section includes the following question types:

Topics

Marks

Unseen Passage (Factual, Descriptive or Literary)

10

Case-Based Factual Passage

8

Note Making

5

Summary Writing

3

Total

26

Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills – 23 Marks

Section B carries 23 marks and evaluates students' understanding of grammar rules and their ability to communicate ideas through different writing formats. It is divided into two parts: Grammar (7 marks) and Creative Writing Skills (16 marks).

  1. Grammar – 7 Marks

The grammar section includes questions based on the following topics:

  • Gap filling based on tenses and clauses.
  • Reordering of sentences.
  • Transformation of sentences.

Students will have to attempt seven questions out of the eight provided.

  1. Creative Writing Skills – 16 Marks

The creative writing section includes short and long writing tasks. Students will be required to write advertisements, posters, speeches and debates.

Writing Task

Word Limit

Marks

Classified Advertisement

Up to 50 words

3

Poster Writing

Up to 50 words

3

Speech Writing

120–150 words

5

Debate Writing

120–150 words

5

Total

16

Section C: Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text – 31 Marks

Section C carries the highest weightage in the CBSE Class 11 English theory examination. It includes questions from the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots.Students will be assessed on their understanding of literary texts, interpretation, critical thinking, analytical abilities and written expression.The section includes extract-based questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.

Question Type

Marks

Poetry Extract from Hornbill

3

Prose Extract from Hornbill

3

Prose Extract from Snapshots

4

Short Answer Questions from Hornbill (2 × 3)

6

Short Answer Question from Snapshots (1 × 3)

3

Long Answer Question from Hornbill

6

Long Answer Question from Snapshots

6

Total

31

CBSE Class 11 English Internal Assessment 2026-27

Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, students will be assessed internally for another 20 marks. This assessment focuses on listening, speaking and project-based learning.

Internal Assessment Component

Marks

Listening Skills

5

Speaking Skills

5

Project Work

10

Total

20

1. Listening and Speaking Skills – 10 Marks

Students will be assessed on their listening and speaking abilities through activities conducted by their schools. The assessment carries 5 marks each for listening and speaking.The assessment focuses on:

  • Interactive competence and participation.
  • Fluency and coherence.
  • Pronunciation and clarity of speech.
  • Grammar and vocabulary.

2. Project Work – 10 Marks

Project work carries 10 marks and includes the preparation of a project report or script along with a viva. As prescribed in the CBSE guidelines, 5 marks are allotted to the project report, script or essay, while the remaining 5 marks are awarded for the viva.

Students may work on relevant themes from their prescribed textbooks or other age-appropriate topics. Schools assess projects based on content quality, accuracy, creativity, clarity of ideas and overall presentation.

CBSE Class 11 English Prescribed Books 2026-27

For English Core, students are required to study the prescribed NCERT textbooks Hornbill and Snapshots. Questions in the literature section will be based on these books.

Textbook

Description

Hornbill

English Reader

Snapshots

Supplementary Reader

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 English Exam 2027

Students can improve their performance by preparing for all three sections instead of focusing only on literature. The following tips can help them prepare for the annual examination:

  • Practise Unseen Passages: Solve comprehension passages regularly to improve reading speed, vocabulary and understanding.
  • Revise Grammar Rules: Practise tenses, clauses, sentence reordering and transformation questions.
  • Work on Writing Formats: Learn the correct formats for advertisements, posters, speeches and debates.
  • Read NCERT Textbooks Thoroughly: Study all prescribed chapters and poems from Hornbill and Snapshots.
  • Practise Long Answers: Write answers within the prescribed word limits and support your explanations with relevant examples from the texts.
  • Prepare for Internal Assessment: Participate in speaking and listening activities and complete project work within the school's given timeline.
  • Solve Practice Papers: Attempt sample and previous school examination papers to understand question patterns and improve time management.

Where to Download CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF?

Students can refer to the official CBSE English Core syllabus to check the detailed course structure, prescribed textbooks, assessment guidelines and question paper design for the 2026-27 academic session.

Download the official PDF here: CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2026-27 PDF

Also Check:

CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus

CBSE Class 11 English Study Materials

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 11, 2026, 11:16 IST
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