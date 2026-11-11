CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 follows a 100-mark assessment structure for English Core, comprising an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper is divided into three sections: Reading Skills (26 marks), Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (23 marks), and Literature (31 marks). Internal assessment includes listening and speaking skills and project work.The examination pattern is prescribed in the CBSE English Core curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. Students should understand the section-wise weightage, question formats and assessment criteria to prepare effectively for their annual examination. CBSE Class 11 English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Class 11 students can check the table given below to get more details about English subjects.

Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 11 Subject English Core Subject Code 301 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Examination 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 marks Total Marks 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 hours Question Paper Sections 3 CBSE Class 11 English Marking Scheme 2026-27: Section-Wise Weightage According to the CBSE curriculum, the English Core theory paper carries 80 marks. The question paper is divided into three sections, each focusing on different language and literary skills. Section Subject Area Marks Section A Reading Skills 26 Section B Grammar and Creative Writing Skills 23 Section C Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text 31 Total Theory Examination 80 Internal Assessment Listening, Speaking and Project Work 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 11 English Question Paper Structure 2027 The Class 11 English question paper includes comprehension passages, grammar exercises, creative writing tasks and literature-based questions. Students are assessed on their ability to understand texts, use language correctly, express ideas and analyse literary works. Section A: Reading Skills – 26 Marks Section A carries 26 marks and focuses on reading comprehension, interpretation, vocabulary, analytical skills and summarisation.The section includes the following question types: Topics Marks Unseen Passage (Factual, Descriptive or Literary) 10 Case-Based Factual Passage 8 Note Making 5 Summary Writing 3 Total 26 Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills – 23 Marks Section B carries 23 marks and evaluates students' understanding of grammar rules and their ability to communicate ideas through different writing formats. It is divided into two parts: Grammar (7 marks) and Creative Writing Skills (16 marks).

Grammar – 7 Marks The grammar section includes questions based on the following topics: Gap filling based on tenses and clauses.

Reordering of sentences.

Transformation of sentences. Students will have to attempt seven questions out of the eight provided. Creative Writing Skills – 16 Marks The creative writing section includes short and long writing tasks. Students will be required to write advertisements, posters, speeches and debates. Writing Task Word Limit Marks Classified Advertisement Up to 50 words 3 Poster Writing Up to 50 words 3 Speech Writing 120–150 words 5 Debate Writing 120–150 words 5 Total 16 Section C: Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text – 31 Marks Section C carries the highest weightage in the CBSE Class 11 English theory examination. It includes questions from the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Hornbill and Snapshots.Students will be assessed on their understanding of literary texts, interpretation, critical thinking, analytical abilities and written expression.The section includes extract-based questions, short-answer questions and long-answer questions.

Question Type Marks Poetry Extract from Hornbill 3 Prose Extract from Hornbill 3 Prose Extract from Snapshots 4 Short Answer Questions from Hornbill (2 × 3) 6 Short Answer Question from Snapshots (1 × 3) 3 Long Answer Question from Hornbill 6 Long Answer Question from Snapshots 6 Total 31 CBSE Class 11 English Internal Assessment 2026-27 Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, students will be assessed internally for another 20 marks. This assessment focuses on listening, speaking and project-based learning. Internal Assessment Component Marks Listening Skills 5 Speaking Skills 5 Project Work 10 Total 20 1. Listening and Speaking Skills – 10 Marks Students will be assessed on their listening and speaking abilities through activities conducted by their schools. The assessment carries 5 marks each for listening and speaking.The assessment focuses on:

Interactive competence and participation.

Fluency and coherence.

Pronunciation and clarity of speech.

Grammar and vocabulary. 2. Project Work – 10 Marks Project work carries 10 marks and includes the preparation of a project report or script along with a viva. As prescribed in the CBSE guidelines, 5 marks are allotted to the project report, script or essay, while the remaining 5 marks are awarded for the viva. Students may work on relevant themes from their prescribed textbooks or other age-appropriate topics. Schools assess projects based on content quality, accuracy, creativity, clarity of ideas and overall presentation. CBSE Class 11 English Prescribed Books 2026-27 For English Core, students are required to study the prescribed NCERT textbooks Hornbill and Snapshots. Questions in the literature section will be based on these books.