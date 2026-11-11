ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme, & Marks Distribution
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026: The ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026-27 carries 100 marks: an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark internal assessment. The 2.5-hour theory exam includes compulsory Section A (40 marks) and optional-choice Section B (40 marks). Candidates require at least a 33% aggregate score to clear the subject.
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: The curriculum of class 10 mathematics from ICSE board plays a very important role in developing a strong basis of education and preparation for entrance exams. To score well in the board examination, it is necessary that the students have complete knowledge about the question paper pattern, choice of sections, and marking scheme for different units of the syllabus. It helps the candidates to plan the revision process in an efficient manner and focus on those units that carry maximum weightage.
The question paper aims at testing the reasoning ability, problem-solving skills, accuracy, and application of the formulae of mathematics. The examination includes 80 marks of written theory test along with 20 marks of internal assessment carried out by the school. Having knowledge about the marking scheme and division of compulsory and optional units will benefit the candidates in solving the question paper efficiently.
Also Check:ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27
Table showing the pattern for ICSE Class 10 Mathematics question paper for the board examination in 2026-27, with information about choices in each section, types of questions, and marks allocated for each:
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Duration of the paper: 2.5 hours (150 minutes), including 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
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The theory paper consists of two sections:
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Section A (40 Marks): Mandatory section comprising of MCQs and short answer type computation questions based on the complete syllabus.
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Section B (40 Marks): Comprises of 7 structured questions carrying 10 marks each, out of which candidates have to attempt any 4 questions.
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Working/Steps to be shown for all questions as marking is given step-wise as per CISCE rules.
ICSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Blueprint
The theory paper consists of a writing time of 2.5 hours, along with 15 minutes of reading time. The theory paper contains two sections:
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Section
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Nature of Questions
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Question Format & Choices
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Total Marks
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Section A
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Compulsory
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15 Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each) + short conceptual/computational questions (2 to 4 marks each)
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40 Marks
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Section B
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Optional Choice
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7 structured questions (10 marks each, usually broken into parts like 3+3+4 or 4+6 marks); students must attempt any 4 questions
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40 Marks
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Total
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—
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Written Paper Total
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80 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights
The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam in the year 2026-27 will be for a total of 100 marks, including an 80 mark Theory Paper and 20 marks Internal Assessment. Students have 2.5 hours to answer compulsory questions from Section A (40 marks) and select four out of seven from Section B.
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Parameter
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Examination Details
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Academic Session
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2026–2027 (Board Examination: February–March 2026)
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Conducting Authority
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment)
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Exam Duration
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2.5 Hours (150 minutes) + 15 minutes reading time
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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33% aggregate across theory and internal components
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Section A (Compulsory)
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40 Marks
• 15 Multiple-Choice Questions (1 mark each)
• 2 to 3 short structured questions with sub-parts (2 to 4 marks each)
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Section B (Optional Choice)
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40 Marks
• 7 long-answer questions (10 marks each, subdivided into parts like 3+3+4 or 4+6)
• Students must attempt any 4 out of 7 questions
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks
• Continuous school evaluation and project/assignment tasks
• Evaluated by Subject Teacher (10 marks) & External Examiner (10 marks)
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Question Typology
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Objective/MCQs, direct computational questions, proofs, geometric constructions, and multi-step word problems
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Negative Marking
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None
ICSE Class 10 Maths Unit-Wise Weightage & Marking Scheme
The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus consists of seven important units. See the weightage given to each unit below:
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Unit / Area
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Key Chapters Included
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Estimated Weightage
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Algebra
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Quadratic Equations, Linear Inequations, Matrices, Arithmetic & Geometric Progressions (AP/GP), Ratio & Proportion, Factorisation (Remainder & Factor Theorems)
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28 – 32 Marks
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Geometry
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Similarity of Triangles, Circles (Tangents, Chords & Cyclic Properties), Loci
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14 – 18 Marks
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Coordinate Geometry
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Reflection, Section & Mid-Point Formula, Equation of a Straight Line
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8 – 10 Marks
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Commercial Mathematics
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Goods and Services Tax (GST), Banking (Recurring Deposit Accounts), Shares & Dividends
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8 – 12 Marks
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Trigonometry
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Trigonometric Identities, Heights & Distances (Angles of Elevation & Depression)
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8 – 10 Marks
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Mensuration
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Surface Area & Volume of Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, and Combinations of Solids
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8 – 10 Marks
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Statistics & Probability
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Mean, Median, Mode, Histograms, Ogives (Cumulative Frequency Curves), Simple Probability
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10 – 12 Marks
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Total Theory Marks
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All Units Combined
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80 Marks
What are the Passing Marks Out of 80 in ICSE Class 10 Maths?
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Theory Exam (80 Marks): It is necessary for students to score at least 33% in the theoretical part of the exam, which is equal to 26-27 marks out of 80.
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Internal Assessment (20 Marks): Students are graded according to their class assignments, math-related assignments, and school exams, where students have to score at least 7 marks out of 20.
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Passing Marks (Out of 100 Marks): To pass this subject, it is necessary for students to achieve an aggregate score of at least 33 marks out of 100.
Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
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