ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme, & Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27: The curriculum of class 10 mathematics from ICSE board plays a very important role in developing a strong basis of education and preparation for entrance exams. To score well in the board examination, it is necessary that the students have complete knowledge about the question paper pattern, choice of sections, and marking scheme for different units of the syllabus. It helps the candidates to plan the revision process in an efficient manner and focus on those units that carry maximum weightage.

The question paper aims at testing the reasoning ability, problem-solving skills, accuracy, and application of the formulae of mathematics. The examination includes 80 marks of written theory test along with 20 marks of internal assessment carried out by the school. Having knowledge about the marking scheme and division of compulsory and optional units will benefit the candidates in solving the question paper efficiently.