University of Hyderabad Opens Applications for Free International Training Programme, Apply by November 30

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will organise a six-day international online training programme on higher education leadership, governance and transformation from December 7 to 12, 2026. The programme will be offered free of cost by the university’s Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC).

The programme, titled Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education, will be conducted through live online sessions from 10 am to 5:15 pm.

The last date to submit applications is November 30, 2026. The programme will have 150 seats, including 25 reserved for international participants.

Eligibility Criteria

The programme is open to Group A or Class I university administrative officers in India. Eligible applicants include: