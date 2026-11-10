University of Hyderabad Opens Applications for Free International Training Programme, Apply by November 30
The University of Hyderabad will conduct a free six-day international online training programme on higher education leadership and governance from December 7 to 12, 2026. Eligible university administrators can apply by November 30.
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will organise a six-day international online training programme on higher education leadership, governance and transformation from December 7 to 12, 2026. The programme will be offered free of cost by the university’s Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC).
The programme, titled Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education, will be conducted through live online sessions from 10 am to 5:15 pm.
The last date to submit applications is November 30, 2026. The programme will have 150 seats, including 25 reserved for international participants.
Eligibility Criteria
The programme is open to Group A or Class I university administrative officers in India. Eligible applicants include:
- Assistant Registrars
- Deputy Registrars
- Joint Registrars
- Registrars
- Officials holding equivalent positions
Indian applicants must submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC). International applicants must be middle- or senior-level university administrators.
How to Apply?
Indian applicants can register through the UGC Malaviya Mission portal at mmc.ugc.ac.in by selecting the NEP Theme Training option and choosing the University of Hyderabad.
International applicants can apply through the registration form available on the university’s official website. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive participation certificates.
What the Programme Covers?
The six-day programme will cover key aspects of university leadership, administration and institutional development. Its focus areas include understanding the modern university, leadership and professional excellence, strategic university management, governance, resource management, risk and accountability.
The training will also address internationalisation and global engagement, along with the role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of universities. The programme is designed for university administrative officers and will provide training on important aspects of higher education leadership and governance.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.