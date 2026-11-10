JNTUH Results 2026 Released; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntuh.ac.in

JNTUH Result 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the BPharmacy II-II semester regular/supplementary results on November 10, 2026. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: jntuh.ac.in for the exams held in September 2026. All the students who appeared for these exams can check and download their JNTUH results using the direct link provided below. To download the JNTUH Manabadi results 2026, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. JNTUH Manabadi Result 2026 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the JNTUH results PDF

JNTUH Result 2026 Click here How to Check JNTUH BTech Results 2026. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section Step 3: Select the Result Server. Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen; check your result. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check JNTUH Results 2026 Check the direct link here for JNTUH Results for various examinations. Course Result Date Last Date To Apply For Rc/Rv Result Links BPharmacy II-II Semester Regular/Supplementary, II-I Semester Supplementary Sep-2026 Examinations Results November 10, 2026 November 17, 2026 Click here PhD Coursework MTech I-II Semester (R25) July-2026 Examinations Results November 09, 2026 November 16, 2026 Click here MTech I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results November 09, 2026 November 16, 2026 Click here MCA I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Supplementary, III Semester Supplementary, IV Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results November 09, 2026 November 16, 2026 Click here MBA I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Regular/Supplementary, III Semester Supplementary, IV Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results November 09, 2026 November 16, 2026 Click here BPharmacy IV-II Semester Supplementary RC/RV September-2026 Examinations Results November 09, 2026 November 16, 2026 Click here