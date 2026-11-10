JNTUH Results 2026 Released; Direct Link to Download Manabadi UG and PG Marksheet PDF at jntuh.ac.in
JNTUH Result 2026 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) announced the 2-2 semester results for courses like BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, and MPharmacy on its official website. Get the direct link here to check the result according to your hall ticket number.
JNTUH Result 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the BPharmacy II-II semester regular/supplementary results on November 10, 2026. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: jntuh.ac.in for the exams held in September 2026. All the students who appeared for these exams can check and download their JNTUH results using the direct link provided below. To download the JNTUH Manabadi results 2026, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
JNTUH Manabadi Result 2026
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BTech results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the JNTUH results PDF
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JNTUH Result 2026
How to Check JNTUH BTech Results 2026.
Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section
Step 3: Select the Result Server.
Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen; check your result.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check JNTUH Results 2026
Check the direct link here for JNTUH Results for various examinations.
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Course
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Result Date
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Last Date To Apply For Rc/Rv
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Result Links
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BPharmacy II-II Semester Regular/Supplementary, II-I Semester Supplementary Sep-2026 Examinations Results
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November 10, 2026
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November 17, 2026
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PhD Coursework MTech I-II Semester (R25) July-2026 Examinations Results
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November 09, 2026
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November 16, 2026
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MTech I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results
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November 09, 2026
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November 16, 2026
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MCA I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Supplementary, III Semester Supplementary, IV Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results
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November 09, 2026
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November 16, 2026
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MBA I Semester Supplementary, II Semester Regular/Supplementary, III Semester Supplementary, IV Semester Regular RC/RV July-2026 Examinations Results
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November 09, 2026
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November 16, 2026
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BPharmacy IV-II Semester Supplementary RC/RV September-2026 Examinations Results
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November 09, 2026
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November 16, 2026
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in 1972. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights
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University Name
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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
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Established
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1972
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Location
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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JNTUH Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc