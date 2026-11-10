HCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 171 Trade Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility and More

HCL Recruitment 2026: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in different trade/disciplines/degree. A total of 171 Apprentice positions are available for Malanjkhand Copper Project, Hindustan Copper Limited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 24, 2026.

You will get here all the crucial details about the HCL recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

HCL Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the Trade Apprentice and other posts is available on the official website of the HCL-https://www.hindustancopper.com/ . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.