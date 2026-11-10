HCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 171 Trade Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility and More
HCL Recruitment 2026: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released a recruitment notification for the engagement of 171 Apprentices. Applications will be accepted in online mode on or before November 24, 2026. Check notification pdf, application process, and other details here.
HCL Recruitment 2026: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in different trade/disciplines/degree. A total of 171 Apprentice positions are available for Malanjkhand Copper Project, Hindustan Copper Limited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 24, 2026.
You will get here all the crucial details about the HCL recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
HCL Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the Trade Apprentice and other posts is available on the official website of the HCL-https://www.hindustancopper.com/ . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|HCL Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
HCL Recruitment 2026 Important Date
The online application process has commenced on the official website-https://opalindia.in. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Last date for submission of application
|November 24, 2026
|Publication of short-listed candidates List
|December 12, 2026
HCL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 171 various Apprentice posts are to be filled in different disciplines/trades including Mate Mines, Shotfirer/ Blaster, Driver-cum Mechanic, Mechanic Diesel and others. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline.
HCL 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should have passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent/ITI passed in the concerned trade from recognized institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For HCL Apprentice 2026
Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal (www.apprenticeship.gov.in).
- Candidate should select “Establishment Search” under the establishment menu in the above site (www.apprenticeship.gov.in) and select Hindustan Copper Limited, Malanjkhand Copper Project for undergoing training with HCL.
- The unique number generated on this website must be entered in the appropriate column in Step 2 (Online submission of application at Hindustan Copper Limited website), otherwise, application will not be considered finally submitted.
- Registration on the above portal is mandatory for all the candidates, whether they are applying on 10th basis or ITI basis.
- Check the complete application process through the official website.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.