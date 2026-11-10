CISCE Time Table 2027: ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Date Sheet Released; Download Schedule PDF Here

News

CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetables for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations. A total of 3,79,980 candidates are expected to appear across India and overseas. As per the dates announced, the ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 31, 2027, and the ISC Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Candidates preparing for the exams are advised to download the timetable PDF for further exam preparation. As per the press release issued by the board, the ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects/papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

ICSE Class 10 Examination 2027 Timing Revised This year, there is a significant operational change for the ICSE Year 2027 Examination related to the examination timings. The reading time will now commence at 10:00 a.m., followed by the writing time at 10:15 a.m. Earlier, the reading and writing times were 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively. Candidates appearing for the ICSE examination must ensure that they are seated in their respective examination halls or rooms by 9:45 a.m. CISCE Exam 2027 Statistics and Details The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will commence on Monday, 15 February 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, 31 March 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas. The largest ICSE candidate concentrations are from Uttar Pradesh (51,168), West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308) and Jharkhand (17,201), reflecting the extensive geographical spread of the CISCE's affiliated school network.

The ISC Year 2027 Examination will begin on Tuesday, 09 February 2027, and conclude on Thursday, 08 April 2027. A total of 110,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear across 1,477 examination centres in India and overseas. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number of ISC candidates (34,702), followed by West Bengal (30,235), Uttarakhand (5,629), Punjab (5,479), Jharkhand (5,356), Maharashtra (4,660), Tamil Nadu (3,572), Kerala (3,491) and Karnataka (3,010). CISCE ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 - Click Here CISCE ISC Class 12 Timetable 2027 - Click Here ICSE Exam 2027 Schedule Check the subject-wise details of the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2027 below DAY & DATE TIME SUBJECT DURATION Monday, February 15 10:15 a.m. English Language - ENGLISH Paper 1 2 hrs. Tuesday, February 16 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs. Thursday, February 18 10:15 a.m. Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hrs. Monday, February 22 10:15 a.m. Mathematics 3 hrs. Tuesday, February 23 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs. Wednesday, February 24 10:15 a.m. (Group III-Elective-Section B)

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Assistant Hairstylist, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician 2 hrs. Friday, February 26 10:15 a.m. History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs. Monday, March 01 10:15 a.m. Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs. Tuesday, March 02 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) 3 hrs. Thursday, March 04 10:15 a.m. Hindi 3 hrs. Monday, March 08 10:15 a.m. Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs. Friday, March 12 10:15 a.m. Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs. Monday, March 15 10:15 a.m. Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs. Tuesday, March 16 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 17 10:15 a.m. (Group III-Elective-Section A)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga 2 hrs. Technical Drawing Applications 3 hrs. Friday, March 19 10:15 a.m. Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Bhasha Indonesia, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 3 hrs. Thursday, March 25 10:15 a.m. Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Monday, March 29 10:15 a.m. Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Wednesday, March 31 10:15 a.m. Economics (Group II Elective)

French, Sanskrit (Group II Elective) 2 hrs.