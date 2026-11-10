CISCE Time Table 2027: ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Date Sheet Released; Download Schedule PDF Here
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the CISCE Time Table 2027 for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12. Check the complete exam schedule, subject-wise dates and download the official date sheet PDF.
CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetables for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations. A total of 3,79,980 candidates are expected to appear across India and overseas. As per the dates announced, the ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 31, 2027, and the ISC Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 9 to April 8, 2027. Candidates preparing for the exams are advised to download the timetable PDF for further exam preparation.
As per the press release issued by the board, the ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects/papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.
ICSE Class 10 Examination 2027 Timing Revised
This year, there is a significant operational change for the ICSE Year 2027 Examination related to the examination timings. The reading time will now commence at 10:00 a.m., followed by the writing time at 10:15 a.m. Earlier, the reading and writing times were 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively. Candidates appearing for the ICSE examination must ensure that they are seated in their respective examination halls or rooms by 9:45 a.m.
CISCE Exam 2027 Statistics and Details
The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will commence on Monday, 15 February 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, 31 March 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas. The largest ICSE candidate concentrations are from Uttar Pradesh (51,168), West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308) and Jharkhand (17,201), reflecting the extensive geographical spread of the CISCE's affiliated school network.
The ISC Year 2027 Examination will begin on Tuesday, 09 February 2027, and conclude on Thursday, 08 April 2027. A total of 110,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear across 1,477 examination centres in India and overseas. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number of ISC candidates (34,702), followed by West Bengal (30,235), Uttarakhand (5,629), Punjab (5,479), Jharkhand (5,356), Maharashtra (4,660), Tamil Nadu (3,572), Kerala (3,491) and Karnataka (3,010).
CISCE ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 - Click Here
CISCE ISC Class 12 Timetable 2027 - Click Here
ICSE Exam 2027 Schedule
Check the subject-wise details of the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2027 below
|DAY & DATE
|TIME
|SUBJECT
|DURATION
|Monday, February 15
|10:15 a.m.
|English Language - ENGLISH Paper 1
|2 hrs.
|Tuesday, February 16
|09.00 a.m.
|Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, February 18
|10:15 a.m.
|Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2
|2 hrs.
|Monday, February 22
|10:15 a.m.
|Mathematics
|3 hrs.
|Tuesday, February 23
|09.00 a.m.
|Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, February 24
|10:15 a.m.
|(Group III-Elective-Section B)
Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Assistant Hairstylist, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician
|2 hrs.
|Friday, February 26
|10:15 a.m.
|History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
|2 hrs.
|Monday, March 01
|10:15 a.m.
|Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
|2 hrs.
|Tuesday, March 02
|09.00 a.m.
|Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 04
|10:15 a.m.
|Hindi
|3 hrs.
|Monday, March 08
|10:15 a.m.
|Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1
|2 hrs.
|Friday, March 12
|10:15 a.m.
|Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
|2 hrs.
|Monday, March 15
|10:15 a.m.
|Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
|2 hrs.
|Tuesday, March 16
|09.00 a.m.
|Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 17
|10:15 a.m.
|(Group III-Elective-Section A)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga
|2 hrs.
|Technical Drawing Applications
|3 hrs.
|Friday, March 19
|10:15 a.m.
|Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Bhasha Indonesia, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 25
|10:15 a.m.
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs.
|Monday, March 29
|10:15 a.m.
|Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 31
|10:15 a.m.
|Economics (Group II Elective)
French, Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs.
ISC Class 12 Datesheet 2027
Check the Class 12 ISC exam 2027 schedule below
|Day & Date
|Time
|Subject/Paper
|Duration
|Tuesday, February 9
|2:00 P.M.
|Environmental Science
|3 hrs.
|Tuesday, February 9
|2:00 P.M.
|Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, February 10
|2:00 P.M.
|English Paper 1 (English Language)
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, February 10
|2:00 P.M.
|Modern English - Paper 1 (English Language)
|3 hrs.
|Friday, February 12
|2:00 P.M.
|Applied Mathematics
|3 hrs.
|Friday, February 12
|2:00 P.M.
|Robotics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Friday, February 12
|2:00 P.M.
|Geometrical and Building Drawing
|3 hrs.
|Friday, February 12
|2:00 P.M.
|Biotechnology
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, February 13
|9:00 A.M.
|Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|3 hrs.
|Monday, February 15
|2:00 P.M.
|English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|3 hrs.
|Tuesday, February 16
|2:00 P.M.
|Modern English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, February 18
|2:00 P.M.
|Economics
|3 hrs.
|Monday, February 22
|2:00 P.M.
|Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, February 24
|2:00 P.M.
|Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Friday, February 26
|2:00 P.M.
|Accountancy
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, February 27
|9:00 A.M.
|Art Paper 2 (Drawing from Nature)
|3 hrs.
|Monday, March 1
|2:00 P.M.
|Mathematics
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 3
|2:00 P.M.
|Physical Education
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 4
|2:00 P.M.
|Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 4
|2:00 P.M.
|Indian Music – Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Monday, March 8
|2:00 P.M.
|Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Tuesday, March 9
|2:00 P.M.
|Mass Media & Communication
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 11
|2:00 P.M.
|Business Studies
|3 hrs.
|Friday, March 12
|2:00 P.M.
|Geography
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, March 13
|9:00 A.M.
|Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
|3 hrs.
|Monday, March 15
|2:00 P.M.
|Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 17
|2:00 P.M.
|Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Friday, March 19
|2:00 P.M.
|History
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, March 20
|9:00 A.M.
|Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A')
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 24
|2:00 P.M.
|Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, March 25
|2:00 P.M.
|Sociology
|3 hrs.
|Monday, March 29
|2:00 P.M.
|Commerce
|3 hrs.
|Wednesday, March 31
|2:00 P.M.
|Psychology
|3 hrs.
|Friday, April 2
|2:00 P.M.
|Political Science
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, April 3
|2:00 P.M.
|Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Saturday, April 3
|2:00 P.M.
|Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing
|3 hrs.
|Monday, April 5
|2:00 P.M.
|Artificial Intelligence - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs.
|Monday, April 5
|2:00 P.M.
|Hospitality Management
|3 hrs.
|Monday, April 5
|2:00 P.M.
|Electricity and Electronics
|3 hrs.
|Tuesday, April 6
|2:00 P.M.
|Elective English
|3 hrs.
|Thursday, April 8
|2:00 P.M.
|Legal Studies
|3 hrs.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.