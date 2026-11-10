Top MBA Colleges in India with Fee Structure: IIMs, IITs & Leading Private B-Schools Compared
Top MBA colleges in India: MBA in India covers a wide range of financial considerations, starting with ₹3 lakh at the central university management department, such as FMS Delhi, to ₹25-₹33+ lakh at prestigious IIMs and other elite private business schools. The management departments in the IITs present a perfect midway option in terms of fee amounting to ₹12-₹16 lakh with decent placements in companies. An assessment of the fee, accommodation costs, and salaries would give the best idea about ROI.
Top MBA colleges in India: Pursuing an MBA in India covers a wide range of financial options and return on investment, contingent on the structure of the institute. On one side, the central university departments like FMS Delhi, JBIMS Mumbai, and Delhi School of Economics offer top-level corporate recruitments at highly subsidized tuition fees and keep the two-year total cost between ₹50,000 to ₹6.5 lakh. This very minimal amount of expenditure practically obviates the need for an education loan and results in exceptional placement to fee ratio.
On the other hand, the premiere institutes such as the famous BLACKI group of institutes along with private institutions like XLRI, SPJIMR, and MDI charge fees ranging between ₹20 lakh and ₹30+ lakh. While these institutes require heavy investments or large student loans, their high brand value, early finance jobs, international strategy profiles, and large network of alumni members provide enough justification. In between these two financial structures is the Department of Management Studies from premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), like SJMSOM (IIT Bombay), DMS (IIT Delhi), and VGSoM (IIT Kharagpur).
Top MBA Colleges in India: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the Top MBA Colleges in India:
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Category
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Typical Fee Range
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Typical Average Salary
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Primary Value Proposition
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Top IIMs (BLACKI)
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₹21 – ₹27 Lakh
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₹28 – ₹36 LPA
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Elite brand equity, global alumni base, front-end finance and strategy consulting roles.
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Elite Private (XLRI, SPJIMR, MDI)
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₹22 – ₹30+ Lakh
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₹25 – ₹33 LPA
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Extensive corporate linkages, specialized HRM (XLRI), and practical industry immersion models.
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Top IITs (SJMSOM, DMS, VGSoM)
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₹11 – ₹16 Lakh
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₹20 – ₹28 LPA
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High return on capital, quantitative rigor, and high demand in tech consulting and supply chain.
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Top University Depts (FMS, JBIMS)
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₹50,000 – ₹6.5 Lakh
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₹25 – ₹35 LPA
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Highest placement ROI in Asia; low upfront financial barrier eliminates significant loan debt.
Also Read: MBA Salary Trends of IIMs in Last 5 Years: Check Average Package, Highest CTC & Placement Statistics
Top MBA Colleges in India: IIMs Fee StructureI & Leading Campuses
The tuition charges at the old IIMs consist of academic classes and materials, study cases, library database access, and other standard facility charges. The mandatory hostel room rent is normally included, whereas boarding/mess advance is charged depending upon actual usage.
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Institute Name
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Flagship Degree
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Total 2-Year Program Fee (Approx.)
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Average Domestic CTC (Placement)
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PGP (MBA)
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₹25.00 – ₹27.50 Lakh
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₹34.50 – ₹36.00 LPA
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PGP (MBA)
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₹24.50 – ₹26.00 Lakh
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₹34.50 – ₹35.30 LPA
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MBA
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₹25.00 – ₹27.00 Lakh
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₹34.00 – ₹35.50 LPA
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PGP (MBA)
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₹20.50 – ₹22.00 Lakh
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₹30.00 – ₹32.50 LPA
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PGP (MBA)
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₹20.50 – ₹23.50 Lakh
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₹28.00 – ₹29.50 LPA
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PGP (MBA)
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₹21.00 – ₹22.50 Lakh
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₹25.50 – ₹27.50 LPA
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IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)
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MBA
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₹21.00 – ₹22.00 Lakh
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₹29.00 – ₹31.50 LPA
Top MBA Colleges in India: IIT Management Departments
IIT management schools enroll their students through the CAT examination system. Such institutions merge excellent placement results in areas such as analytics, operations, logistics, and consulting along with their low tuition fees.
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Institute / Department
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Program Name
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Total 2-Year Program Fee (Approx.)
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Average Domestic CTC (Placement)
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MBA
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₹14.00 – ₹15.50 Lakh
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₹26.50 – ₹28.50 LPA
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MBA
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₹11.50 – ₹13.00 Lakh
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₹24.00 – ₹25.80 LPA
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MBA
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₹12.00 – ₹13.50 Lakh
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₹20.50 – ₹22.00 LPA
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MBA
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₹10.50 – ₹12.00 Lakh
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₹17.00 – ₹19.00 LPA
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MBA
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₹5.50 – ₹6.50 Lakh
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₹16.00 – ₹18.00 LPA
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DoMS, IIT Roorkee
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MBA
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₹10.00 – ₹11.50 Lakh
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₹16.50 – ₹18.20 LPA
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India
Top MBA Colleges in India: Leading Private Business Schools
Top private business schools in India function with an independent curriculum, high international accreditation (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS), and strong corporate tie-ups.
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Business School
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Primary Degree
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Total 2-Year Fee (Excl. Living/Mess)
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Average Domestic CTC (Placement)
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PGDM (BM / HRM)
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₹28.00 – ₹30.50 Lakh
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₹29.00 – ₹31.50 LPA
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PGP (1-Year Core)
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₹40.00 – ₹44.00 Lakh
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₹33.00 – ₹34.50 LPA
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PGDM
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₹22.00 – ₹24.00 Lakh
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₹32.00 – ₹33.50 LPA
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PGDM
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₹24.00 – ₹26.00 Lakh
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₹25.50 – ₹27.00 LPA
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SIBM Pune (Symbiosis)
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MBA
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₹24.00 – ₹26.50 Lakh
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₹26.00 – ₹28.00 LPA
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MBA
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₹23.50 – ₹25.50 Lakh
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₹25.00 – ₹26.50 LPA
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PGDM
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₹21.00 – ₹22.50 Lakh
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₹17.00 – ₹18.50 LPA
The choice of the best MBA in India depends on striking a balance between the initial costs of tuition against future payback from career prospects. As far as the reputation and initial strategic position of the premier IIMs and the elite private institutions goes, the tuition is more than ₹20 to ₹30 lakhs, but the top IITs and universities have better payback through ROI.
Also Read: Career Scope for MBA in India vs Abroad: Average Salaries, Top Sectors & Specialization-Wise Pay
PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027: Cutoff Percentiles, Fees & Placements
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.