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ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 13:42 IST

Check the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27. Download the official PDF and explore all theory units, practical topics, project work and assessment details.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus covers important topics such as Introduction to Biotechnology, Cell Biology, Biomolecules, Developmental Biology, Immunology and Genetics. Students can check the complete syllabus to understand the topics included in the theory and practical examinations. The subject carries 100 marks, including theory, practical work, project work and practical file assessment.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science: Overview

The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology subject introduces students to the basic concepts, techniques and applications of biotechnology. It covers different areas of biology and explains how biological processes are used in healthcare, agriculture, industries and other fields. Students study both theoretical concepts and practical experiments to develop their scientific knowledge and laboratory skills.Check the table below for an overview of the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27.

Particulars

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Class

11

Subject

Biotechnology

Subject Code

878

Academic Session

2026-27

Examination Year

2027

Theory Paper

70 Marks

Practical Examination

15 Marks

Project Work

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

Total Marks

100 Marks

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus PDF

Students can download the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus PDF to check all the topics prescribed for the 2026-27 academic session. The official syllabus includes the complete theory curriculum, practical experiments, project work and assessment details. Students should go through the document carefully to understand the subject requirements and prepare accordingly.

Download: ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus 2026-27

The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus for 2026-27 is divided into five major theory units. These units cover the basic concepts of biotechnology, cell structure and functions, biomolecules, development, immunity and genetics.Students should understand the concepts covered under each unit and pay attention to the practical applications of biotechnology.Check the table below for the complete list of theory units and their important topics.

Unit

Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Biotechnology

Historical background, definition and applications of biotechnology, traditional and modern techniques, scope and importance, different branches of biotechnology, ethical, legal and social issues, intellectual property rights, biosafety, biochemical technology and biostatistics.

2. Cell Biology

Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, cell components, bacterial structure, chromosomes, cytological techniques, cell division, cell cycle, biochemical transformations, mutations, chromosomal abnormalities and inborn errors of metabolism.

3. Biomolecules and Related Techniques

Carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, vitamins, enzymes, their structures and functions, optical activity of biomolecules, supramolecular assembly, ion exchange chromatography and paper chromatography.

4. Developmental Biology and Immunology

Animal and plant development, fertilisation, blastocyst formation, double fertilisation, immune system, immunity, immunisation, antigens, antibodies, ELISA technique, secondary metabolites and bacterial defence strategies.

5. Genetics

Mendel's laws of inheritance, different types of inheritance, pedigree construction, gene mapping, crossing over, genetic recombination, cancer genetics, population genetics, Hardy-Weinberg law and pharmacogenetics.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Practical Syllabus

Apart from theory, students are also required to complete practical experiments as part of the syllabus. These experiments help students understand biological processes and learn how to use different laboratory instruments and techniques.The following practicals are included in the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus:

S.No

Practical Topics

1

Determination of blood group using antisera.

2

Identification of different types of blood cells using Leishmann's stain.

3

Study of laboratory instruments, their uses and working principles.

4

Finding the pH of water using a pH meter or pH paper.

5

Observation of different stages of mitosis using onion root tips.

6

Measurement of mitotic index.

7

Observation of different stages of meiosis under a microscope.

8

Studying the effect of temperature on milk curdling using Lactobacillus bacteria.

9

Food tests for carbohydrates, proteins and lipids.

10

Checking the purity of milk using a lactometer.

11

Construction of pedigrees showing different types of inheritance.

12

Preparation of karyotypes.

13

Studying sampling methods, including quadrat and transect techniques.

14

Collection and analysis of primary and secondary data.

Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Subject

  1. Focus on topics such as cell biology, genetics, biomolecules and biotechnology instead of simply memorising them.
  2. Prepare short notes of important definitions, scientific terms and key points for quick revision.
  3. Regularly practise diagrams related to cell structure, chromosomes, mitosis and meiosis.
  4. Learn the procedures, materials, observations and results of all prescribed practical experiments.
  5. Make a revision timetable and give extra time to topics that you find difficult.
  6. Solve practice questions to test your understanding of each unit.
  7. Learn important biological terms and practise using them correctly in your answers.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus: Internal Assessment

The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology assessment includes theory, practical examinations, project work and a practical file. Students have to complete the prescribed practical experiments and prepare a project on any aspect of biotechnology.The practical examination carries 15 marks, while project work and the practical file carry 10 marks and 5 marks, respectively. Students should complete their practical activities throughout the academic session and maintain a proper record of their work.Check the table below for the assessment structure.

Assessment Component

Marks

Theory Examination

70

Practical Examination

15

Project Work

10

Practical File

5

Total

100

Project Work

Students are required to complete one project or assignment on any aspect of biotechnology. Teachers can assign a topic, or students can select a project of their choice. The project report should be simple, neat and well-organised.

Practical File

Students must maintain a practical file throughout the academic year. Teachers assess this file based on the practical work completed and recorded by the students.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Internal Assessment Evaluation

The practical and project components of the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus are evaluated separately. Students must perform the prescribed experiments, complete their project work and maintain a practical file during the academic year.The assessment details are given below:

Component

Evaluation Details

Marks

Practical Examination

Performance and understanding of the prescribed practical experiments.

15

Project Work

Completion and presentation of one project or assignment on any aspect of biotechnology.

10

Practical File

Assessment of the practical file maintained throughout the academic year.

5

Total

30

Students should complete their practical activities carefully and maintain a well-organised practical file. They should also select a suitable project topic and prepare the report according to their teacher's instructions.

Also Check:

ISC Class 11 Biology Syllabus

ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 13:42 IST
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