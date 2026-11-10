ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus covers important topics such as Introduction to Biotechnology, Cell Biology, Biomolecules, Developmental Biology, Immunology and Genetics. Students can check the complete syllabus to understand the topics included in the theory and practical examinations. The subject carries 100 marks, including theory, practical work, project work and practical file assessment. ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science: Overview The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology subject introduces students to the basic concepts, techniques and applications of biotechnology. It covers different areas of biology and explains how biological processes are used in healthcare, agriculture, industries and other fields. Students study both theoretical concepts and practical experiments to develop their scientific knowledge and laboratory skills.Check the table below for an overview of the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27.

Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 11 Subject Biotechnology Subject Code 878 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Paper 70 Marks Practical Examination 15 Marks Project Work 10 Marks Practical File 5 Marks Total Marks 100 Marks ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus PDF Students can download the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus PDF to check all the topics prescribed for the 2026-27 academic session. The official syllabus includes the complete theory curriculum, practical experiments, project work and assessment details. Students should go through the document carefully to understand the subject requirements and prepare accordingly. Download: ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus 2026-27 The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus for 2026-27 is divided into five major theory units. These units cover the basic concepts of biotechnology, cell structure and functions, biomolecules, development, immunity and genetics.Students should understand the concepts covered under each unit and pay attention to the practical applications of biotechnology.Check the table below for the complete list of theory units and their important topics. Unit Topics Covered 1. Introduction to Biotechnology Historical background, definition and applications of biotechnology, traditional and modern techniques, scope and importance, different branches of biotechnology, ethical, legal and social issues, intellectual property rights, biosafety, biochemical technology and biostatistics. 2. Cell Biology Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, cell components, bacterial structure, chromosomes, cytological techniques, cell division, cell cycle, biochemical transformations, mutations, chromosomal abnormalities and inborn errors of metabolism. 3. Biomolecules and Related Techniques Carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, vitamins, enzymes, their structures and functions, optical activity of biomolecules, supramolecular assembly, ion exchange chromatography and paper chromatography. 4. Developmental Biology and Immunology Animal and plant development, fertilisation, blastocyst formation, double fertilisation, immune system, immunity, immunisation, antigens, antibodies, ELISA technique, secondary metabolites and bacterial defence strategies. 5. Genetics Mendel's laws of inheritance, different types of inheritance, pedigree construction, gene mapping, crossing over, genetic recombination, cancer genetics, population genetics, Hardy-Weinberg law and pharmacogenetics.

ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Practical Syllabus Apart from theory, students are also required to complete practical experiments as part of the syllabus. These experiments help students understand biological processes and learn how to use different laboratory instruments and techniques.The following practicals are included in the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus: S.No Practical Topics 1 Determination of blood group using antisera. 2 Identification of different types of blood cells using Leishmann's stain. 3 Study of laboratory instruments, their uses and working principles. 4 Finding the pH of water using a pH meter or pH paper. 5 Observation of different stages of mitosis using onion root tips. 6 Measurement of mitotic index. 7 Observation of different stages of meiosis under a microscope. 8 Studying the effect of temperature on milk curdling using Lactobacillus bacteria. 9 Food tests for carbohydrates, proteins and lipids. 10 Checking the purity of milk using a lactometer. 11 Construction of pedigrees showing different types of inheritance. 12 Preparation of karyotypes. 13 Studying sampling methods, including quadrat and transect techniques. 14 Collection and analysis of primary and secondary data.

Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Subject Focus on topics such as cell biology, genetics, biomolecules and biotechnology instead of simply memorising them. Prepare short notes of important definitions, scientific terms and key points for quick revision. Regularly practise diagrams related to cell structure, chromosomes, mitosis and meiosis. Learn the procedures, materials, observations and results of all prescribed practical experiments. Make a revision timetable and give extra time to topics that you find difficult. Solve practice questions to test your understanding of each unit. Learn important biological terms and practise using them correctly in your answers. ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Syllabus: Internal Assessment The ISC Class 11 Biotechnology assessment includes theory, practical examinations, project work and a practical file. Students have to complete the prescribed practical experiments and prepare a project on any aspect of biotechnology.The practical examination carries 15 marks, while project work and the practical file carry 10 marks and 5 marks, respectively. Students should complete their practical activities throughout the academic session and maintain a proper record of their work.Check the table below for the assessment structure.

Assessment Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 100 Project Work Students are required to complete one project or assignment on any aspect of biotechnology. Teachers can assign a topic, or students can select a project of their choice. The project report should be simple, neat and well-organised. Practical File Students must maintain a practical file throughout the academic year. Teachers assess this file based on the practical work completed and recorded by the students. ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Science Internal Assessment Evaluation The practical and project components of the ISC Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus are evaluated separately. Students must perform the prescribed experiments, complete their project work and maintain a practical file during the academic year.The assessment details are given below: