BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Date, Shift Timing and Other Details Here
BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: BSSC has announced the Stenographer/Steno Typist Grade-III exam date: 1 December 2026, online CBT in two shifts, for 531 posts. Check this article for the official notice and other exam details.
Key Points
- The BSSC Stenographer/Steno Typist exam is scheduled for 1 December 2026.
- BSSC released the official exam date notice on 9 November 2026.
- The online CBT exam for 531 vacancies will be held in two shifts.
BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has finally announced the exam date for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III posts. As per the notice released on 9 November 2026, the written exam will be held on 1 December 2026 in online CBT mode. The exam will take place in two shifts. This recruitment is for 531 vacancies under Advertisement No. 07/25. Candidates who applied for these posts have been waiting for this update for a long time. In this article, we share the exam date, exam pattern, selection process, admit card details and preparation tips to help you get ready.
BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 Highlights
BSSC has released the official schedule for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III written exam. The table below gives all the key details in one place, so you can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
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Post Name
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Stenographer / Stenotypist Grade-III
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Advertisement No.
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07/25
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Total Vacancies
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531
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Exam Date Notice Released
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9 November 2026
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Written Exam Date
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1 December 2026 (Tuesday)
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Exam Mode
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Online Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Number of Shifts
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Two
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Question Type
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MCQs (150 questions)
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Pay Level
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Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100)
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Admit Card
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To be announced
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Official Website
Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam date for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III recruitment. Lakhs of candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 07/25 were waiting for this notice. The written exam is now fixed for 1 December 2026, and it will be held online. The commission issued the official notice (Memo No. 4900) on 9 November 2026, announcing that the online exam will be held on 1 December 2026 in two shifts. Candidates should download the notice from the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, and keep a copy.
BSSC Stenographer Exam 2026 Shift Timings
BSSC has confirmed that the Stenographer exam will be held in two shifts on 1 December 2026. The official notice does not appear to list the exact timings for each shift. Candidates should wait for the admit card, which will carry their reporting time, shift, and exam centre. The exam will be an online CBT held in two shifts on a single day. The paper will have 150 questions for 600 marks, with a duration of 2 hours 15 minutes.
BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026
BSSC has not released the Stenographer admit card yet. The exam is on 1 December 2026, so the hall ticket is expected to be uploaded on the official website a few days before that. Candidates should keep checking bssc.bihar.gov.in for the download link. The commission has not announced an official release date. Admit cards are generally released 7 to 10 days before the exam, so this one may come out around 21 to 24 November 2026. This is only an estimate, so please confirm it from the official notice.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com