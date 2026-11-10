Key Points The BSSC Stenographer/Steno Typist exam is scheduled for 1 December 2026.

BSSC released the official exam date notice on 9 November 2026.

The online CBT exam for 531 vacancies will be held in two shifts.

BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has finally announced the exam date for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III posts. As per the notice released on 9 November 2026, the written exam will be held on 1 December 2026 in online CBT mode. The exam will take place in two shifts. This recruitment is for 531 vacancies under Advertisement No. 07/25. Candidates who applied for these posts have been waiting for this update for a long time. In this article, we share the exam date, exam pattern, selection process, admit card details and preparation tips to help you get ready. BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 Highlights BSSC has released the official schedule for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III written exam. The table below gives all the key details in one place, so you can check them quickly.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Post Name Stenographer / Stenotypist Grade-III Advertisement No. 07/25 Total Vacancies 531 Exam Date Notice Released 9 November 2026 Written Exam Date 1 December 2026 (Tuesday) Exam Mode Online Computer-Based Test (CBT) Number of Shifts Two Question Type MCQs (150 questions) Pay Level Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100) Admit Card To be announced Official Website bssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar BSSC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam date for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III recruitment. Lakhs of candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 07/25 were waiting for this notice. The written exam is now fixed for 1 December 2026, and it will be held online. The commission issued the official notice (Memo No. 4900) on 9 November 2026, announcing that the online exam will be held on 1 December 2026 in two shifts. Candidates should download the notice from the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in, and keep a copy.

BSSC Stenographer Exam 2026 Shift Timings BSSC has confirmed that the Stenographer exam will be held in two shifts on 1 December 2026. The official notice does not appear to list the exact timings for each shift. Candidates should wait for the admit card, which will carry their reporting time, shift, and exam centre. The exam will be an online CBT held in two shifts on a single day. The paper will have 150 questions for 600 marks, with a duration of 2 hours 15 minutes. BSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2026 BSSC has not released the Stenographer admit card yet. The exam is on 1 December 2026, so the hall ticket is expected to be uploaded on the official website a few days before that. Candidates should keep checking bssc.bihar.gov.in for the download link. The commission has not announced an official release date. Admit cards are generally released 7 to 10 days before the exam, so this one may come out around 21 to 24 November 2026. This is only an estimate, so please confirm it from the official notice.