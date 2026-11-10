IIT Roorkee Opens Application Link For AI Winter Courses, Check Eligibility Details
IIT Roorkee opens online applications for winter training programme in AI. Last date for candidates to submit applications is November 30, 026
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is offering winter training and internship programmes in AI-related domains. Internships are being offered for five AI courses for students and professionals. The programme will be held for a duration of six weeks in the online mode through the Electronics and ICT Academy of IIT Roorkee.
As per the details provided, the Winter Training and Internship Program in Generative AI and Prompt Engineering provides students with practical exposure to LLMs, AI tools, prompt engineering, and AI automation through hands-on projects and real-world applications. Students participating in the programme will build AI-powered solutions, strengthen skills, and improve placement readiness. Participants will receive certification from EICT Academy IIT Roorkee on completion of the programme. The six-week programme will include 4 weeks of live training plus 2 weeks of guided project. The link to submit the applications is available at eict.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications.
Programme Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the AI training programme is available. Check the eligibility below
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No prior coding experience required; We'll start from scratch.
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Any B.Tech / BE / BCA / BSc / M.Tech / ME / MCA or any UG or PG/PhD student from any college/institute can join.
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Students are required to have a laptop/PC with an internet connection.
Programme Modules and Details
There will be a total of 10 modules which will be covered over the span of six weeks, of which one module is dedicated to projects. The programme will be conducted in two batches. The first batch will begin on December 14, 2026, while the second batch will begin on January 4, 2027. The deadline for candidates to apply for both batches is November 30, 2026. Students must submit the programme fee along with the application form.
Steps to Apply
Interested candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee Electronics and ICT Academy
Step 2: Click on the winter training programme
Step 3: Click on Apply now
Step 4: Enter the email id
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Submit the documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.