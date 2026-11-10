IIT Roorkee Opens Application Link For AI Winter Courses, Check Eligibility Details

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is offering winter training and internship programmes in AI-related domains. Internships are being offered for five AI courses for students and professionals. The programme will be held for a duration of six weeks in the online mode through the Electronics and ICT Academy of IIT Roorkee.

As per the details provided, the Winter Training and Internship Program in Generative AI and Prompt Engineering provides students with practical exposure to LLMs, AI tools, prompt engineering, and AI automation through hands-on projects and real-world applications. Students participating in the programme will build AI-powered solutions, strengthen skills, and improve placement readiness. Participants will receive certification from EICT Academy IIT Roorkee on completion of the programme. The six-week programme will include 4 weeks of live training plus 2 weeks of guided project. The link to submit the applications is available at eict.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications.