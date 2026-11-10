The Centre has extended the deadline for Aadhaar cardholders to update their identity and address documents free of cost until June 14, 2027. This measures comes amid an individual proposal to reduce Aadhaar's part in government beneficiary payments, with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh signalling that voter ID numbers and biometric authentication could become primary for identifying beneficiaries. The two upgrades have put Aadhaar back in focus, thus fuelling questions about its future role in government services, welfare schemes and identity verification. Aadhaar Document New Update 2026-2027 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has moved its free online document update facility for another year. Aadhaar holders can upload revised Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents through the myAadhaar portal without paying the applicable document fee.

To use the facility, cardholders need to: Visit the official UIDAI website and open the myAadhaar portal. Log in using their Aadhaar number and the OTP received on their registered mobile number. Select the Document Update option. Review their existing details and choose the important document category. Upload valid identity and resolve proof documents. Submit the request and save the acknowledgement or Service Request Number (SRN) to check its status. UIDAI will verify the submitted documents before approving the request. Most importantly, the free facility is restricted to online document updates, so it does not implies that all Aadhaar corrections are free. Individual demographic updates commonly cost Rs 75, while biometric updates may cost Rs 125, depending on applicable exemptions. Those wanting revisions to photographs, fingerprints or in details must select an authorised Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

Will Aadhaar be replaced for government payments? In a new development, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh hinted at that Aadhaar may no longer remain the primary basis for beneficiary payments. Talking at the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026-27, Singh stated that biometric authentication and the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, commonly known as voter ID, could be used to identify beneficiaries and facilitate payments. However, the minister did not mentioned which government schemes would integrate the proposed mechanism or when it would be enforced. No official execution timeline or detailed framework was declared. What does this mean for Aadhaar holders? For now, Aadhaar stays critical across several government welfare programmes, including PM-Kisan, rural housing and social security pensions, where Aadhaar-linked banking measures are used.