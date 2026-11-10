NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

Are Banks Open or Closed Today? Check RBI Holiday List for Nov 10 as Branches Shut in 5 States

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 11:06 IST

Physical bank counters are closed today, Tuesday, November 10, across five states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim for Diwali Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvat New Year. Branches across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh remain open.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today? Check RBI Holiday List for Nov 10 as Branches Shut in 5 States
Are Banks Open or Closed Today? Check RBI Holiday List for Nov 10 as Branches Shut in 5 States

Is your bank branch open or not today? All people from northern and western states need to be aware that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th could see some bank closings. It is mainly due to the multi day post Diwali festive period. 

But RBI holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act show that banking operations in physical form are closed today in seven regional zones spanning five states in India. The regional closure marks Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year Day. 

Commercial banks have resumed business as usual in areas such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, following the completion of their regional vacations in accordance with Bhai Dooj holiday.

Let’s read more about the complete bank operating and closure list for today to avoid any confusion hereon. 

State Wise List: Where are Bank Branches Open or Closed Today?

The Reserve Bank of India designates regional bank holidays per local statutory notifications. Major metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad observe official holidays today. 

And banking counters remain fully operational across the National Capital Region and northern agricultural belts.

S. No.

Indian State and Union Territory

Major Circles and Cities

Bank Closure Status (Nov 10)

Festival or Occasion Observed

1

Maharashtra

Mumbai,

Belapur,

Nagpur

Closed

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

Laxmi Puja

2

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Closed

Vikram Samvat New Year

Bestu Varas

3

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Closed

Bali Padyami

Deepawali

4

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Closed

Govardhan Puja

Diwali

5

Sikkim

Gangtok

Closed

Laxmi Puja

Deepawali

6

Delhi (NCR)

New Delhi

Open

Regular Working Day

7

Haryana & Punjab

Chandigarh,

Gurugram,

Ludhiana

Open

Regular Working Day (Holiday observed Nov 9)

8

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow,

Kanpur,

Noida

Open

Regular Working Day 

(Next closure Nov 11 for Bhai Dooj)

9

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Open

Regular Working Day

(Holiday observed Nov 9)

10

West Bengal

Kolkata

Open

Regular Working Day

(Bhai Phota holiday on Nov 11)

Will Bank Closing Today Affect UPI, Net Banking, and ATM Services? 

Teller counters and administrative branches remain shut in five states but retail customers do not face a complete transactional standstill:

  • Real-time payments through apps like BHIM, PhonePe, and Google Pay continue functioning uninterrupted 24x7.

  • Automated teller machines (ATM) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) are running nationwide, subject to normal local cash replenishment cycles.

  • IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS payment corridors operate round-the-clock per RBI mandates to ensure instant electronic funds settlement.

  • Physical services including cheque clearing, demand draft issuances, locker access, and document-backed KYC verifications will resume on the next working day in closed zones.

Bank branch counters in closed circles will reopen on Wednesday, November 11. Though cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Shimla will be closed tomorrow for Bhai Dooj. 

But do verify branch operational timings on your bank's app before planning an in-person visit.

List of Upcoming Bank Holiday in November 2026 by State-wise Festivals

Date

Day

Occasion

States Observing Closure

November 10

Tuesday

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

Govardhan Puja

Vikram Samvat New Year

Maharashtra (Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur)

Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Sikkim (Gangtok)

November 11

Wednesday

Bhai Dooj

Bhratridwitiya

Chitragupt Jayanti

Ningol Chakkouba

Laxmi Puja

Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur),

West Bengal (Kolkata),

Himachal Pradesh (Shimla),

Manipur (Imphal),

Sikkim (Gangtok)

November 13

Friday

Wangala Festival

Meghalaya (Shillong)

November 16

Monday

Seng Kutsnem

Meghalaya (Shillong)

November 20

Friday

Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)

Bihar (Patna),

Jharkhand (Ranchi)

November 23

Monday

Seng Kut Snem

Regional observance

Meghalaya (Shillong)

November 24

Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Kartik Purnima

Nationwide/Pan-India closure in most states (including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP)

November 27

Friday

Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Karnataka (Bengaluru)

Mandatory Weekend Closures All India

All public and private sector scheduled banks in India observe mandatory closures on Sundays and alternate Saturdays per RBI and IBA rules. 

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 11:06 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News