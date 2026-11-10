Are Banks Open or Closed Today? Check RBI Holiday List for Nov 10 as Branches Shut in 5 States

Is your bank branch open or not today? All people from northern and western states need to be aware that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th could see some bank closings. It is mainly due to the multi day post Diwali festive period.

But RBI holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act show that banking operations in physical form are closed today in seven regional zones spanning five states in India. The regional closure marks Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year Day.

Commercial banks have resumed business as usual in areas such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, following the completion of their regional vacations in accordance with Bhai Dooj holiday.

Let’s read more about the complete bank operating and closure list for today to avoid any confusion hereon.