Are Banks Open or Closed Today? Check RBI Holiday List for Nov 10 as Branches Shut in 5 States
Physical bank counters are closed today, Tuesday, November 10, across five states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim for Diwali Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvat New Year. Branches across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh remain open.
Is your bank branch open or not today? All people from northern and western states need to be aware that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th could see some bank closings. It is mainly due to the multi day post Diwali festive period.
But RBI holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act show that banking operations in physical form are closed today in seven regional zones spanning five states in India. The regional closure marks Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year Day.
Commercial banks have resumed business as usual in areas such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, following the completion of their regional vacations in accordance with Bhai Dooj holiday.
Let’s read more about the complete bank operating and closure list for today to avoid any confusion hereon.
State Wise List: Where are Bank Branches Open or Closed Today?
The Reserve Bank of India designates regional bank holidays per local statutory notifications. Major metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad observe official holidays today.
And banking counters remain fully operational across the National Capital Region and northern agricultural belts.
|
S. No.
|
Indian State and Union Territory
|
Major Circles and Cities
|
Bank Closure Status (Nov 10)
|
Festival or Occasion Observed
|
1
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai,
Belapur,
Nagpur
|
Closed
|
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
Laxmi Puja
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Closed
|
Vikram Samvat New Year
Bestu Varas
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Closed
|
Bali Padyami
Deepawali
|
4
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Closed
|
Govardhan Puja
Diwali
|
5
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Closed
|
Laxmi Puja
Deepawali
|
6
|
Delhi (NCR)
|
New Delhi
|
Open
|
Regular Working Day
|
7
|
Haryana & Punjab
|
Chandigarh,
Gurugram,
Ludhiana
|
Open
|
Regular Working Day (Holiday observed Nov 9)
|
8
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow,
Kanpur,
Noida
|
Open
|
Regular Working Day
(Next closure Nov 11 for Bhai Dooj)
|
9
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Open
|
Regular Working Day
(Holiday observed Nov 9)
|
10
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Open
|
Regular Working Day
(Bhai Phota holiday on Nov 11)
Will Bank Closing Today Affect UPI, Net Banking, and ATM Services?
Teller counters and administrative branches remain shut in five states but retail customers do not face a complete transactional standstill:
-
Real-time payments through apps like BHIM, PhonePe, and Google Pay continue functioning uninterrupted 24x7.
-
Automated teller machines (ATM) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) are running nationwide, subject to normal local cash replenishment cycles.
-
IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS payment corridors operate round-the-clock per RBI mandates to ensure instant electronic funds settlement.
-
Physical services including cheque clearing, demand draft issuances, locker access, and document-backed KYC verifications will resume on the next working day in closed zones.
Bank branch counters in closed circles will reopen on Wednesday, November 11. Though cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Shimla will be closed tomorrow for Bhai Dooj.
But do verify branch operational timings on your bank's app before planning an in-person visit.
List of Upcoming Bank Holiday in November 2026 by State-wise Festivals
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
States Observing Closure
|
November 10
|
Tuesday
|
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
Govardhan Puja
Vikram Samvat New Year
|
Maharashtra (Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur)
Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Sikkim (Gangtok)
|
November 11
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj
Bhratridwitiya
Chitragupt Jayanti
Ningol Chakkouba
Laxmi Puja
|
Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur),
West Bengal (Kolkata),
Himachal Pradesh (Shimla),
Manipur (Imphal),
Sikkim (Gangtok)
|
November 13
|
Friday
|
Wangala Festival
|
Meghalaya (Shillong)
|
November 16
|
Monday
|
Seng Kutsnem
|
Meghalaya (Shillong)
|
November 20
|
Friday
|
Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)
|
Bihar (Patna),
Jharkhand (Ranchi)
|
November 23
|
Monday
|
Seng Kut Snem
Regional observance
|
Meghalaya (Shillong)
|
November 24
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Kartik Purnima
|
Nationwide/Pan-India closure in most states (including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP)
|
November 27
|
Friday
|
Kanakadasa Jayanthi
|
Karnataka (Bengaluru)
Mandatory Weekend Closures All India
All public and private sector scheduled banks in India observe mandatory closures on Sundays and alternate Saturdays per RBI and IBA rules.
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