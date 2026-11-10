IOAA-Jr 2026: Team India Triumphs in Thailand With Five Medals in Astronomy & Astrophysics

Indian students have brought global recognition to the country by winning five medals — two gold, two silver, and one bronze — at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. The international competition, which was conducted from November 1 to November 8, 2026, brought together top junior astronomy talents from across the globe to compete in rigorous theoretical, observational, and data analysis challenges. Every member of the five-student Indian contingent secured a podium finish, continuing India’s track record of stellar performances in global STEM competitions.

Team India’s Medal at IOAA-Jr 2026

Given below are the names of the students who participated in the IOAA-Jr 2026, along with the state they belong to and the medals they got:-