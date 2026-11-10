IOAA-Jr 2026: Team India Triumphs in Thailand With Five Medals in Astronomy & Astrophysics
Indian students secured five medals at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr 2026) in Thailand. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Indian students secured 5 medals 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze at 5th IOAA-Jr 2026.
- The competition was held in Thailand from November 1 to November 8, 2026.
- All five Indian contingent members won medals, facilitated by NCSM.
Indian students have brought global recognition to the country by winning five medals — two gold, two silver, and one bronze — at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. The international competition, which was conducted from November 1 to November 8, 2026, brought together top junior astronomy talents from across the globe to compete in rigorous theoretical, observational, and data analysis challenges. Every member of the five-student Indian contingent secured a podium finish, continuing India’s track record of stellar performances in global STEM competitions.
Team India’s Medal at IOAA-Jr 2026
Given below are the names of the students who participated in the IOAA-Jr 2026, along with the state they belong to and the medals they got:-
|
Student Name
|
State
|
Medals
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Swara Sujal Patel
|
Gujarat
|
Gold Medal
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Siddharth Lakshmisha
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Karanataka
|
Gold Medal
|
Krish Bhaskar
|
Maharashtra
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Silver Medal
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Aarna Chaplot
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Rajasthan
|
Silver Medal
|
Akshara Gulab Ambone
|
Maharashtra
|
Bronze Medal
Mentorship By the National Council of Science Museums
The Indian contingent’s participation was facilitated and coordinated by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), which functions under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The students were selected after passing the multi-tiered national selection stages, which were followed by an intensive Orientation-cum-selection Camp (OCS-2026) and a rigorous Pre-Departure Camp (PDC) organised by the NCSM. The Indian delegation was led by Ms Jhuma Ghosh (Curator, National Science Centre, Guwahati) and Mr M.M. Rout (District Science Officer, DSC Dhenkanal), who accompanied the team as the official team leaders and mentors during the event in Thailand.
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Intensive Academic Testing Across Three Rounds
The IOAA-Jr competition evaluates students across three core dimensions of astronomical sciences:-
- Theory Exam:- Testing advanced physics concepts, celestial mechanics, orbital dynamics, and planetary astrophysics.
- Observational Astronomy:- Involving night-sky observation, telescope handling, star mapping, and constellation recognition.
- Data Analysis:- Interpreting real astronomical data sets gathered from modern observatories and space-based missions.
Why Early Olympiad Exposure Matters in STEM Careers?
Early Olympiad exposure for students who want to pursue career opportunities in STEM matters because:-
- Participating in international platforms like IOAA-Jr develops computational thinking and scientific problem-solving skills at the middle to secondary school level (under 16 years), providing a foundation for future research in astrophysics, aerospace engineering and data science.
- High performance in international Olympiads is recognised globally, offering students distinct advantages for future admissions and scholarship pathways at leading global and Indian research institutions like IISc, NISER, and premier astrophysics centres.
Executive - Editorial
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