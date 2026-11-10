JAM 2027 JOAPS Portal Opens Today for Data Correction; Make Changes Based on Payment at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

JAM 2027 Correction: IIT Kharagpur will open the window for students to make corrections in their applications for IIT JAM 2027 today, November 10, 2026. Candidates can log in to the JOAPS portal for data correction on a paid basis.

The link will be available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in or joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. To make the necessary changes in the application form, students need to first log in with their Enrollment ID / Email Address and password.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction Process

The JAM 2027 application correction window will be available on the official website. To correct, students are first required to log in with their credentials and click on the fields open for editing. Candidates can make changes to exam cities, gender, category, and PwD status via the JOAPS portal. Category or PwD certificate defects (such as OBC-NCL or EWS document issues) can be changed via email/SMS instructions without additional correction fees.