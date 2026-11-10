JAM 2027 JOAPS Portal Opens Today for Data Correction; Make Changes Based on Payment at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 application correction window will open today. Students can make changes in their online application form within the deadline provided. The correction link will be available on the JOAPS portal.
JAM 2027 Correction: IIT Kharagpur will open the window for students to make corrections in their applications for IIT JAM 2027 today, November 10, 2026. Candidates can log in to the JOAPS portal for data correction on a paid basis.
The link will be available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in or joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. To make the necessary changes in the application form, students need to first log in with their Enrollment ID / Email Address and password.
IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction Process
The JAM 2027 application correction window will be available on the official website. To correct, students are first required to log in with their credentials and click on the fields open for editing. Candidates can make changes to exam cities, gender, category, and PwD status via the JOAPS portal. Category or PwD certificate defects (such as OBC-NCL or EWS document issues) can be changed via email/SMS instructions without additional correction fees.
JAM 2027 Application Correction Process: Steps to Apply
The link for students to make the changes in the online application form will be available on the official website. Candidates need to make the changes through the JOAPS portal. Follow the steps provided below to make the changes in the application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM
Step 2: Click on the JOAPS Portal
Step 3: Log in with the enrollment ID or email ID and password
Step 4: Click on the fields open for editing
Step 5: Make the necessary changes
Step 6: Save and click on Submit
JAM 2027 Admit Card
The JAM 2027 Admit Card will be released online. The admit card will be available for download on January 5, 2027. JAM 2027 Examination will be conducted in around 114 Cities across India. The details of the exam centre and city of examination will be mentioned on the JAM 2027 admit card. Candidates will be allotted the exam city based on the selection by candidates when filling out the application form.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.