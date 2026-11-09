J&K Private Universities to Reserve 25% Seats, Jobs for Domicile Candidates Under New Rules

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules, 2026, introducing a mandatory reservation of at least 25% for local domicile candidates in private universities. The provision will apply to both student admissions and teaching and non-teaching jobs. The new rules aim to expand higher education opportunities in the Union Territory while ensuring that local students and job seekers also benefit from the entry of private institutions. The framework is expected to encourage reputed national and international universities to establish campuses in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the new provisions, private universities will have to reserve at least 25% of their student intake for candidates holding J&K domicile certificates. The same minimum reservation requirement will apply to appointments in teaching and non-teaching positions.

This means local candidates will have a specified share of opportunities in both higher education and employment as more private universities enter the region. J&K Private University Rules 2026: Approval Process The government has also introduced provisions to make the approval process easier for institutions planning to establish private universities in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the new framework, applications will undergo preliminary scrutiny within 30 days. This is expected to make the initial approval process more predictable for institutions interested in investing in the region’s higher education sector. The rules also provide for regulatory supervision to ensure that private universities follow the required academic, infrastructure and operational standards. Regulatory Authority to Monitor Admissions and Fees