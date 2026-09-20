India Women have confirmed a medal in the Asian Games 2026 in cricket after a convincing win over Bangladesh. In the second semi-final, played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, India crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs.

The defending gold medallists will now play their next clash to defend their crown. In this article we will go through the highlights of this match and what lies ahead.

Asian Games 2026: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Highlights

After Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first, the Indian batters shine with Shafali Verma scoring a century and becoming the first ever woman cricketer to score a century in the Asian Games. She scored an unbeaten 100 runs off 49 deliveries, including 3 fours and 9 sixes.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur also played crucial knocks, scoring 37 and 40 runs, respectively. Smriti also became the highest run scorer in WT20Is with this innings.