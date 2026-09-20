Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India Women Crush Bangladesh to Confirm Medal
Shafali Verma’s power-packed unbeaten century helped India Women beat Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semi final and confirm India’s medal in cricket. Check match highlights, key batting and bowling performances and major details..
India Women have confirmed a medal in the Asian Games 2026 in cricket after a convincing win over Bangladesh. In the second semi-final, played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, India crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs.
The defending gold medallists will now play their next clash to defend their crown. In this article we will go through the highlights of this match and what lies ahead.
Asian Games 2026: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Highlights
After Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first, the Indian batters shine with Shafali Verma scoring a century and becoming the first ever woman cricketer to score a century in the Asian Games. She scored an unbeaten 100 runs off 49 deliveries, including 3 fours and 9 sixes.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur also played crucial knocks, scoring 37 and 40 runs, respectively. Smriti also became the highest run scorer in WT20Is with this innings.
For Bangladesh, it was a disappointing bowling performance. Despite a few bowlers picking up wickets, they were unable to control the flow of runs as India posted a big total.
First Innings
India Women Top Batters
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
Strike Rate
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
37
|
19
|
5
|
2
|
194.74
|
Shafali Verma
|
100*
|
49
|
3
|
9
|
204.08
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
40
|
33
|
6
|
0
|
121.21
Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Marufa Akter
|
4
|
43
|
1
|
10.75
|
Sanjida Akter Meghla
|
4
|
25
|
1
|
6.25
|
Rabeya Khan
|
4
|
35
|
1
|
8.75
|
Nahida Akter
|
4
|
48
|
1
|
12.00
Second Innings
Bangladesh Women Batting
Coming out to chase, Bangladesh Women had a terrible outing with the bat, as the side was not able to even cross the 100 run mark and got allot in just 81 runs. Dilara Akter was the top scorer with 27 runs.
Apart from her, Sharmin Akhter and Sultana Khatun also reached double figures but the effort was far behind what was needed to challenge the strong Indian side.
For India, it was a brilliant bowling performance with Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma picking up 3 wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up 2 wickets.
Bangladesh Women Top Batters
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
Strike Rate
|
Dilara Akter
|
27
|
23
|
4
|
1
|
117.39
|
Sultana Khatun
|
12*
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
150.00
|
Nahida Akter
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
80.00
India Women Top Bowlers
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Nandani Sharma
|
4
|
25
|
3
|
6.25
|
Deepti Sharma
|
2.4
|
7
|
3
|
2.63
|
Shree Charani
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
2.33
India Women will now face Sri Lanka Women in the gold medal match on Tuesday, September 22. India and Sri Lanka also faced each other in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final a couple of weeks ago, where India clinched the title.
This time too, the Indian side will look to continue its strong run and defend its Asian Games cricket crown.
Also Read - Veteran Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Scripts History; Becomes Bangladesh's First 7000-run Test Scorer: Here's All About His Career Stats and Records
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com