Diwali 2026 AI Photo Prompts: ChatGPT और Gemini से बनाएं शानदार दिवाली पोर्ट्रेट, फोटो में जोड़ें दीये और लाइट्स

AI photo prompts: दिवाली का त्योहार आते ही हर तरफ रोशनी, रंग-बिरंगी सजावट, खूबसूरत पारंपरिक कपड़े और खुशियों का माहौल देखने को मिलता है। इस खास मौके पर हर कोई अपनी यादों को तस्वीरों में संजोना चाहता है। लेकिन क्या हो अगर आप बिना किसी महंगे फोटोशूट के अपनी साधारण फोटो को एक शानदार दिवाली पोर्ट्रेट में बदल सकें? आज के समय में Artificial Intelligence (AI) की मदद से यह काम बेहद आसान हो गया है। ChatGPT और Google Gemini जैसे AI टूल्स की मदद से सभी लोग अपनी सेल्फी को एक खूबसूरत फेस्टिव फोटो में बदल सकते हैं। इसमें आप अपनी फोटो में चमकते हुए दीये, गोल्डन फेयरी लाइट्स, रंगोली, फूलों की सजावट, पारंपरिक कपड़े और खूबसूरत दिवाली बैकग्राउंड जोड़ सकते हैं। Diwali Photo 2026 Diwali 2026 AI Photo Prompts इस समय उन लोगों के लिए एक उपयोगी ऑप्शन हैं, जो दिवाली फोटो को सोशल मीडिया पर अलग - अलग अंदाज में शेयर करना चाहते हैं। खासकर स्टूडेंट्स, कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के लिए AI फोटो एडिटिंग एक आसान और क्रिएटिव तरीका बन सकता है। जी हां, आप सभी यहां से ChatGPT और Gemini से दिवाली की फोटो कैसे बनाएं, अपनी तस्वीर में दीये और लाइट्स कैसे जोड़ें और कौन-से 7 शानदार AI फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट तस्वीर को एक प्रोफेशनल फेस्टिव लुक दे सकते हैं।

Diwali 2026: दिवाली की AI फोटो बनाने के लिए ChatGPT और Gemini क्यों हैं खास? AI फोटो एडिटिंग की सबसे खास बात यह है कि आपको हर बार अपनी फोटो को पोस्ट करने के लिए नए फोटोशूट करने की जरूरत नहीं होती। आप अपनी पुरानी या नई फोटो को अपलोड करके उसमें ही अपने मनचाहे बदलावों को AI की मदद से कर सकते हैं। सभी छोटे से लेकर बड़े लोग अपनी फोटो को किसी साधारण कमरे में खींचकर AI का उपयोग करके कमरे को दिवाली की सजावट वाले खूबसूरत भारतीय घर में बदल सकते हैं। फोटो में निम्नलिखित बदलाव करने के लिए यहां से जानें स्टेप्स: फोटो के बैकग्राउंड में जलते हुए दीये जोड़ सकते हैं।

घर की दीवारों पर गोल्डन फेयरी लाइट्स लगा सकते हैं।

अपनी ड्रेस को साड़ी, लहंगा, कुर्ता या शेरवानी में बदल सकते हैं।

फोटो में रंगोली, गेंदे के फूल और पारंपरिक सजावट जोड़ सकते हैं।

अपनी तस्वीर को सिनेमैटिक और प्रोफेशनल फोटोशूट जैसा लुक दे सकते हैं।

दिवाली के लिए Instagram DP और WhatsApp स्टेटस फोटो बना सकते हैं।

ChatGPT और Gemini दोनों में इमेज बनाने और इमेज में एडिटिंग को करवाने के लिए इन दोनों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। हालांकि, कौन-सी सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी, यह टूल के वर्तमान फीचर्स और आपके अकाउंट पर निर्भर कर सकता है। Diwali 2026 AI Photo Prompts इवेंट डिटेल्स आर्टिकल का सब्जेक्ट Diwali AI Photo Prompts 2026 AI टूल्स ChatGPT और Google Gemini फोटो एडिटिंग का उद्देश्य दिवाली फोटो को फेस्टिव लुक देना फोटो में क्या जोड़ सकते हैं? दीये, लाइट्स, रंगोली, फूल, फेस्टिव बैकग्राउंड कितने प्रॉम्प्ट दिए गए हैं? 7 शानदार AI फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट किसके लिए उपयोगी? स्टूडेंट्स, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स फोटो का इस्तेमाल Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, डिजिटल ग्रीटिंग दिवाली 2026 कब है? 8 नवंबर 2026, रविवार Want A Perfect Diwali Portrait? Try These 7 ChatGPT And Gemini Prompts

फोटो को शानदार बनाने के लिए 7 शानदार AI फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट के बारे में यहां से जानें। इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स की सहायता से आप अपनी फोटो में चार चांद लगा सकते हैं। 1. Traditional Diwali Portrait Prompt: ट्रेडिशनल दिवाली फोटो अगर आप अपनी फोटो को एक क्लासिक भारतीय दिवाली लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके लिए बेहतरीन ऑप्शन है। इसमें पारंपरिक कपड़े, गेंदे के फूल, दीये और गोल्डन लाइट्स का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Use my uploaded photograph to create a beautiful and realistic Diwali festive portrait. Keep my original face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle and identity unchanged. Dress me in an elegant traditional Indian festive outfit with rich red and golden colours. Add a beautifully decorated Indian home background with glowing diyas, marigold flower garlands, colourful rangoli and warm golden fairy lights. Use soft cinematic lighting, natural skin texture and professional portrait photography. Make the final image look realistic, elegant and festive."

2. Royal Ethnic Look Prompt: बनाएं रॉयल दिवाली फोटो अगर आप अपनी तस्वीर में शाही अंदाज चाहते हैं, तो रॉयल एथनिक लुक वाला यह प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल करें। इसमें शानदार पारंपरिक कपड़े, आकर्षक ज्वेलरी और महल जैसा बैकग्राउंड शामिल है। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Transform my uploaded photograph into a royal Indian Diwali portrait. Preserve my original face, facial features, natural skin tone and identity. Dress me in a luxurious traditional Indian outfit with intricate gold embroidery, elegant jewellery and rich festive colours. Create a beautiful palace-inspired background decorated with traditional brass diyas, glowing lanterns and golden fairy lights. Use professional fashion photography, realistic fabric details, soft cinematic lighting and a premium festive atmosphere. Keep the image natural and photorealistic."

3. Diwali With Diyas Prompt: फोटो में जोड़ें चमकते हुए दीये दिवाली का सबसे खूबसूरत हिस्सा दीयों की रोशनी है। अगर आप अपनी फोटो में दीये जोड़ना चाहते हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Edit my uploaded photograph into a realistic Diwali portrait. Keep my original face, identity, facial features and skin tone unchanged. Show me wearing an elegant traditional Indian outfit while gently holding a beautifully glowing terracotta diya in my hands. Add several lit diyas in the background, warm golden fairy lights, marigold flowers and a beautifully decorated Indian home. Make the diya flame look natural and realistic, with soft warm light falling on my face. Use professional portrait photography, natural skin texture and a cinematic festive atmosphere." 4. Traditional Family Portrait Prompt: बनाएं फैमिली दिवाली फोटो

दिवाली परिवार के साथ खुशियां मनाने का त्योहार है। अगर आप अपनी फैमिली फोटो को एक शानदार फेस्टिव लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो इस प्रॉम्प्ट का इस्तेमाल करें। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Transform our uploaded family photograph into a beautiful and realistic Diwali family portrait. Preserve every family member's original facial features, identity, age, expressions and natural skin tone. Dress everyone in coordinated traditional Indian festive outfits in red, gold, cream and green colours. Add a beautifully decorated Indian home background with glowing diyas, colourful rangoli, marigold flower garlands and warm fairy lights. Make everyone look natural and happy. Use professional family portrait photography, realistic details and soft golden festive lighting." 5. Festive Saree Look Prompt: साड़ी में बनाएं खूबसूरत दिवाली फोटो

अगर आप अपनी फोटो में ट्रेडिशनल साड़ी लुक चाहते हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट काफी आकर्षक हो सकता है। आप अपनी पसंद के अनुसार बनारसी, कांजीवरम या सिल्क साड़ी का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Create a stunning and realistic Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Keep my original face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle and identity unchanged. Dress me in a beautiful red Banarasi silk saree with intricate golden zari borders, traditional gold jewellery, elegant bangles and a small red bindi. Add a festive Indian home background decorated with glowing diyas, marigold garlands, golden fairy lights and colourful rangoli. Use professional fashion photography, natural skin texture, soft cinematic lighting and rich festive colours." 6. Bollywood-Inspired Diwali Prompt: बनाएं ग्लैमरस दिवाली फोटो

अगर आप अपनी दिवाली फोटो को ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश बनाना चाहते हैं, तो बॉलीवुड-इंस्पायर्ड फोटो प्रॉम्प्ट आजमा सकते हैं। ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Transform my uploaded photograph into a glamorous Bollywood-inspired Diwali fashion portrait. Preserve my original facial features, identity and natural skin tone. Dress me in a stylish designer Indian ethnic outfit with elegant accessories and subtle festive makeup. Create a luxurious festive background with golden lanterns, glowing diyas, decorative lights and beautiful floral arrangements. Use dramatic yet natural cinematic lighting, professional editorial photography, realistic skin texture and rich festive colours. Make the final image look like a high-end festive fashion photoshoot." 7. Dreamy Diwali Night Prompt: बनाएं मैजिकल दिवाली फोटो अगर आप अपनी फोटो में रात के समय की खूबसूरत दिवाली सजावट दिखाना चाहते हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके लिए खास है। इसमें रात का बैकग्राउंड, चमकते दीये और सॉफ्ट लाइटिंग शामिल है।

ChatGPT और Gemini Prompt: "Create a magical and photorealistic Diwali night portrait using my uploaded photograph. Keep my original face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle and identity unchanged. Dress me in an elegant traditional Indian festive outfit. Add a beautiful night-time background with hundreds of softly glowing diyas, warm golden fairy lights, decorative lanterns and colourful rangoli. Use realistic warm lighting, soft background bokeh, cinematic photography and natural skin texture. Make the image look like a professional Diwali night photoshoot with a dreamy and festive atmosphere." Diwali 2026 AI photo prompt for Diya <pre>Keep my original photograph unchanged. Preserve my face, identity, clothes, hairstyle and pose exactly as they are. Add beautiful glowing traditional clay diyas around the background and near the floor. Make the diya flames realistic and warm. Add a soft golden festive glow to the scene. Do not change my facial features. Do not change my clothes. Do not alter the original composition. Make the final image photorealistic and suitable for a Diwali celebration.</pre>