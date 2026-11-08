NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Commences, Choice Filling from Nov 10 at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the registration process for the second round of PG counselling. According to the revised schedule, the link to register for the counselling process was activated by 1 PM on the official counselling portal. The last date for students to register for the NEET PG Round 2 counselling is November 14, 2026.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first counselling round and those who wish to participate in the second round can complete the registration and fee payment process within the deadline provided. After the registration process, students need to enter their choice of course and colleges in the choice-filling link. The window for candidates to enter their choices will be available from November 10, 2026. The choice-filling and choice-locking process will close on November 15, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2026.