NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Commences, Choice Filling from Nov 10 at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 registration process begins. Candidates eligible to participate in the second counselling round can register and enter their choices through the link on the website mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the registration process for the second round of PG counselling. According to the revised schedule, the link to register for the counselling process was activated by 1 PM on the official counselling portal. The last date for students to register for the NEET PG Round 2 counselling is November 14, 2026.
Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first counselling round and those who wish to participate in the second round can complete the registration and fee payment process within the deadline provided. After the registration process, students need to enter their choice of course and colleges in the choice-filling link. The window for candidates to enter their choices will be available from November 10, 2026. The choice-filling and choice-locking process will close on November 15, 2026. The NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2026.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration - Click Here
NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule for the second round of NEET PG counselling here
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Particulars
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Dates
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Registration for Round-2
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November 7 to 14, 2026
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EDIT/ RESET Registration option
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November 7 to 14, 2026
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Payment facility for Round-2
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November 14, 2026
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Choice Filling for Round-2
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November 10 to 15, 2026
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Choice Locking for Round-2
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November 14 to 16, 2026
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Seat Processing and Provisional Result for Round-2
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November 16, 2026
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FINAL RESULT Declaration for Round-2
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November 17, 2026
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Reporting for Round-2
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November 18 to 24, 2026
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Verification of joined candidates’ data by MCC
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November 25, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Registration Process
The link for students to register and enter the choices for the second round of PG counselling is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 Registration link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Complete the online registration process
Step 5: Click on the fee submission link
Step 6: Submit the registration fee
Step 7: Save and Click on Submit
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.