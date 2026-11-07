India defeated New Zealand by 4 runs in a rain-affected clash in Wellington on Saturday in a low-scoring match on an even surface. The rain disrupted the match even before the first ball was bowled, after which the match was reduced to 47 overs. Shubman Gill opted to bowl first as New Zealand's batting struggled once again. On an even surface, the batters could not get going, resulting in a very low total. India came out to bat and had a similar story as rain once again interrupted the match. The game was eventually decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method, with India declared the winner. Check out the highlights and everything from the match. Rain has the final say as #TeamIndia clinch a 4️⃣-run win via DLS to go 2-0 up in the series 💙 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/pxZRYf6dYV #NZvIND https://t.co/9QywzpNCKh — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2026

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Highlights After being invited to bat first, New Zealand got off to a poor start as the team was reduced to 23/3. Tim Seifert departed for a duck, while Daryl Mitchell scored a composed half-century, scoring 55 runs in 104 deliveries, including 5 fours and 2 sixes. He was supported by his skipper Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 runs. However, that was not enough as New Zealand batters could only post 134 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 41 overs. For India, Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets in his 10 overs, including 2 maidens. He was well supported by Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel, who picked up 2 wickets each. First Innings Batting New Zealand Batters Runs Balls Daryl Mitchell 55 104 Mitchell Santner 31 38

Bowling Indian Bowlers Overs Runs Wickets Gurnoor Brar 10 30 4 Auqib Nabi 7 31 2 Anshul Kamboj 8 25 2 Axar Patel 9 28 2 Second Innings India came out to bat with a similar story as Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma found some crisp boundaries in the powerplay before getting out for 23 runs, while Virat Kohli had a flop show with just 7 runs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul stitched together a valuable partnership of 39 runs. Later, Rahul and Naman Dhir made a partnership of 22 runs, giving India a platform to chase the target down. However, that was not enough as New Zealand bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and India were reduced to 111/7 at one moment before rain came in the 26th over. The match was eventually decided by the DLS method.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy picked up 3 wickets each. Batting Indian Batters Runs Balls Rohit Sharma 23 28 Shreyas Iyer 30 46 KL Rahul 26* 38 Bowling New Zealand Bowlers Overs Runs Wickets Kyle Jamieson 10 35 3 Jacob Duffy 7 35 3 Who Was Named Player of the Match? Gurnoor Brar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational bowling performance. He picked up 4 wickets while giving away just 30 runs in his 10 overs. He was the game-changer for the Indian side. How Does the DLS Method Work in Cricket? The Duckworth-Lewis method is used to calculate revised targets in limited-overs cricket when rain interrupts a match. It considers the overs remaining and wickets in hand to calculate the batting team's available resources.