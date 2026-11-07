Difference Between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali: Date, Timings, Significance and Celebrations

Difference Between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali: Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. It is known as the Festival of Lights and symbolises the victory of good over evil. However, many people get confused between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali because both are celebrated close to each other. Choti Diwali which is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, and Badi Diwali is main Diwali festival is celebrated with Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja. From all over the India, people are generally celebrate the Diwali by decorating their houses, lightening the diyas, and share sweets to their family & friends. Let's explore this article in details & understand the difference between Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali, including dates, timings and significance with their interesting facts.

Also Read: Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts 2026: 20 Beautiful Images to Share with Family and Friends What is Choti Diwali? Choti Diwali is an important festival celebrated during the five-day Diwali celebrations. It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas in different parts of India. According to Hindu mythology, Choti Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama, defeated Narakasura and freed the captives. This victory represents the triumph of good over evil. Choti Diwali 2026 Date and Timings Date: Saturday, 7 November 2026 (North Indian evening celebration).

Evening celebration timing in Lucknow: 5:19 PM to 7:55 PM.

Traditional Abhyang Snan: 5:18 AM to 6:22 AM on 8 November 2026, according to the Lucknow calendar.

On this day, people light diyas, decorate their homes, take traditional oil baths and pray for happiness and prosperity. What is Badi Diwali? Badi Diwali is the important day of the Diwali festival. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. According to the popular Ramayana story, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of Vanvas. People welcomed them by lighting rows of earthen lamps. On this day, families worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and good fortune. Badi Diwali 2026 Date and Timings Date: Sunday, 8 November 2026.

Lakshmi Puja timing in Lucknow: 5:42 PM to 7:39 PM.

Main celebration: Evening and night. People decorate their homes with colourful lights, make rangoli, exchange gifts and sweets, and celebrate with their families.

Choti Diwali vs Badi Diwali: Key Differences Aspects Choti Diwali Badi Diwali Other Name Naraka Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas Main Diwali, Lakshmi Puja Date in 2026 7 November 8 November Main Celebration Evening of 7 November Evening of 8 November Main Timing (Lucknow) 5:19 PM–7:55 PM (evening observance) 5:42 PM–7:39 PM (Lakshmi Puja) Main Significance Victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura Victory of good over evil Main Deity Lord Krishna Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Important Ritual Lighting diyas and traditional oil bath Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja Main Activities Diyas, home decoration and prayers Rangoli, sweets, gifts and celebrations Why Are Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali Celebrated? The main difference between these two festivals is their significance.

Choti Diwali remembers Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura. It teaches people that goodness can defeat evil. Badi Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya and the victory of light over darkness. It is also associated with welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and seeking happiness and prosperity. Both festivals share an important message: goodness, hope and positivity always bring light into our lives. Why Is There Confusion About Choti Diwali 2026 Date? Usually, Choti Diwali is celebrated one day before Badi Diwali. However, in 2026, the festival calendar has an unusual arrangement. In the North Indian evening celebration calendar, Choti Diwali is listed on 7 November, while Badi Diwali is celebrated on 8 November. However, the traditional morning oil bath associated with Naraka Chaturdashi falls on 8 November in several calendars. This is why some publications and Panchangs also list Choti Diwali on 8 November.