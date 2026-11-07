Mohammed Shami Retires: Top 5 Test Spells That Defined His Remarkable Career
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said goodbye to Test cricket on Friday, November 6. In a late-night Instagram post, Shami shared an emotional message announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game.
Shami featured for India in 64 matches, picking up 229 wickets. He was also part of some of the most memorable moments in Indian Test history. Explore the top 5 matches that defined his career.
View this post on Instagram
Mohammed Shami's Repeated Exclusion from Team Post 2025
Known for his line and length and seam movement, Shami has been one of the most clinical bowlers for India in Test cricket over the last decade or so.
He last featured in the format during the iconic 2023 World Test Championship final, where India lost to Australia. Since then, Shami has been in and out of the team across formats due to injuries.
However, following the 2025 England tour of India, the BCCI moved ahead without him despite Shami consistently performing well in domestic cricket. The decision not to include him in the team also became a major point of discussion among the cricketing fraternity.
Shami finished his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 27.71. He also registered 12 four-wicket hauls and 6 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figures were 6/56.
He was also part of India's campaigns in both the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship finals, bringing an end to a remarkable career in the longest format.
Top 5 Matches That Defined Mohammed Shami's Test Career
Mohammed Shami has bowled some fierce spells, especially in overseas conditions, leading India to some of their most memorable victories. Here are 5 Test matches that will always be remembered for his remarkable bowling performances.
1. India vs West Indies, Kolkata, 2013
Shami made a sensational arrival in Test cricket with 9 wickets in his debut match against West Indies in 2013. He picked up 4/71 and 5/47 in the 2 innings, falling just short of a 10-wicket haul.
-
Match: India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Kolkata, 2013
-
Mohammed Shami's figures: 4/71 and 5/47
-
Total wickets: 9
2. India vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013
In the challenging South African conditions at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with India already 2-0 down in the series, Shami delivered in a high-pressure situation to avoid a whitewash.
He picked up 5 wickets for 28 runs in a remarkable turnaround as South Africa, who were chasing 241 runs, were bowled out falling short by 53 runs. At one stage, they were 124/1.
-
Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Johannesburg, 2013
-
Mohammed Shami's figures: 5/28
-
South Africa's target: 241 runs
-
Result: India won by 53 runs
3. India vs Australia, Melbourne, 2018
One of the most iconic performances of Mohammed Shami's career came in the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018. With India chasing a historic BGT series victory in Australia for the first time in history, Shami picked up 6 wickets, giving away 56 runs.
In that match, Australia were under immense pressure after being bowled out for 151 runs, trailing India's massive first-innings total of 443 runs. India won the match by 137 runs and ensured a series victory.
-
Match: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Melbourne, 2018
-
Mohammed Shami's figures: 6/56
-
India's first-innings total: 443 runs
-
Result: India won by 137 runs
4. India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam, 2019
Another memorable home performance came against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. As South Africa were chasing a very tough target of 395 runs in the fourth innings, Shami produced another 5-wicket haul bowling out the Proteas for just 191 runs.
This led India to a 203-run victory.
-
Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Visakhapatnam, 2019
-
Mohammed Shami's figures: 5/35
-
South Africa's target: 395 runs
-
Result: India won by 203 runs
5. India vs South Africa, Centurion, 2021
Another memorable bowling performance from Shami on South African soil came in 2021, when India posted 327 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Shami produced a 5-wicket haul to restrict South Africa to 197 runs.
This eventually led India to win the Test match by 113 runs, registering their first-ever Test victory at Centurion.
-
Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Centurion, 2021
-
Mohammed Shami's figures: 5/44
-
South Africa's total: 197 runs
-
Result: India won by 113 runs
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com