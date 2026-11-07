HP High Court Result 2026 Out For Clerk And Process Server Posts: Download Admit Card Link Active

HP High Court List 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the detailed list of candidates shortlisted for the Screening Test for the posts of Clerk and Process Server on its official website. The PDF of the list of the candidates who have been provisionally allowed to appear in the Screening Test for the posts of Clerk (DISTRICT JUDICIARY) and Process Server is available on the official website. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the HP High Court List 2026 through the official website-https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in.

The written exam for the Clerk and Process Server posts is scheduled on November 22 and November 29, 2026.

HP High Court Result 2026 Download Link

The HP High Court List 2026 for the posts of Clerk and Process Server has been released by the High Court of Himachal Pradesed on the official website. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the list of shortlisted candidates for the screening test through the link at https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-