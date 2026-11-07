HP High Court Result 2026 Out For Clerk And Process Server Posts: Download Admit Card Link Active
HP High Court List 2026 for the posts of Clerk and Process Server has been released by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. The PDF of the list of the candidates who have been provisionally allowed to appear in the Screening Test for the posts of Clerk and Process Server is available on the official website. The written exam for the Clerk and Process Server posts is scheduled on November 22 and November 29, 2026.
HP High Court List 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has released the detailed list of candidates shortlisted for the Screening Test for the posts of Clerk and Process Server on its official website. The PDF of the list of the candidates who have been provisionally allowed to appear in the Screening Test for the posts of Clerk (DISTRICT JUDICIARY) and Process Server is available on the official website. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the HP High Court List 2026 through the official website-https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in.
The written exam for the Clerk and Process Server posts is scheduled on November 22 and November 29, 2026.
HP High Court Result 2026 Download Link
The HP High Court List 2026 for the posts of Clerk and Process Server has been released by the High Court of Himachal Pradesed on the official website. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the list of shortlisted candidates for the screening test through the link at https://www.hphighcourt.gov.in. You can download the result PDF directly through the link given below-
|Name of Post
|Result PDF Download Link
|HP High Court List 2026 Clerk
|Download Link
|HP High Court List 2026 Process Server
|Download Link
HP High Court Admit Card 2026: Key Points
The candidates are required to download the hall ticket for the screening test for the posts of Clerk and Process Server and carry the same to the exam venue. Check the list of key points regarding the HP High Court Admit Card 2026 given below-
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Paste a passport-size latest self-attested photograph in the space provided on the Hall Ticket/Admit Card.
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No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without Hall Ticket/Admit Card.
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Paste the latest passport-size self-attested photograph duly pasted on it.
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The candidates are also required to bring one of the authorized Photo IDs (i.e. Aadhar Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID / ID of any recognized organization, etc.) with them.
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ID card must be original, latest, valid, and not expired. Photocopy & scanned copy of Photo IDs in mobile phones are not acceptable.
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Check the details notification in this regard available on the official website.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.