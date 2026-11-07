RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download BCI & SCI Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here

RSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially issued the Computer Instructor Answer Key on November 6, 2026 on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for the RSSB Computer Instructor was released on November 4, 2026. The written exam was conducted from August 22 to 23, 2026 for the Basic Computer Instructor (BCI) and Senior Computer Instructor (SCI). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the final answer key and the response sheet. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3951 vacancies for the BCI & SCI would be filled across the Secondary Education Department and the Sanskrit Education Department.

The final answer key helps to calculate the overall marks secured by candidates in the written exam. The results were prepared on the basis of the final answer key.