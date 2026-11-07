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RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download BCI & SCI Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 10:21 IST

The RSSB Computer Instructor Final answer key has been released on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted from August 22 to 23, 2026 can download the final answer key and response sheet. Check key details here.

RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download BCI & SCI Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here
RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download BCI & SCI Final Response Sheet PDF Link Here

Key Points

  • RSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key released on November 6, 2026.
  • Results for RSSB Computer Instructor were released on November 4, 2026.
  • Exams were conducted from August 22-23, 2026 for 3951 BCI & SCI posts.

RSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially  issued the Computer Instructor Answer Key on November 6, 2026 on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for the RSSB Computer Instructor was released on November 4, 2026. The written exam was conducted from August 22 to 23, 2026 for the Basic Computer Instructor (BCI) and Senior Computer Instructor (SCI). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the final answer key and the response sheet. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3951 vacancies for the BCI & SCI would be filled across the Secondary Education Department and the Sanskrit Education Department.

The final answer key helps to calculate the overall marks secured by candidates in the written exam. The results were prepared on the basis of the final answer key. 

Also Check- RSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2026 in Hindi

RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download and check the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below and they are advised to check and calculate their final marks. The answer has been released separately for the BCI & SCI Posts

Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 - FINAL Answer Key (BCI Paper I, Paper Code 66K)

Click Here

Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 - FINAL Answer Key (SCI Paper II, Paper Code DU15)

Click Here

Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 - FINAL Answer Key (SCI Paper I, Paper Code 25RK)

Click Here

Basic and Senior Computer Instructor 2026 - FINAL Answer Key (BCI Paper II, Paper Code PQQ)

Click Here

Rajasthan Computer Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The RSSB Computer Instructor exam was conducted from August 22 to 23, 2026 in two shifts: morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There are a total of 3951 posts that would be filled across departments. Check the table below for details related to the recruitment process.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board 

Exam Name

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026

Exam Date

August 22 to 23, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date

JSeptember 18 , 2026

Final Answer Key Release Date

November 6, 2026

Mode of Answer Key

Online

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download the RSSB Computer Instructor Final Answer Key 2026

Candidates can now check and download the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 by following the simple steps given below-

  • Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  • The homepage will open then under the candidate corner section you will find the answer key section. 

  • Click on the answer key section there you will find the BCI & SCI Final key link.

  • Click on the relevant link and the final response sheet pdf will open on your screen.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

Candidates who have taken part in the exam can now calculate their final marks using the prescribed formula given by the RSSB. Check the marking scheme in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Total Questions

100 per paper

Marks for Each Correct Answer

1 marks

Negative Marking

0.33 marks for each wrong answer

Unattempted Question

0 marks

Score Calculation Formula

(Correct Answers × 1) − (Wrong Answers × 0.33)

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 10:21 IST

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