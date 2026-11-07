TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 Out at websitenew.tgpsc.gov.in: Download Deputy Educational Officers Admit Card PDF Link
TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 for the posts of Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I has been released by the Telangana Public Service Commission. The Hall ticket download link will be available to download from till November 11, 2026. Check all details here.
TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released the TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 for the posts of Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I in the School Education Department. The Hall ticket download link will be available till November 11, 2026. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-tgpsc.gov.in. After downloading the admit card, applicants must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the hall ticket download link, exam date, details mentioned, and other important information here.
TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 for the posts of Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I has been released by the Telangana Public Service Commission. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026 Key Highlights
All those candidates who have applied for the post of Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I in School Education Department can download their Hall Ticket on the Commission’s website-https://www.tgpsc.gov.in. Candidates should note that, at the time of downloading the Hall Ticket, they will have to submit their live photo.
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC)
|Department
|School Education Department
|Post Name
|Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I
|Notification Number
|03/G/SE/2026
|Exam Date
|November 12 and November 13, 2026
|Hall Ticket Status
|Out
|Login details required
|TGPSC ID, date of birth, and the required verification details
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|Official Website
|www.tgpsc.gov.in
How to Download TGPSC DEO Hall Ticket 2026?
The exam authority has released the admit card download link for the Deputy Educational Officers / Gazetted Head Master Grade-I on the official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can follow the step-by-step guide to download the admit card below.
- Visit the TGPSC official website at tgpsc.gov.in.
- From the homepage, click on the Deputy Educational Officer recruitment.
- Now, enter the TGPSC ID, password, and captcha in the required fields.
- Check all the details mentioned in the DEO admit card 2026.
- Download the hall ticket for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.