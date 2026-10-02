Yuzvendra Chahal Retires From First-Class Cricket: Check His Career Stats and Emotional Message
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has hung up his boots in first-class cricket after a long journey in the format. He reflected on his career, Test dream and final match at Lord’s.
Yuzvendra Chahal announced his retirement from first-class cricket on Friday October 2. The news came after the Indian spinner shared a long and emotional message on Instagram.
Chahal, who has often been known as a white-ball specialist, has also played significant first-class cricket, including in England’s County Championship.
First Class cricket is the highest level of multiple day domestic and international cricket. For example Test matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Retirement From First-Class Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal, in his emotional Instagram post, recalled how his journey in cricket began with a red ball when he was just 10 years old.
“The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game.”
Chahal then reflected on playing his final first-class match at Lord’s and his long-standing dream of playing Test cricket.
“I played my last First-Class match at Lord’s. Saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format. But I AM NOT DONE YET.”
The Indian spinner further summed up his first-class journey, from holding his first red ball as a child to playing his final game in the format.
“From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey.
View this post on Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal Stats and Records in First Class Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal represented India in international cricket. However, the right arm leg spinner also played in the Indian domestic setup as well as English county cricket. He represented Haryana, North Zone and Northamptonshire.
Yuzvendra Chahal: First-Class Stats
|
Parameter
|
Bowling
|
Batting
|
Matches
|
49
|
49
|
Innings
|
79
|
67
|
Not Outs
|
—
|
18
|
Balls / Balls Faced
|
9,154 (Balls)
|
1,540 (BF)
|
Runs
|
4,777 (Conceded)
|
451 (Scored)
|
Wickets / Highest Score
|
148 Wkts
|
48 HS
|
Average
|
32.27
|
9.20
|
Economy / Strike Rate
|
3.13 (Econ)
|
29.28 (SR)
|
Strike Rate (Bowling)
|
61.80
|
—
|
Best Bowling / Hundreds
|
6/44 (BBI) / 9/99 (BBM)
|
0 (100s)
|
5w / 10w / Fifties
|
6 (5w) / 0 (10w)
|
0 (50s)
|
Boundaries (4s / 6s)
|
—
|
57 (4s) / 2 (6s)
However, Yuzvendra Chahal is still active in white-ball cricket, including One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. He last represented India in 2023 in a T20I match against the West Indies.
With the kind of ability and skill set Chahal possesses, he still has the capacity to make a comeback to the Indian international setup.
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