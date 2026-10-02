Yuzvendra Chahal announced his retirement from first-class cricket on Friday October 2. The news came after the Indian spinner shared a long and emotional message on Instagram.

Chahal, who has often been known as a white-ball specialist, has also played significant first-class cricket, including in England’s County Championship.

First Class cricket is the highest level of multiple day domestic and international cricket. For example Test matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Retirement From First-Class Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal, in his emotional Instagram post, recalled how his journey in cricket began with a red ball when he was just 10 years old.

“The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game.”

Chahal then reflected on playing his final first-class match at Lord’s and his long-standing dream of playing Test cricket.