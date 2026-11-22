CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in: Download Tradesmen Hall Ticket PDF Link shortly
CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for various posts including ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire) and others. The CISF will conduct the written exam on November 30 and December 1, 2026. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
CISF ASI Admit Card 2026: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to conduct the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for various posts including ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesmen)-2024 and Constable (Driver and DCPO)-2024 on November 30 and December 1, 2026. The CISF will release the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 on November 27, 2026, on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials at the link on the official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 Date
The CISF will release the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 for the posts of ASI/Executive (LDCE), Constable (Fire), Constable (Tradesmen) and others on November 27, 2026, on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Once released, you can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CISF ASI Admit Card 2026
|Download Link Active Soon
How to Download CISF Constable Admit Card 2026?
The candidates can download the CISF Constable Admit Card 2026 from the website of the CISF. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
-
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) -https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
-
Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesmen)-2024 and Constable (Driver and DCPO)-2024 ’ on the home page.
-
Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
-
Step 4: Download CISF Constable Admit Card 2026 and save it for future reference.
CISF Exam Date 2026 Shift-Wise Timings
The ASI/Executive LDCE examination will be conducted on November 30, 2026, while the Constable recruitment examinations are scheduled for December 1, 2026 at different exam venues. The detailed shift timings nd reporting schedule are given below-
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Timing
|
ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023
|
November 30, 2026
|
2:00 PM to 5:30 PM
|
Constable (Fire)- 2024
|
December 1, 2026
|
9:00 AM to 11:00 PM
|
Constable (Tradesmen)-2024
|
December 1, 2026
|
1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
|
Constable (Driver and DCPO)- 2024
|
December 1, 2026
|
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.