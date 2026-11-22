CISF ASI Admit Card 2026: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to conduct the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for various posts including ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesmen)-2024 and Constable (Driver and DCPO)-2024 on November 30 and December 1, 2026. The CISF will release the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 on November 27, 2026, on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials at the link on the official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 Date

The CISF will release the CISF ASI Admit Card 2026 for the posts of ASI/Executive (LDCE), Constable (Fire), Constable (Tradesmen) and others on November 27, 2026, on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Once released, you can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below-