India A will look to continue their winning run as they face Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. Both sides are coming into this clash after registering big wins over their respective opponents.

This is a crucial Group B clash which will almost decide the table toppers from the group. India A crushed Nepal in their opening game with a record-breaking win. Meanwhile, Pakistan A also defeated UAE by a big margin in their first match of the tournament.

Check out the match details, head-to-head record between the two sides, squads and live streaming details.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM IST.