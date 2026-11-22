India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Match Details, Head-to-Head Record and Live Streaming
India A will look to continue their winning run as they face Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Check the match details, head-to-head record, squads and live streaming information.
India A will look to continue their winning run as they face Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. Both sides are coming into this clash after registering big wins over their respective opponents.
This is a crucial Group B clash which will almost decide the table toppers from the group. India A crushed Nepal in their opening game with a record-breaking win. Meanwhile, Pakistan A also defeated UAE by a big margin in their first match of the tournament.
Check out the match details, head-to-head record between the two sides, squads and live streaming details.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details
The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
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Match Details
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Information
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Match
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India A vs Pakistan A
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Tournament
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ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Date
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Sunday, November 22, 2026
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Match Time
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3:30 PM IST
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Toss Time
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3:00 PM IST
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium
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Location
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Doha, Qatar
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India A Captain
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Tilak Varma
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Pakistan A Captain
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Abdul Samad
India A vs Pakistan A Head-to-Head Record
India A have enjoyed an advantage over Pakistan A in their previous meetings. The two sides have faced each other in 14 List A matches, with India A leading the head-to-head record.
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Total Matches: 14
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India A Won: 9
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Pakistan A Won: 5
IND A vs PAK A Squads for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
India A Squad
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Player
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Role
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Tilak Varma (C)
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Batter
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Rinku Singh (VC)
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Batter
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Abhishek Sharma
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All-rounder
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Batter
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Prabhsimran Singh (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Kumar Kushagra (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Suryansh Shedge
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All-rounder
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Shahbaz Ahmed
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All-rounder
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Vipraj Nigam
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All-rounder
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Harsh Dubey
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All-rounder
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Tanush Kotian
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All-rounder
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Harshit Rana
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Bowler
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Prince Yadav
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Bowler
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Arshad Khan
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All-rounder
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Ayush Badoni
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All-rounder
Pakistan A Squad
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Player
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Role
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Abdul Samad (C)
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Batter
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Ahmed Daniyal
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Bowler
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Ali Raza
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Bowler
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Danish Aziz
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All-rounder
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Farhan Yousuf
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Batter
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Haider Ali
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Batter
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Hasan Nawaz
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Batter
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Maaz Sadaqat
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All-rounder
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Mohammad Hasnain
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Bowler
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Muhammad Imran Randhawa
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Bowler
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Rohail Nazir (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Saad Masood
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Bowler
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Shahzaib Khan
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Batter
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Shamyl Hussain
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Batter
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Sufyan Moqim
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Bowler
India A vs Pakistan A: Where to Watch Live
Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A match on the Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.
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Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming: SonyLIV app
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com