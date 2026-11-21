MAH MBA CET Cutoff 2026: Check College-Wise Percentile and Previous Year Trend Analysis
Candidates aiming to secure MBA admission through MAH MBA CET 2026 must check cutoff (percentile) analysis provided below. For top Maharashtra management colleges show a detailed college-wise percentile analysis, including institutions like JBIMS and SIMSREE. This article also provides a comprehensive trend analysis of cutoffs from 2022 to 2026, highlighting shifts and consistencies in admission requirements.
MAH MBA CET Cutoff 2026: The Maharashtra (MAH) Master of Business Administration exam allows admission to top management colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates can secure admission to the top MBA & MMS colleges in Maharashtra under the lowest percentile.
After each round of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), separate lists of cutoffs are announced by the State CET Cell for the candidates from Maharashtra and All India (candidates not from Maharashtra). Since many good colleges such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, and Welingkar have cutoffs higher than the 99.5 percentile, looking at the cutoffs of colleges in previous years is the best method to select appropriate B-schools.
MAH MBA CET 2026: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for MBA/MMS
|
Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Official Website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
Exam Mode & Pattern
|
|
Exam Dates
|
|
Result Declaration
|
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Minimum 3-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate
|
Application Fee
|
MAH MBA CET 2026 Cut-Offs
The official MAH MBA CET 2026 (Official CAP Round 1 – All India) includes 17 institutes ranging from a maximum cutoff of 99.99 percentile in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai to the minimum cutoff of 94.39 percentile in Indira Global School of Business, Pune.
There were seven institutes which scored more than 99.65 percentiles, which include JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.96), Prin. L. N. Welingkar (99.93), PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76), and COEP Technological University (99.74 / 99.68). Check complete MAH MBA CET 2026 official cutoff percentile provided below.
|
College Name
|
Cut-Off (Percentile)
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.96
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.84
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.83
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.76
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.74 / 99.68
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.23
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.14
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.62
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
97.36
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
97.15
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
96.99
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.37
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
95.35
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
95.17
|
Indira Global School of Business, Pune
|
94.39
MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs
As per the MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs data the cutoffs for the 17 institutes have been determined from the highest 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to the lowest 95.05 percentile at Indira Global School of Business, Pune.
Nine institutes have closed above the 99.00 percentile cutoff point including JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.97), Welingkar (99.93), XIMR (99.88), PUMBA (99.85), SIESCOMS (99.81), COEP (99.77 to 99.68), Chetana’s (99.52), and MET (99.23). Check the table for complete cutoff percentile for previous year.
|
College Name
|
Cut-Off Percentile
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.88
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.85
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.81
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.77 / 99.68
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.52
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.23
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
98.85
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.76
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
98.3
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
98.15
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
96.39
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.38
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
95.91
|
Indira Global School of Business, Pune
|
95.05
MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs
According to the table provided below for MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs (CAP Round 1 & Round 2 All India), all the 11 institutes closed above 99.55 percentiles in both rounds.
In CAP Round 1, the cut-off percentiles were as high as 99.99 percentile in JBIMS, Mumbai, and as low as 99.59 percentile in Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai.
While two institutes, including JBIMS (99.99) and XIMR (99.93), got fully filled in Round 1 and thus did not have cut-off percentiles in Round 2. Find the complete MAH MBA CET 2024 cutoff percentile for all 11 institutions provided below.
|
College Name
|
Round 1 Percentile
|
Round 2 Percentile
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
- (Filled in R1)
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
99.98
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.94
|
99.96
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
- (Filled in R1)
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.92
|
99.91
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.91
|
99.92
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.89 – 99.87
|
99.94
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.79
|
99.91
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.72
|
99.86
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
99.61
|
99.69
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
99.59
|
99.63
MAH MBA CET 2023 Cut-Offs
The MAH MBA CET 2023 cutoff reflects percentile comparison for 14 institutes ranginmg from 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to 97.38 percentile at TIMSR, Mumbai
In all the three rounds, the JBIMS maintained a cutoff score of 99.99 percentiles while SIMSREE (99.97 to 99.96), Welingkar (99.92 to 99.93), SIESCOMS (99.85 to 99.82), PUMBA (99.83 to 99.86), and Chetana’s (99.67 to 99.65) maintained a cutoff score greater than 99.60 percentile.
|
College Name
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Round 3
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
99.96
|
99.96
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.92
|
99.92
|
99.93
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.86
|
-
|
-
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.85
|
99.80 - 99.68
|
99.82
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.83
|
99.82
|
99.86
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.83
|
-
|
99.67
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.67
|
99.64
|
99.65
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.47
|
99.4
|
99.45
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
99.39
|
99.24
|
99.27
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
99.3
|
98.98
|
99.2
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.51
|
98.84
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.35
|
97.93
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.13
|
97.38
MAH MBA CET 2022 Cut-Off
Candidates can check MAH MBA CET official Round 1 percentile for top 11 institutions provided below.
|
College Name
|
Round 1 (Percentile)
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.98
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.95
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.89
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.68
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.67
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.62
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.6
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.24
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
98.57
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.36
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
98
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
97.87
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
97.79
|
Shree C. E. Society's Indira Institute of Management, Pune
|
96.49
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
96.49
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.06
|
S.C.E.S. Indira School of Business Studies, Tathwade
|
95.88
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
95.55
|
Indira Global Business School, Pune
|
95.39
|
Fr. C. Rodrigues Inst. of Mgmt. Studies, Vashi (Navi Mumbai)
|
95.14
Combined 5-Year Official Cut-Off Trend
The 5 Year Official Cut-Off Trend (2022-2026, CAP Round 1 All India) analyse the cutoffs for all the eleven institutes. The data shows a peak in 2023 and 2024 followed by a decrease in 2025 and 2026.
The high-end colleges remained pretty consistent throughout the period-JBIMS was constant at 99.98-99.99, SIMSREE stood at 99.95-99.97 and Welingkar also remained steady at 99.89-99.94.
On the other hand, PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76) and COEP (99.74) showed slight decline in their cut-off from their peak in 2024. In addition, Chetana's (99.23), MET (99.14), Lala Lajpatrai (98.62) and Indira ICEM (97.36) cooled down significantly from their 2022 levels.
|
College Name
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Trend Conclusion
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.98
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
Locked At Peak
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.95
|
99.97
|
99.97
|
99.97
|
99.96
|
Ultra-Stable Peak
|
Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.89
|
99.92
|
99.94
|
99.93
|
99.93
|
Steady Top Tier
|
PUMBA, University of Pune
|
99.67
|
99.83
|
99.91
|
99.85
|
99.84
|
Slight Recent Ease
|
XIMR, Mumbai
|
99.62
|
99.86
|
99.93
|
99.88
|
99.83
|
Gradual Recent Dip
|
SIESCOMS, Mumbai
|
99.68
|
99.85
|
99.92
|
99.81
|
99.76
|
Mild Downward Drift
|
COEP Technological Univ., Pune
|
99.6
|
99.83
|
99.89
|
99.77
|
99.74
|
Mild Downward Drift
|
Chetana's RKIMR, Mumbai
|
99.24
|
99.67
|
99.79
|
99.52
|
99.23
|
Back To Baseline
|
MET's Inst. of Mgmt., Mumbai
|
98.57
|
99.47
|
99.72
|
99.23
|
99.14
|
Cooling After Peak
|
Lala Lajpatrai (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.36
|
99.3
|
99.59
|
98.76
|
98.62
|
Sharp Recent Cooling
|
Indira (ICEM), Pune
|
97.79
|
99.39
|
99.61
|
98.85
|
97.36
|
Steep Recent Drop
MAH MBA CET Cutoff 2026: The Maharashtra (MAH) Master of Business Administration exam allows admission to top management colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates can secure admission to the top MBA & MMS colleges in Maharashtra under the lowest percentile.
After each round of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), separate lists of cutoffs are announced by the State CET Cell for the candidates from Maharashtra and All India (candidates not from Maharashtra). Since many good colleges such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, and Welingkar have cutoffs higher than the 99.5 percentile, looking at the cutoffs of colleges in previous years is the best method to select appropriate B-schools.
MAH MBA CET 2026: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for MBA/MMS
|
Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Official Website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
Exam Mode & Pattern
|
|
Exam Dates
|
|
Result Declaration
|
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Minimum 3-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate
|
Application Fee
|
MAH MBA CET 2026 Cut-Offs
The official MAH MBA CET 2026 (Official CAP Round 1 – All India) includes 17 institutes ranging from a maximum cutoff of 99.99 percentile in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai to the minimum cutoff of 94.39 percentile in Indira Global School of Business, Pune.
There were seven institutes which scored more than 99.65 percentiles, which include JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.96), Prin. L. N. Welingkar (99.93), PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76), and COEP Technological University (99.74 / 99.68). Check complete MAH MBA CET 2026 official cutoff percentile provided below.
|
College Name
|
Cut-Off (Percentile)
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.96
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.84
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.83
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.76
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.74 / 99.68
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.23
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.14
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.62
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
97.36
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
97.15
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
96.99
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.37
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
95.35
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
95.17
|
Indira Global School of Business, Pune
|
94.39
MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs
As per the MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs data the cutoffs for the 17 institutes have been determined from the highest 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to the lowest 95.05 percentile at Indira Global School of Business, Pune.
Nine institutes have closed above the 99.00 percentile cutoff point including JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.97), Welingkar (99.93), XIMR (99.88), PUMBA (99.85), SIESCOMS (99.81), COEP (99.77 to 99.68), Chetana’s (99.52), and MET (99.23). Check the table for complete cutoff percentile for previous year.
|
College Name
|
Cut-Off Percentile
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.88
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.85
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.81
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.77 / 99.68
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.52
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.23
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
98.85
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.76
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
98.3
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
98.15
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
96.39
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.38
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
95.91
|
Indira Global School of Business, Pune
|
95.05
MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs
According to the table provided below for MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs (CAP Round 1 & Round 2 All India), all the 11 institutes closed above 99.55 percentiles in both rounds.
In CAP Round 1, the cut-off percentiles were as high as 99.99 percentile in JBIMS, Mumbai, and as low as 99.59 percentile in Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai.
While two institutes, including JBIMS (99.99) and XIMR (99.93), got fully filled in Round 1 and thus did not have cut-off percentiles in Round 2. Find the complete MAH MBA CET 2024 cutoff percentile for all 11 institutions provided below.
|
College Name
|
Round 1 Percentile
|
Round 2 Percentile
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.99
|
- (Filled in R1)
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
99.98
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.94
|
99.96
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.93
|
- (Filled in R1)
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.92
|
99.91
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.91
|
99.92
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.89 – 99.87
|
99.94
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.79
|
99.91
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.72
|
99.86
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
99.61
|
99.69
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
99.59
|
99.63
MAH MBA CET 2023 Cut-Offs
The MAH MBA CET 2023 cutoff reflects percentile comparison for 14 institutes ranginmg from 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to 97.38 percentile at TIMSR, Mumbai
In all the three rounds, the JBIMS maintained a cutoff score of 99.99 percentiles while SIMSREE (99.97 to 99.96), Welingkar (99.92 to 99.93), SIESCOMS (99.85 to 99.82), PUMBA (99.83 to 99.86), and Chetana’s (99.67 to 99.65) maintained a cutoff score greater than 99.60 percentile.
|
College Name
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Round 3
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.97
|
99.96
|
99.96
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.92
|
99.92
|
99.93
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.86
|
-
|
-
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.85
|
99.80 - 99.68
|
99.82
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.83
|
99.82
|
99.86
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.83
|
-
|
99.67
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.67
|
99.64
|
99.65
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
99.47
|
99.4
|
99.45
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
99.39
|
99.24
|
99.27
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
99.3
|
98.98
|
99.2
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.51
|
98.84
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.35
|
97.93
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
-
|
98.13
|
97.38
MAH MBA CET 2022 Cut-Off
Candidates can check MAH MBA CET official Round 1 percentile for top 11 institutions provided below.
|
College Name
|
Round 1 (Percentile)
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
99.98
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.95
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.89
|
S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai
|
99.68
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune
|
99.67
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai
|
99.62
|
COEP Technological University, Pune
|
99.6
|
Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai
|
99.24
|
MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
98.57
|
Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.36
|
Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai
|
98
|
Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai
|
97.87
|
Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune
|
97.79
|
Shree C. E. Society's Indira Institute of Management, Pune
|
96.49
|
Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai
|
96.49
|
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai
|
96.06
|
S.C.E.S. Indira School of Business Studies, Tathwade
|
95.88
|
St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai
|
95.55
|
Indira Global Business School, Pune
|
95.39
|
Fr. C. Rodrigues Inst. of Mgmt. Studies, Vashi (Navi Mumbai)
|
95.14
Combined 5-Year Official Cut-Off Trend
The 5 Year Official Cut-Off Trend (2022-2026, CAP Round 1 All India) analyse the cutoffs for all the eleven institutes. The data shows a peak in 2023 and 2024 followed by a decrease in 2025 and 2026.
The high-end colleges remained pretty consistent throughout the period-JBIMS was constant at 99.98-99.99, SIMSREE stood at 99.95-99.97 and Welingkar also remained steady at 99.89-99.94.
On the other hand, PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76) and COEP (99.74) showed slight decline in their cut-off from their peak in 2024. In addition, Chetana's (99.23), MET (99.14), Lala Lajpatrai (98.62) and Indira ICEM (97.36) cooled down significantly from their 2022 levels.
|
College Name
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Trend Conclusion
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
99.98
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
99.99
|
Locked At Peak
|
SIMSREE, Mumbai
|
99.95
|
99.97
|
99.97
|
99.97
|
99.96
|
Ultra-Stable Peak
|
Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai
|
99.89
|
99.92
|
99.94
|
99.93
|
99.93
|
Steady Top Tier
|
PUMBA, University of Pune
|
99.67
|
99.83
|
99.91
|
99.85
|
99.84
|
Slight Recent Ease
|
XIMR, Mumbai
|
99.62
|
99.86
|
99.93
|
99.88
|
99.83
|
Gradual Recent Dip
|
SIESCOMS, Mumbai
|
99.68
|
99.85
|
99.92
|
99.81
|
99.76
|
Mild Downward Drift
|
COEP Technological Univ., Pune
|
99.6
|
99.83
|
99.89
|
99.77
|
99.74
|
Mild Downward Drift
|
Chetana's RKIMR, Mumbai
|
99.24
|
99.67
|
99.79
|
99.52
|
99.23
|
Back To Baseline
|
MET's Inst. of Mgmt., Mumbai
|
98.57
|
99.47
|
99.72
|
99.23
|
99.14
|
Cooling After Peak
|
Lala Lajpatrai (LLIM), Mumbai
|
98.36
|
99.3
|
99.59
|
98.76
|
98.62
|
Sharp Recent Cooling
|
Indira (ICEM), Pune
|
97.79
|
99.39
|
99.61
|
98.85
|
97.36
|
Steep Recent Drop
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.