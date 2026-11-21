MAH MBA CET Cutoff 2026: The Maharashtra (MAH) Master of Business Administration exam allows admission to top management colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates can secure admission to the top MBA & MMS colleges in Maharashtra under the lowest percentile. After each round of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), separate lists of cutoffs are announced by the State CET Cell for the candidates from Maharashtra and All India (candidates not from Maharashtra). Since many good colleges such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, and Welingkar have cutoffs higher than the 99.5 percentile, looking at the cutoffs of colleges in previous years is the best method to select appropriate B-schools. MAH MBA CET 2026: Overview Particulars Details Exam Name Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for MBA/MMS Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Official Website cetcell.mahacet.org Exam Mode & Pattern Online (CBT) – 200

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for 200 marks;

150 minutes duration;

No negative marking Exam Dates Session 1 (Attempt 1): April 6, 7 & 8, 2026

Session 2 (Attempt 2): May 9, 2026 Result Declaration Attempt 1 Result: May 30, 2026

Attempt 2 Result: June 12, 2026 Eligibility Criteria Minimum 3-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate Application Fee Single Attempt: ₹1,500 (General/OMS)

₹1,300 (Maharashtra Reserved)

Both Attempts: ₹3,000 (General/OMS)

₹2,600 (Maharashtra Reserved)

MAH MBA CET 2026 Cut-Offs The official MAH MBA CET 2026 (Official CAP Round 1 – All India) includes 17 institutes ranging from a maximum cutoff of 99.99 percentile in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai to the minimum cutoff of 94.39 percentile in Indira Global School of Business, Pune. There were seven institutes which scored more than 99.65 percentiles, which include JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.96), Prin. L. N. Welingkar (99.93), PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76), and COEP Technological University (99.74 / 99.68). Check complete MAH MBA CET 2026 official cutoff percentile provided below. College Name Cut-Off (Percentile) Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.96 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.93 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.84 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.83 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.76 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.74 / 99.68 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.23 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.14 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.62 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 97.36 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 97.15 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 96.99 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.37 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 95.35 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 95.17 Indira Global School of Business, Pune 94.39

MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs As per the MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs data the cutoffs for the 17 institutes have been determined from the highest 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to the lowest 95.05 percentile at Indira Global School of Business, Pune. Nine institutes have closed above the 99.00 percentile cutoff point including JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.97), Welingkar (99.93), XIMR (99.88), PUMBA (99.85), SIESCOMS (99.81), COEP (99.77 to 99.68), Chetana’s (99.52), and MET (99.23). Check the table for complete cutoff percentile for previous year. College Name Cut-Off Percentile Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.93 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.88 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.85 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.81 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.77 / 99.68 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.52 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.23 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 98.85 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.76 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 98.3 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 98.15 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 96.39 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.38 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 95.91 Indira Global School of Business, Pune 95.05

MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs According to the table provided below for MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs (CAP Round 1 & Round 2 All India), all the 11 institutes closed above 99.55 percentiles in both rounds. In CAP Round 1, the cut-off percentiles were as high as 99.99 percentile in JBIMS, Mumbai, and as low as 99.59 percentile in Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai. While two institutes, including JBIMS (99.99) and XIMR (99.93), got fully filled in Round 1 and thus did not have cut-off percentiles in Round 2. Find the complete MAH MBA CET 2024 cutoff percentile for all 11 institutions provided below. College Name Round 1 Percentile Round 2 Percentile Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 - (Filled in R1) SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 99.98 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.94 99.96 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.93 - (Filled in R1) S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.92 99.91 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.91 99.92 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.89 – 99.87 99.94 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.79 99.91 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.72 99.86 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 99.61 99.69 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 99.59 99.63

MAH MBA CET 2023 Cut-Offs The MAH MBA CET 2023 cutoff reflects percentile comparison for 14 institutes ranginmg from 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to 97.38 percentile at TIMSR, Mumbai In all the three rounds, the JBIMS maintained a cutoff score of 99.99 percentiles while SIMSREE (99.97 to 99.96), Welingkar (99.92 to 99.93), SIESCOMS (99.85 to 99.82), PUMBA (99.83 to 99.86), and Chetana’s (99.67 to 99.65) maintained a cutoff score greater than 99.60 percentile. College Name Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 JBIMS, Mumbai 99.99 99.99 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 99.96 99.96 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.92 99.92 99.93 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.86 - - S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.85 99.80 - 99.68 99.82 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.83 99.82 99.86 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.83 - 99.67 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.67 99.64 99.65 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.47 99.4 99.45 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 99.39 99.24 99.27 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 99.3 98.98 99.2 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai - 98.51 98.84 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai - 98.35 97.93 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai - 98.13 97.38

MAH MBA CET 2022 Cut-Off Candidates can check MAH MBA CET official Round 1 percentile for top 11 institutions provided below. College Name Round 1 (Percentile) Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.98 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.95 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.89 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.68 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.67 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.62 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.6 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.24 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 98.57 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.36 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 98 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 97.87 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 97.79 Shree C. E. Society's Indira Institute of Management, Pune 96.49 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 96.49 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.06 S.C.E.S. Indira School of Business Studies, Tathwade 95.88 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 95.55 Indira Global Business School, Pune 95.39 Fr. C. Rodrigues Inst. of Mgmt. Studies, Vashi (Navi Mumbai) 95.14

Combined 5-Year Official Cut-Off Trend The 5 Year Official Cut-Off Trend (2022-2026, CAP Round 1 All India) analyse the cutoffs for all the eleven institutes. The data shows a peak in 2023 and 2024 followed by a decrease in 2025 and 2026. The high-end colleges remained pretty consistent throughout the period-JBIMS was constant at 99.98-99.99, SIMSREE stood at 99.95-99.97 and Welingkar also remained steady at 99.89-99.94. On the other hand, PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76) and COEP (99.74) showed slight decline in their cut-off from their peak in 2024. In addition, Chetana's (99.23), MET (99.14), Lala Lajpatrai (98.62) and Indira ICEM (97.36) cooled down significantly from their 2022 levels. College Name 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Trend Conclusion JBIMS, Mumbai 99.98 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99 Locked At Peak SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.95 99.97 99.97 99.97 99.96 Ultra-Stable Peak Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.89 99.92 99.94 99.93 99.93 Steady Top Tier PUMBA, University of Pune 99.67 99.83 99.91 99.85 99.84 Slight Recent Ease XIMR, Mumbai 99.62 99.86 99.93 99.88 99.83 Gradual Recent Dip SIESCOMS, Mumbai 99.68 99.85 99.92 99.81 99.76 Mild Downward Drift COEP Technological Univ., Pune 99.6 99.83 99.89 99.77 99.74 Mild Downward Drift Chetana's RKIMR, Mumbai 99.24 99.67 99.79 99.52 99.23 Back To Baseline MET's Inst. of Mgmt., Mumbai 98.57 99.47 99.72 99.23 99.14 Cooling After Peak Lala Lajpatrai (LLIM), Mumbai 98.36 99.3 99.59 98.76 98.62 Sharp Recent Cooling Indira (ICEM), Pune 97.79 99.39 99.61 98.85 97.36 Steep Recent Drop

MAH MBA CET Cutoff 2026: The Maharashtra (MAH) Master of Business Administration exam allows admission to top management colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates can secure admission to the top MBA & MMS colleges in Maharashtra under the lowest percentile. After each round of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), separate lists of cutoffs are announced by the State CET Cell for the candidates from Maharashtra and All India (candidates not from Maharashtra). Since many good colleges such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, and Welingkar have cutoffs higher than the 99.5 percentile, looking at the cutoffs of colleges in previous years is the best method to select appropriate B-schools. MAH MBA CET 2026: Overview Particulars Details Exam Name Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for MBA/MMS Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Official Website cetcell.mahacet.org Exam Mode & Pattern Online (CBT) – 200

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for 200 marks;

150 minutes duration;

No negative marking Exam Dates Session 1 (Attempt 1): April 6, 7 & 8, 2026

Session 2 (Attempt 2): May 9, 2026 Result Declaration Attempt 1 Result: May 30, 2026

Attempt 2 Result: June 12, 2026 Eligibility Criteria Minimum 3-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate Application Fee Single Attempt: ₹1,500 (General/OMS)

₹1,300 (Maharashtra Reserved)

Both Attempts: ₹3,000 (General/OMS)

₹2,600 (Maharashtra Reserved)

MAH MBA CET 2026 Cut-Offs The official MAH MBA CET 2026 (Official CAP Round 1 – All India) includes 17 institutes ranging from a maximum cutoff of 99.99 percentile in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai to the minimum cutoff of 94.39 percentile in Indira Global School of Business, Pune. There were seven institutes which scored more than 99.65 percentiles, which include JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.96), Prin. L. N. Welingkar (99.93), PUMBA (99.84), XIMR (99.83), SIESCOMS (99.76), and COEP Technological University (99.74 / 99.68). Check complete MAH MBA CET 2026 official cutoff percentile provided below. College Name Cut-Off (Percentile) Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.96 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.93 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.84 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.83 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.76 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.74 / 99.68 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.23 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.14 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.62 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 97.36 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 97.15 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 96.99 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.37 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 95.35 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 95.17 Indira Global School of Business, Pune 94.39

MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs As per the MAH MBA CET 2025 Cut-Offs data the cutoffs for the 17 institutes have been determined from the highest 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to the lowest 95.05 percentile at Indira Global School of Business, Pune. Nine institutes have closed above the 99.00 percentile cutoff point including JBIMS (99.99), SIMSREE (99.97), Welingkar (99.93), XIMR (99.88), PUMBA (99.85), SIESCOMS (99.81), COEP (99.77 to 99.68), Chetana’s (99.52), and MET (99.23). Check the table for complete cutoff percentile for previous year. College Name Cut-Off Percentile Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.93 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.88 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.85 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.81 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.77 / 99.68 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.52 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.23 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 98.85 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.76 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 98.3 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 98.15 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 96.39 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.38 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 95.91 Indira Global School of Business, Pune 95.05

MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs According to the table provided below for MAH MBA CET 2024 Cut-Offs (CAP Round 1 & Round 2 All India), all the 11 institutes closed above 99.55 percentiles in both rounds. In CAP Round 1, the cut-off percentiles were as high as 99.99 percentile in JBIMS, Mumbai, and as low as 99.59 percentile in Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, Mumbai. While two institutes, including JBIMS (99.99) and XIMR (99.93), got fully filled in Round 1 and thus did not have cut-off percentiles in Round 2. Find the complete MAH MBA CET 2024 cutoff percentile for all 11 institutions provided below. College Name Round 1 Percentile Round 2 Percentile Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.99 - (Filled in R1) SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 99.98 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.94 99.96 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.93 - (Filled in R1) S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.92 99.91 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.91 99.92 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.89 – 99.87 99.94 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.79 99.91 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.72 99.86 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 99.61 99.69 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 99.59 99.63

MAH MBA CET 2023 Cut-Offs The MAH MBA CET 2023 cutoff reflects percentile comparison for 14 institutes ranginmg from 99.99 percentile at JBIMS, Mumbai, to 97.38 percentile at TIMSR, Mumbai In all the three rounds, the JBIMS maintained a cutoff score of 99.99 percentiles while SIMSREE (99.97 to 99.96), Welingkar (99.92 to 99.93), SIESCOMS (99.85 to 99.82), PUMBA (99.83 to 99.86), and Chetana’s (99.67 to 99.65) maintained a cutoff score greater than 99.60 percentile. College Name Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 JBIMS, Mumbai 99.99 99.99 99.99 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.97 99.96 99.96 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.92 99.92 99.93 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.86 - - S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.85 99.80 - 99.68 99.82 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.83 99.82 99.86 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.83 - 99.67 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.67 99.64 99.65 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 99.47 99.4 99.45 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 99.39 99.24 99.27 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 99.3 98.98 99.2 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai - 98.51 98.84 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai - 98.35 97.93 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai - 98.13 97.38

MAH MBA CET 2022 Cut-Off Candidates can check MAH MBA CET official Round 1 percentile for top 11 institutions provided below. College Name Round 1 (Percentile) Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.98 SIMSREE, Mumbai 99.95 Prin. L. N. Welingkar (WeSchool), Mumbai 99.89 S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Mumbai 99.68 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), University of Pune 99.67 Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai 99.62 COEP Technological University, Pune 99.6 Chetana's Ramprasad Khandelwal Inst. of Mgmt. (CRKIMR), Mumbai 99.24 MET's Institute of Management, Mumbai 98.57 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM), Mumbai 98.36 Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), Mumbai 98 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies & Research (RIMSR), Mumbai 97.87 Indira College of Engineering & Management (ICEM), Pune 97.79 Shree C. E. Society's Indira Institute of Management, Pune 96.49 Vivekanand Education Society's Inst. of Mgmt. (VESIMSR), Mumbai 96.49 Alkesh Dinesh Modi Inst. for Financial & Mgmt. Studies, Mumbai 96.06 S.C.E.S. Indira School of Business Studies, Tathwade 95.88 St. Francis Institute of Management & Research (SFIMR), Mumbai 95.55 Indira Global Business School, Pune 95.39 Fr. C. Rodrigues Inst. of Mgmt. Studies, Vashi (Navi Mumbai) 95.14