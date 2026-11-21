Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027: Bank aspirants aiming for India Bank SO (Specialist Officer) position can check syllabus and exam pattern provided here. The official exam date is not officially announced yet for 2027 cycle. The recruitment process for Indian Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2027 on Scale I, II & III positions is done for IT, Finance/Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, and Law. Candidates aiming for the position can check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern before beginning their preparation. Check| Indian Bank SO Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Qualification, Age Limit, & Experience Here Indian Bank SO 2027: Overview Check Indian Bank SO 2027 exam overview provided below. The table highlights details like selection process, negative marking, and other eligibility requirements provided below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Bank Post Name Specialist Officer (SO) Scales Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager), Scale III (Senior Manager) Departments IT, Finance, Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, Wealth Management Age Limit 22 yrs - 45yrs Educational Qualification Relevant Degree from a recognised university (post-wise) Work Experience Not required for entry-level; 1-3 yrs (Scale II) ; 3-5 yrs (Scale III) Nationality Indian Citizen Selection Process Shortlisting + Interview / Online test + Interview Exam Duration 120 Minutes (120 Questions, 180 Marks) Negative marking ¼ th mark deducted per wrong answer Official Website www.indianbank.in What is Indian Bank SO Exam? Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Examination is held at a national level. It aims at recruiting candidates for specialists in Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager) and Scale III (Senior Manager). It is conducted by Indian Bank (indianbank.in). The selection depends upon the scale and the number of candidates, and selection is either made through shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or Online Written Test (120 objective questions for 180 marks in 2 hours), followed by Interview, in the ratio of 80:20.

Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027 According to the recently updated selection procedure at Indian Bank, the online test contains 120 objective type questions carrying 180 marks within a 120 minutes time duration. It consists of Sectional Timing of Professional Knowledge (60 questions, 120 marks) along with English Language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude (20 questions each for 20 marks). Negative marking of 1/4th (0.25) marks for every wrong answer along with shortlisting through which candidates can go to interview stage makes it necessary to have good knowledge of domain-specific subjects. Indian Bank SO Exam Pattern 2027 The exam is conducted on online mode and includes four sections in English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.

The national-level exam consists of 120 objective-type questions for 180 marks.

The exam is of 2 hours or 120 minutes.

Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Duration English Language 20 20 20 minutes Professional Knowledge 60 120 60 minutes Reasoning 20 20 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 20 minutes Total 120 180 120 minutes Indian Bank SO 2027: Subject-wise Syllabus The Indian Bank SO exam consists of the following four subjects: English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge. The first three subjects assess your grammatical knowledge, reasoning ability, and quantitative skills and are common to all the positions. Professional Knowledge, which has the highest weightage, varies according to the position for which you are applying, whether it be IT, Finance, Law, Human Resources, or Marketing. It would help if you went through the syllabus for each subject in the topic-wise format given below.

Indian Bank SO English Syllabus The section examines candidates' understanding and deep knowledge of Englosh language: Reading Comprehension

Sentence Arrangement

Synonyms Antonyms

Passage Sentences

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Completion

Active Voice and Passive Voice

Joining Sentences

Passage Sentences

Spotting Errors

Idioms and Phrases

Spelling Test

Paragraph Completion

Prepositions

Error Correction

Substitution Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027 Professional Knowledge IT

Law

HR

Marketing

Finance, or other specialized fields Indian Bank Specialist Officer Syllabus 2027 Reasoning This section tests candidates aptitude knowledge and logical skills: Input-Output Data Sufficiency Blood Relations Puzzles Seating Arrangement Inequalities Syllogism Order and Ranking Alphanumeric Series Distance and Direction