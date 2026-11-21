Indian Bank SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2027, Download Syllabus PDF
To prepare for the Indian Bank SO positions, candidates can find the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the 2027 recruitment cycle here. The article includes the online test structure, subjects like Professional Knowledge, English, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude, along with the selection process.
Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027: Bank aspirants aiming for India Bank SO (Specialist Officer) position can check syllabus and exam pattern provided here. The official exam date is not officially announced yet for 2027 cycle.
The recruitment process for Indian Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2027 on Scale I, II & III positions is done for IT, Finance/Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, and Law. Candidates aiming for the position can check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern before beginning their preparation.
Check| Indian Bank SO Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Qualification, Age Limit, & Experience Here
Indian Bank SO 2027: Overview
Check Indian Bank SO 2027 exam overview provided below. The table highlights details like selection process, negative marking, and other eligibility requirements provided below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Bank
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Post Name
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Specialist Officer (SO)
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Scales
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Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager), Scale III (Senior Manager)
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Departments
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IT, Finance, Credit, Risk Management, HR, Marketing, Wealth Management
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Age Limit
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22 yrs - 45yrs
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Educational Qualification
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Relevant Degree from a recognised university (post-wise)
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Work Experience
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Not required for entry-level; 1-3 yrs (Scale II) ; 3-5 yrs (Scale III)
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Nationality
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Indian Citizen
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Selection Process
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Shortlisting + Interview / Online test + Interview
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Exam Duration
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120 Minutes (120 Questions, 180 Marks)
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Negative marking
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¼ th mark deducted per wrong answer
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Official Website
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www.indianbank.in
What is Indian Bank SO Exam?
Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Examination is held at a national level. It aims at recruiting candidates for specialists in Scale I (Assistant Manager), Scale II (Manager) and Scale III (Senior Manager). It is conducted by Indian Bank (indianbank.in). The selection depends upon the scale and the number of candidates, and selection is either made through shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or Online Written Test (120 objective questions for 180 marks in 2 hours), followed by Interview, in the ratio of 80:20.
Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027
According to the recently updated selection procedure at Indian Bank, the online test contains 120 objective type questions carrying 180 marks within a 120 minutes time duration. It consists of Sectional Timing of Professional Knowledge (60 questions, 120 marks) along with English Language, Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude (20 questions each for 20 marks).
Negative marking of 1/4th (0.25) marks for every wrong answer along with shortlisting through which candidates can go to interview stage makes it necessary to have good knowledge of domain-specific subjects.
Indian Bank SO Exam Pattern 2027
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The exam is conducted on online mode and includes four sections in English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.
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The national-level exam consists of 120 objective-type questions for 180 marks.
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The exam is of 2 hours or 120 minutes.
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Subject
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No. of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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English Language
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20
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20
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20 minutes
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Professional Knowledge
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60
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120
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60 minutes
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Reasoning
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20
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20
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20 minutes
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Quantitative Aptitude
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20
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20
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20 minutes
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Total
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120
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180
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120 minutes
Indian Bank SO 2027: Subject-wise Syllabus
The Indian Bank SO exam consists of the following four subjects:
- English Language,
- Reasoning Ability,
- Quantitative Aptitude, and
- Professional Knowledge.
The first three subjects assess your grammatical knowledge, reasoning ability, and quantitative skills and are common to all the positions. Professional Knowledge, which has the highest weightage, varies according to the position for which you are applying, whether it be IT, Finance, Law, Human Resources, or Marketing. It would help if you went through the syllabus for each subject in the topic-wise format given below.
Indian Bank SO English Syllabus
The section examines candidates' understanding and deep knowledge of Englosh language:
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Reading Comprehension
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Sentence Arrangement
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Synonyms Antonyms
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Passage Sentences
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Fill in the Blanks
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Sentence Improvement
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Sentence Completion
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Active Voice and Passive Voice
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Joining Sentences
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Passage Sentences
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Spotting Errors
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Idioms and Phrases
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Spelling Test
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Paragraph Completion
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Prepositions
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Error Correction
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Substitution
Indian Bank SO Syllabus 2027 Professional Knowledge
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IT
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Law
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HR
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Marketing
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Finance, or other specialized fields
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Syllabus 2027 Reasoning
This section tests candidates aptitude knowledge and logical skills:
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Input-Output
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Data Sufficiency
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Blood Relations
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Puzzles
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Seating Arrangement
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Inequalities
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Syllogism
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Order and Ranking
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Alphanumeric Series
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Distance and Direction
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
Check the syllabus for Quantiative Aptitute section provided in the table below. The syllabus includes topics like number system, mensuration, profit & loss and discount.
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Number System
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Time, Work, and Wage
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Pipe and Cistern
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Time and Distance
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Quadratic Equation and Quantity Comparison
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Data Sufficiency (Two Statements)
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Simple and Compound Interest
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Permutation and Combination
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Simplification and Approximation
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Mensuration (2D and 3D)
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Average, Percentage, Age
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Profit & Loss and Discount
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Ratio and Proportion
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Mixture and Alligation
Executive - Editorial
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