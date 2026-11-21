Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant tops the list of wicketkeeper-batters with the most runs in away Test matches. Since the inception of the game, several wicketkeeper batters have impressed the cricketing fraternity with their talent. Scoring runs in away Test matches has always been a challenging aspect of the game and some have mastered this art. Among them, Pant has achieved another significant milestone in his career, going past some of the most legendary names on this elite list. Check out what away Test matches mean and which are the top 5 wicketkeeper-batters featured on this list. What Are Away Test Matches? Away Test matches are those played by a team outside its home country. For example, when an Indian batter plays a Test match in Australia, England or any other country while touring for a bilateral series, it is counted as an away Test match.

However, away Test matches are different from neutral Test matches. Type Meaning Example Home Test A Test match played by a team in its own country. India playing Australia in Mumbai. Away Test A Test match played by a team in another country while touring. India playing Australia in Melbourne. Neutral Test A Test match played in a country that is not the home country of either participating team. Pakistan playing Australia in England. List of Wicketkeeper-Batters With Most Runs in Away Test Matches Player Team(s) Matches Runs Average 100 50 Rishabh Pant India 36* 2544* 43.11 6 12 Adam Gilchrist Australia 38 2512 50.24 10 8 MS Dhoni India 48 2496 32.84 1 18 Mark Boucher South Africa, ICC 70 2445 27.16 1 15 Alan Knott England 39 2198 42.26 2 17 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 28 2142 52.24 6 12 Ian Healy Australia 60 2039 25.48 1 14 Jeff Dujon West Indies 45 1856 30.93 2 11 Matt Prior England 32 1777 43.34 3 14 Dinesh Ramdin West Indies 43 1750 25.00 3 11

Top 5 Wicketkeeper-Batters With Most Runs in Away Test Matches 1. Rishabh Pant (India) The latest entrant at the top of this list is Rishabh Pant who scored a half-century against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington. He reached a significant milestone by going past Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni. As of now he has scored 2544 runs in 63 innings including 6 centuries and 12 fifties. Known for his aggressive style of playing Test cricket Pant has played some of the most iconic knocks in the format. Country: India

Runs: 2544

Status: Active 2. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) The second wicketkeeper batter featured on this list is Australian legend Adam Gilchrist who has 2512 runs to his name in 58 innings. Gilchrist used to be one of the most reliable batters in the Australian middle order in Test cricket. His Test average of 51.24 reflects his consistency. Gilchrist retired from international cricket in 2008.

Country: Australia

Runs: 2512

Status: Retired (2008) 3. MS Dhoni (India) MS Dhoni is one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters to feature in the game. Dhoni has scored 2496 runs in away Test matches in 83 innings. Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 but his legacy is still very much visible in the record books. Country: India

Runs: 2496

Status: Retired (2014) 4. Mark Boucher (South Africa) Mark Boucher is the South African wicketkeeper-batter who featured in 100 innings for South Africa and ICC. He scored 2445 runs with an average of 27.16. Boucher retired in 2012 and for a long period of time he held the responsibility of being South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket. Country: South Africa

Runs: 2445

Status: Retired (2012) 5. Alan Knott (England) Alan Knott was a wicketkeeper-batter from the vintage era who was part of the English Test side. He scored 2198 runs in away Test matches with an average of 42.26.