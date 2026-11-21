SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates who were shortlisted for Phase III selection process which include Group Exercise and Personal Interview can now download their call letters through the official website at sbi.co.in. The call letter can be downloaded till December 7, 2026. The interview process is set to commence on December 1, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled. Candidates would have to enter their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code to access the document. Check the direct download link, important dates and steps below.

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026: Highlights

The SBI PO recruitment is conducted under Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2026-27/09. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the final selection stage can download their interview call letters online. Check the important details in the table below.