SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Call Letter PDF Link Here
SBI has released the PO Interview Admit Card 2026 on November 20 at sbi.co.in. Shortlisted candidates can download their Phase III call letters until December 7. The interview process will begin on December 1 for recruitment to 1,500 vacancies. Check the download link and steps here.
Key Points
- SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026 released on November 20, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card until December 7, 2026.
- The interview process for SBI PO 2026 commences on December 1, 2026.
SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates who were shortlisted for Phase III selection process which include Group Exercise and Personal Interview can now download their call letters through the official website at sbi.co.in. The call letter can be downloaded till December 7, 2026. The interview process is set to commence on December 1, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled. Candidates would have to enter their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code to access the document. Check the direct download link, important dates and steps below.
SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026: Highlights
The SBI PO recruitment is conducted under Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2026-27/09. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the final selection stage can download their interview call letters online. Check the important details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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SBI Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/PO/2026-27/09
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Admit Card Name
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SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1500
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Release Date
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November 20, 2026
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Phase
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Phase III
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Selection Process
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Group Exercise and Personal Interview
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Last Date to Download
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December 7, 2026
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Official Website
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sbi.co.in
SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link
The State Bank of India has activated the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 download link on its official recruitment portal. Candidates who have qualified for the Phase III stage can now download their call letters by entering their login credentials. Candidates must download their call letters before the deadline. Check the direct link to download the SBI PO Interview Hall Ticket 2026 below.
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SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Link
How to Download SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2026-
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Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the career sections
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There you will find a text titled Probationary Officers under Advertisement No CRPD/PO/2026-27/09.
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Now click on the Phase III Group Exercise and Personal Interview call letter link.
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Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
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Enter the captcha code and click on the Login button.
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Your interview call letter will appear on the screen.
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Download and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.