JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Over 13 Lakh Submit Forms, 11 Lakh Pay Fees
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration will close on November 22. NTA has reported 13,29,670 submitted forms, while 11,19,062 candidates have completed fee payment. Check the application process, late-fee dates and January examination schedule.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on November 22. According to the latest update shared by NTA on its official X account, 13,29,670 registration forms have been submitted so far, while 11,19,062 candidates have completed the registration process and paid the examination fee.
Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to register without a late fee is November 22, 2026. NTA has also announced that candidates will get an additional opportunity to apply by paying a late fee. The late-fee registration window will remain open until November 26, 2026.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Around 2 Lakh Students Yet To Pay Application Fees
As per NTA’s post on X.com (twitter) today, more than 13.29 lakh application forms have been submitted for the January session. However, only around 11.19 lakh candidates have completed the fee payment process.
The agency has advised candidates to complete their registration before the deadline. NTA has also shared the application process, asking candidates to upload the required documents, fill in their application details, pay the examination fee and download the confirmation page.
JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 Update! 11,19,062 candidates have already completed their registration and paid the required fee, with 13,29,670 registration forms submitted so far. Don't wait until the last minute, complete your registration process today! Last Date: 22 November 2026 Registration with Late Fee: 26th November 2026 Apply here: https://t.co/tmqRWzsry6 Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | Email: jeemain@nta.ac.in JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 पंजीकरण! अब तक 11,19,062 अभ्यर्थी अपना पंजीकरण और शुल्क भुगतान पूरा कर चुके हैं, और कुल 13,29,670 पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा किए जा चुके हैं। इंतज़ार न करें और आज ही अपनी पंजीकरण प्रक्रिया पूरी करें! अंतिम तिथि: 22 नवंबर 2026 लेट फी के साथ : 26 नवंबर 2026 आवेदन वेबसाइट: https://t.co/tmqRWzsry6 हेल्पलाइन: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 | ईमेल: jeemain@nta.ac.in #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEMainRegistration— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 21, 2026
JEE Main 2027: How to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application:
1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
3. Complete the registration through the Meri Pehchaan platform using the available login options.
4. Enter the required personal, academic and examination-related details.
5. Upload the photograph, signature and other required documents in the prescribed format.
6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
7. Review the details and submit the application form.
8. Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference.
Candidates should ensure that their application process is complete, including fee payment, before the deadline.
JEE Main 2027: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Session 1 registration deadline (without late fee)
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November 22, 2026
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Registration with late fee
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November 23–26, 2026
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JEE Main Session 1 examination
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January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
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JEE Main Session 2 examination
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April 2–7, 2027
JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates
NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
The second session is scheduled for April 2 to 7, 2027. Candidates can appear for either one or both sessions. If they appear in both sessions, their better NTA score will be considered for the final ranking.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and regularly check the official website for further announcements.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.