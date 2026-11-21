The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on November 22. According to the latest update shared by NTA on its official X account, 13,29,670 registration forms have been submitted so far, while 11,19,062 candidates have completed the registration process and paid the examination fee.

Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠. The last date to register without a late fee is November 22, 2026. NTA has also announced that candidates will get an additional opportunity to apply by paying a late fee. The late-fee registration window will remain open until November 26, 2026.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Around 2 Lakh Students Yet To Pay Application Fees

As per NTA’s post on X.com (twitter) today, more than 13.29 lakh application forms have been submitted for the January session. However, only around 11.19 lakh candidates have completed the fee payment process.