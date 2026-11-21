The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 admit card for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates will need their registered mobile number and password to log in and access the admit card. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, examination centre, exam date, reporting time and instructions for the examination day.

CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode. Candidates should download their admit cards and check all the details carefully before the examination.

CLAT 2027 Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can download their UG and PG admit cards through the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.