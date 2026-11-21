CLAT 2027 Admit Card Released: Check Download Link For UG, PG Hall Ticket, Exam Date, Timing Details
The Consortium of NLUs has released the CLAT 2027 admit card for UG and PG examinations. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their registered mobile number and password. The examination will be held on December 6, 2026.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 admit card for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Candidates will need their registered mobile number and password to log in and access the admit card. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, examination centre, exam date, reporting time and instructions for the examination day.
CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode. Candidates should download their admit cards and check all the details carefully before the examination.
CLAT 2027 Admit Card Download Link
Candidates can download their UG and PG admit cards through the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.
Admit card download: Click Here To Login And Download CLAT 2027 Admit Card
Official Notice: CLAT 2027 Hall Ticket Release Official Notice
How to Download CLAT 2027 Admit Card?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their CLAT 2027 hall tickets:
- Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Open the CLAT 2027 section.
- Click on the candidate login link.
- Enter your registered mobile number and password.
- Open the candidate dashboard.
- Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.
- Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
- Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.
Candidates should check their name, date of birth, photograph, examination centre address and other details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Consortium.
CLAT 2027 Exam Date and Timings
The Consortium will conduct CLAT 2027 on December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode for both UG and PG programmes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
CLAT 2027
|
Conducting body
|
Consortium of NLUs
|
Admit card release date
|
November 21, 2026
|
Exam date
|
December 6, 2026
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Exam timings
|
2 PM to 4 PM
|
Courses
|
UG and PG
|
Official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Eligible PwD candidates will get additional time as specified in the examination instructions. The official UG instructions mention an examination duration up to 4:40 PM for eligible candidates.
CLAT 2027 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates should follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and reach the allotted examination centre on time.
Important instructions include:
- Carry a printed copy of the CLAT 2027 admit card.
- Bring a valid photo identity proof.
- PwD candidates should carry their original disability certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID), as applicable.
- Check the examination centre address before leaving for the exam.
- Follow the instructions given by the invigilators.
Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.
Important entry timings:
|
Time
|
Event
|
1:30 PM
|
Entry into the examination hall
|
1:50 PM
|
Distribution of sealed envelopes and instructions
|
2:00 PM
|
Examination begins
|
2:15 PM
|
No entry after this time
|
3:50 PM
|
Warning bell
|
4:00 PM
|
Examination ends
Candidates should note that entry will not be allowed after 2:15 PM. They must also stop writing once the final bell rings at 4 PM.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.