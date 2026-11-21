Key Points The MPHC preliminary exam for Stenographer & Assistant posts is on January 15, 2027.

The official notice announcing the exam dates was issued on November 20, 2026.

Exams will be online across cities like Jabalpur, Bhopal; admit cards available 7 days prior.

MPHC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), Jabalpur has announced the preliminary examination dates for the posts of Stenographer Grade-II, Stenographer Grade-III, Stenographer Grade-III (Court Manager Staff), and Assistant Grade-III (English Knowing). As per the official notice dated November 20, 2026 the online preliminary examination would be conducted on January 15, 2027. The examination would be conducted across various cities including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain. Candidates who will participate in this exam can check the official notice pdf related to the examination schedule and other important instructions. MPHC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 OUT The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released an official notification regarding the online preliminary examination for different Stenographer posts in district courts. The notice was issued on November 20, 2026 under reference number 738/Exam/26.

Candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website. The other necessary details and guidelines will be provided on the admit card. MPHC Stenographer Exam Date 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the MPHC Stenographer Recruitment examination in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur Posts Stenographer Grade-II, Stenographer Grade-III, Stenographer Grade-III (Court Manager Staff), and Assistant Grade-III (English Knowing) Recruitment Year 2026 Notice Date November 20, 2026 Preliminary Exam Dates January 15, 2027 Exam Mode Online Exam Centres Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain. Official Website mphc.gov.in MPHC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 Download Notice PDF

The High Court in its official notification stated that candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at mphc.gov.in. Candidates must enter an application number and password to download the admit card. The examination hall ticket can be downloaded approximately seven days before the commencement of the examination date. Check the notice below. MPHC Stenographer Exam Date 2026 Notice Link Click Here How to Download MPHC Stenographer Exam Date Notice 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to download the exam notice- Visit the official website at mphc.gov.in.

Now you have to open the recruitment or examination section.

Click on the link MP High Court Stenographer recruitment 2026 examination date notice.

The exam day notice will open on your device.

Download and save for future references.