KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Karnataka State Police Admit Card PDF Link Here
KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority for the Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification & Medical test round for Civil Police Constable posts can download their hall ticket at-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check all details here.
KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026 for the Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) on its official website. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification & Medical test round for Civil Police Constable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Read below to know more about KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026including admit card download link, steps to download, documents required and more.
KEA KSRP RPC Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The KSP Constable Document Verification Hall Ticket 2026 is now available to download for candidates appearing in the Document Verification & Medical test round. Candidates can download their call letter after using their login credentials to the link. The KEA hall ticket 2026 contains important details about document verification and medical test for all those who have shortlisted for the same. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website, alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|KEA KSRP RPC Hall Ticket 2026
How to Download KSP Constable DV Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) can get their Hall Ticket 2026 by downloading it through the following easy process:
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Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA.
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Step 2: Visit the recruitment page and click on the link for Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) Hall Ticket 2026.
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Step 3: Fill Application Number/Enrollment ID, Applicant’s Name and captcha code.
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Step 4: Click on the Login button on the home page.
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Step 5: Now, you can view the KSP Constable Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) Hall Ticket 2026 on the screen.
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Step 6: Download hall ticket and check details.
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Step 7: Take printouts and keep the same for future reference.
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