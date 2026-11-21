KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026 for the Document Verification & Medical test round for the Karnataka State Police (KSP) on its official website. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification & Medical test round for Civil Police Constable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Read below to know more about KEA KSP Hall Ticket 2026including admit card download link, steps to download, documents required and more.

KEA KSRP RPC Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The KSP Constable Document Verification Hall Ticket 2026 is now available to download for candidates appearing in the Document Verification & Medical test round. Candidates can download their call letter after using their login credentials to the link. The KEA hall ticket 2026 contains important details about document verification and medical test for all those who have shortlisted for the same. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website, alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-