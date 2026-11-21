KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli in Rare Test Record Club During IND vs NZ 1st Test
KL Rahul continued his fine form on Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, scoring a brilliant century in Wellington and achieving several major milestones in his Test career.
KL Rahul scored a brilliant century on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 21. His knock helped India go past Kiwis first-innings total and take the lead in the match.
With this century, Rahul also joined an elite list of Indian batters who have scored Test centuries in all SENA countries. SENA stands for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He also achieved several other milestones with his brilliant hundred.
How KL Rahul Scored the Century against New Zealand?
India were trailing by 368 runs. KL Rahul came out to bat on the previous day and opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Playing with caution, Rahul went on to score a brilliant hundred on Day 3.
He stitched a 165-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, followed by a 91-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Rahul scored his century in 207 deliveries and eventually went on to score 136 runs off 290 balls.
He eventually got out as Nathan Smith bowled him, but received huge appreciation from the cricketing fraternity for his brilliant knock.
KL Rahul's 13th Test CENTURY celebration in images 📸📸 #NZvIND | @klrahul https://t.co/23S7ZUy2cS— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2026
KL Rahul Joins Elite List of Indian Batters With Multiple Test Records
With his brilliant century against New Zealand in the first Test, KL Rahul entered several elite lists of Indian Test records. Here is a look at the records achieved by the Indian batter:
Indians With Test Centuries in All SENA Countries
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Sachin Tendulkar
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Mohammad Azharuddin
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Rahul Dravid
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Virat Kohli
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KL Rahul
Indian Openers With Test Hundreds in New Zealand
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Gautam Gambhir – 167 (Wellington, 2009)
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Gautam Gambhir – 137 (Napier, 2009)
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KL Rahul – 136 (Wellington, 2026)
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Sunil Gavaskar – 116 (Auckland, 1976)
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Shikhar Dhawan – 115 (Auckland, 2014)
Most Centuries by Indian Openers in SENA Tests
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Sunil Gavaskar – 8
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KL Rahul – 7
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Yashasvi Jaiswal – 3
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Vinoo Mankad – 3
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Virender Sehwag – 3
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Ravi Shastri – 3
Most Test Hundreds for India in SENA Countries
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Sachin Tendulkar – 17
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Virat Kohli – 12
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Rahul Dravid – 10
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Sunil Gavaskar – 8
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KL Rahul – 8
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Mohammad Azharuddin – 6
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Rishabh Pant – 6
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Sourav Ganguly – 5
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VVS Laxman – 5
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Cheteshwar Pujara – 5
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Ajinkya Rahane – 4
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Virender Sehwag – 4
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Shubman Gill – 4
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Dilip Vengsarkar – 4
Indian Openers With Test Hundreds in SENA Countries
KL Rahul has become the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all 4 SENA countries.
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South Africa: Wasim Jaffer, KL Rahul
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England: Vinoo Mankad, Vijay Merchant, Mushtaq Ali, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal
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New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul
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Australia: Vinoo Mankad, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal
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