KL Rahul scored a brilliant century on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 21. His knock helped India go past Kiwis first-innings total and take the lead in the match.

With this century, Rahul also joined an elite list of Indian batters who have scored Test centuries in all SENA countries. SENA stands for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He also achieved several other milestones with his brilliant hundred.

How KL Rahul Scored the Century against New Zealand?

India were trailing by 368 runs. KL Rahul came out to bat on the previous day and opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Playing with caution, Rahul went on to score a brilliant hundred on Day 3.

He stitched a 165-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, followed by a 91-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Rahul scored his century in 207 deliveries and eventually went on to score 136 runs off 290 balls.