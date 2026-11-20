IBPS PO Main Cutoff 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 on November 20, 2026, at ibps.in for recruitment of 7,565 Probationary Officers as per CRP PO/MT-XVI after Mains examination held on October 4, 2026. While the official cutoff marks are yet to be released, candidates can check the expected category-wise marks, along with previous year trend analysis provided here. The expected marks range between 55 to 78 for all categories. To check whether you have qualified for the next step, which is an interview process through the result, it is suggested to check the expected cutoff marks. The official cutoff scores for categories and sections along with the scorecard, will be made available separately in a day or two from the date of result announcement. Before the official cutoff PDF is published, going through the estimated cutoff marks for Mains (out of 225), number of vacancies and past trends can help aspirants analyze their position and prepare for further rounds.

Check| India Post GDS 2nd Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Category-Wise Marks and Merit List IBPS PO Mains Expected Cutoff 2026 Given below is IBPS PO mains expected cutoff 2026 based on the previous year trends. Candidates can check the estimated marks out of 225 to analyse recruitment options. The general category mains cutoff may range between 78-85. Check category-wise marks provided below. Category Expected Mains Cutoff (Out of 225) General/UR 78 - 85 EWS 75 - 80 OBC-NCL 75 - 80 SC 60 - 65 ST 55 - 60 IBPS PO Mains 2025 Section-Wise Cutoff Check the section-wise IBPS PO Mains 2025 cutoff marks for all categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST) provided below. Subject (Maximum Marks) Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/EWS) Reasoning (60) 4.5 8.5 General/Banking Awareness (50) 1 2 English Language (40) 10.25 13.5 Data Analysis & Interpretation (50) 0.35 6 Descriptive Paper (25) 8.75 10

IBPS PO Mains 2025 Overall Cutoff The IBPS PO Mains overall cut-off for 2025 (maximum marks is 225) is close to 75.75 for General/UR and OBC (NCL) candidates, while 72.5 for EWS candidates, 59 for SC candidates, and 51.75 for ST candidates. Category Cut Off on Total (Out of 225) General/UR 75.75 EWS 72.5 OBC (NCL) 75.75 SC 59 ST 51.75 IBPS PO Mains 2024 Section-Wise Cutoff The section-wise cutoff marks for IBPS PO Mains 2024 are provided in the table below. Subject (Maximum Marks) Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60) 2.75 5.75 General/Banking Awareness (40) 1 2 English Language (40) 4.75 7.75 Data Analysis & Interpretation (60) 1 2.25 Descriptive Paper (25) 8.75 10

IBPS PO Mains 2024 Overall Cutoff The table includes category-wise cutoff marks for IBPS PO Mains 2024 provided below. Category Cut Off on Total (Out of 225) General/UR 66.5 EWS 64.75 OBC (NCL) 66 SC 54.25 ST 47.5 IBPS PO Mains 2023 Section-Wise Cutoff Check IBPS PO Mains section-wise cutoff for the year 2023 provided below. Subject (Maximum Marks) Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60) 1.5 3.5 General/Banking Awareness (40) 1.5 3.5 English Language (40) 8 11 Data Analysis & Interpretation (60) 4.75 7.75 Descriptive Paper (25) 8.75 10 IBPS PO Mains 2023 Overall Cutoff The table provides IBPS PO Mains 2023 overall cutoff marks shared below. As per the official data, general category recruitment closed at 63 out of 225 marks.

Category Cut Off on Total (Out of 225) General/UR 63 EWS 61 OBC (NCL) 62.25 SC 50.25 ST 41 IBPS PO Mains 2022 Section-wise Cutoff Check section-wise cutoff of IBPS PO Mains for the year 2022. The table highlighted below distribiutes the marks as per the exam sections. Subject (Maximum Marks) Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60) 4.75 7 General/Banking Awareness (40) 2 4.5 English Language (40) 12.25 15.5 Data Analysis & Interpretation (60) 1 2.25 Descriptive Paper (25) 8.75 10 IBPS PO Mains 2022 Overall Cutoff The table highlights the IBPS PO mains overall cutoff, category-wise for the year 2022. Category Cut Off on Total (Out of 225) General/UR 71.25 EWS 70.5 OBC (NCL) 69.75 SC 59.25 ST 53.25

IBPS PO Mains Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis In 2022, the overall cutoff of IBPS PO Mains was at 71.25 out of 225 marks. This later decreased to 63 in 2023, followed by an increase of 3.5 marks in 2024 to 66.5. While it again experinced an increase of 9.25 marks to 75.75 in 2025. However, as per the previous data, the estimated cutoff for 2026 is 78-85 marks, showing an increase of 2-9 marks from 2025. Year Overall Cutoff (Out of 225) Change from Previous Year 2022 71.25 Base Year 2023 63 Decreased by 8.25 marks 2024 66.5 Increased by 3.50 marks 2025 75.75 Increased by 9.25 marks 2026 (Expected) 78 - 85 Expected to increase by 2 to 9 marks Step-by-Step Guide to Check the IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026 Candidates waiting for IBPS PO Mains cutoff can check out the step-by-step instructions shared below to download the cutoff when released: