IBPS PO Main Cutoff 2026: Expected Category-Wise Marks and Trend Analysis
IBPS has announced the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 for 7,565 Probationary Officer vacancies, with official cutoffs pending. This article provides expected category-wise cutoff marks for 2026 and a detailed analysis of previous years' trends.
IBPS PO Main Cutoff 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 on November 20, 2026, at ibps.in for recruitment of 7,565 Probationary Officers as per CRP PO/MT-XVI after Mains examination held on October 4, 2026. While the official cutoff marks are yet to be released, candidates can check the expected category-wise marks, along with previous year trend analysis provided here. The expected marks range between 55 to 78 for all categories.
To check whether you have qualified for the next step, which is an interview process through the result, it is suggested to check the expected cutoff marks. The official cutoff scores for categories and sections along with the scorecard, will be made available separately in a day or two from the date of result announcement. Before the official cutoff PDF is published, going through the estimated cutoff marks for Mains (out of 225), number of vacancies and past trends can help aspirants analyze their position and prepare for further rounds.
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IBPS PO Mains Expected Cutoff 2026
Given below is IBPS PO mains expected cutoff 2026 based on the previous year trends. Candidates can check the estimated marks out of 225 to analyse recruitment options. The general category mains cutoff may range between 78-85. Check category-wise marks provided below.
|
Category
|
Expected Mains Cutoff (Out of 225)
|
General/UR
|
78 - 85
|
EWS
|
75 - 80
|
OBC-NCL
|
75 - 80
|
SC
|
60 - 65
|
ST
|
55 - 60
IBPS PO Mains 2025 Section-Wise Cutoff
Check the section-wise IBPS PO Mains 2025 cutoff marks for all categories (General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST) provided below.
|
Subject (Maximum Marks)
|
Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off (General/EWS)
|
Reasoning (60)
|
4.5
|
8.5
|
General/Banking Awareness (50)
|
1
|
2
|
English Language (40)
|
10.25
|
13.5
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation (50)
|
0.35
|
6
|
Descriptive Paper (25)
|
8.75
|
10
IBPS PO Mains 2025 Overall Cutoff
The IBPS PO Mains overall cut-off for 2025 (maximum marks is 225) is close to 75.75 for General/UR and OBC (NCL) candidates, while 72.5 for EWS candidates, 59 for SC candidates, and 51.75 for ST candidates.
|
Category
|
Cut Off on Total (Out of 225)
|
General/UR
|
75.75
|
EWS
|
72.5
|
OBC (NCL)
|
75.75
|
SC
|
59
|
ST
|
51.75
IBPS PO Mains 2024 Section-Wise Cutoff
The section-wise cutoff marks for IBPS PO Mains 2024 are provided in the table below.
|
Subject (Maximum Marks)
|
Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off (General/EWS)
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60)
|
2.75
|
5.75
|
General/Banking Awareness (40)
|
1
|
2
|
English Language (40)
|
4.75
|
7.75
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation (60)
|
1
|
2.25
|
Descriptive Paper (25)
|
8.75
|
10
IBPS PO Mains 2024 Overall Cutoff
The table includes category-wise cutoff marks for IBPS PO Mains 2024 provided below.
|
Category
|
Cut Off on Total (Out of 225)
|
General/UR
|
66.5
|
EWS
|
64.75
|
OBC (NCL)
|
66
|
SC
|
54.25
|
ST
|
47.5
IBPS PO Mains 2023 Section-Wise Cutoff
Check IBPS PO Mains section-wise cutoff for the year 2023 provided below.
|
Subject (Maximum Marks)
|
Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off (General/EWS)
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60)
|
1.5
|
3.5
|
General/Banking Awareness (40)
|
1.5
|
3.5
|
English Language (40)
|
8
|
11
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation (60)
|
4.75
|
7.75
|
Descriptive Paper (25)
|
8.75
|
10
IBPS PO Mains 2023 Overall Cutoff
The table provides IBPS PO Mains 2023 overall cutoff marks shared below. As per the official data, general category recruitment closed at 63 out of 225 marks.
|
Category
|
Cut Off on Total (Out of 225)
|
General/UR
|
63
|
EWS
|
61
|
OBC (NCL)
|
62.25
|
SC
|
50.25
|
ST
|
41
IBPS PO Mains 2022 Section-wise Cutoff
Check section-wise cutoff of IBPS PO Mains for the year 2022. The table highlighted below distribiutes the marks as per the exam sections.
|
Subject (Maximum Marks)
|
Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off (General/EWS)
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60)
|
4.75
|
7
|
General/Banking Awareness (40)
|
2
|
4.5
|
English Language (40)
|
12.25
|
15.5
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation (60)
|
1
|
2.25
|
Descriptive Paper (25)
|
8.75
|
10
IBPS PO Mains 2022 Overall Cutoff
The table highlights the IBPS PO mains overall cutoff, category-wise for the year 2022.
|
Category
|
Cut Off on Total (Out of 225)
|
General/UR
|
71.25
|
EWS
|
70.5
|
OBC (NCL)
|
69.75
|
SC
|
59.25
|
ST
|
53.25
IBPS PO Mains Year-Wise Cutoff Analysis
In 2022, the overall cutoff of IBPS PO Mains was at 71.25 out of 225 marks. This later decreased to 63 in 2023, followed by an increase of 3.5 marks in 2024 to 66.5. While it again experinced an increase of 9.25 marks to 75.75 in 2025. However, as per the previous data, the estimated cutoff for 2026 is 78-85 marks, showing an increase of 2-9 marks from 2025.
|
Year
|
Overall Cutoff (Out of 225)
|
Change from Previous Year
|
2022
|
71.25
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
63
|
Decreased by 8.25 marks
|
2024
|
66.5
|
Increased by 3.50 marks
|
2025
|
75.75
|
Increased by 9.25 marks
|
2026 (Expected)
|
78 - 85
|
Expected to increase by 2 to 9 marks
Step-by-Step Guide to Check the IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026
Candidates waiting for IBPS PO Mains cutoff can check out the step-by-step instructions shared below to download the cutoff when released:
-
Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in
-
Open the CRP PO/MT-XVI section
-
Click on the IBPS PO Mains result or scorecard link.
-
Enter the registration number and password or date of birth.
-
Submit the details to access the scorecard.
-
Check the marks and category-wise cutoff marks.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.