The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the PO Mains exam 2026 recruitment process for 7565 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies under the CRP PO/MT-XVI on November 20, 2026, on its official website, i.e., ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains exam 2026 was held on October 4, 2026, will now be able to check their results and cutoff marks on the official website. The IBPS PO Mains cutoff 2026 marks will help the candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff marks are released along with the result separately for different categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST.

IBPS PO Mains Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

The IBPS PO Mains cutoff marks have been announced with the IBPS PO Mains result on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks for the IBPS PO Mains from the cutoff given below:-