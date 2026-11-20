IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026 at ibps.in: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks Here
IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026: Check the category-wise qualifying marks for the IBPS PO Mains exam 2026 in the article below and read the latest updates.
Key Points
- IBPS PO Mains 2026 results for 7565 posts released on Nov 20, 2026, at ibps.in.
- The IBPS PO Mains 2026 exam was held on Oct 4, 2026; category-wise cutoffs announced.
- Qualified candidates proceed to Personality Test & Interview for final merit list.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the PO Mains exam 2026 recruitment process for 7565 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies under the CRP PO/MT-XVI on November 20, 2026, on its official website, i.e., ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains exam 2026 was held on October 4, 2026, will now be able to check their results and cutoff marks on the official website. The IBPS PO Mains cutoff 2026 marks will help the candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff marks are released along with the result separately for different categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST.
IBPS PO Mains Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
The IBPS PO Mains cutoff marks have been announced with the IBPS PO Mains result on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks for the IBPS PO Mains from the cutoff given below:-
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Catgeory
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IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026
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General
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To Be Announced
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OBC
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To Be Announced
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EWS
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To Be Announced
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SC
|
To Be Announced
|
ST
|
To Be Announced
Note:- The official IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026 will be updated after its release. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial cutoff figures.
How to Check the IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their cutoff marks once they are available. Candidates can use the simple steps given below to check the IBPS PO Mains cutoff using these simple steps:-
- Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in
- Open the CRP PO/MT-XVI section
- Click on the IBPS PO Mains result or scorecard link.
- Enter the registration number and password or date of birth.
- Submit the details to access the scorecard.
- Check the marks and category-wise cutoff marks.
Candidates should download their scorecards and keep a copy for future reference.
Also check, IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Released at ibps.in LIVE
Factors Affecting the IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2026
The IBPS PO Mains cutoff is not fixed and may change every year. There are several factors which determine the minimum qualifying marks.
- The total number of available PO posts affects the competition and cutoff marks.
- A difficult question paper may result in a lower cutoff, while an easier paper can increase it.
- The number of candidates appearing for the exam can also influence the cutoff marks. IBPS releases separate qualifying marks for different categories.
- The marks scored by the candidates across the country also affect the final cutoff marks.
Also check, MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: Check All Exams Schedule at mppsc.mp.gov.in and Other Details
What After the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify for the Mains exam will move to the next stages of recruitment, including the Personality Test and Common Interview, as per the selection process. The final merit list is prepared combining the Mains and Interview scores in the prescribed 80:20 ratio. Prelims marks are not included in the final merit calculation.
Also check, TSLPRB Telangana SI Admit Card 2026: Download Sub Inspector Hall Ticket PDF, Link Here Soon
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.