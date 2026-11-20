The Friday after Thanksgiving has long been an important marker for Americans, not just for recovering from a turkey coma, but for the thrill of the first major sales of the Christmas season. Black Friday 2026 falls on November 27 and Thanksgiving falls on November 26. This major shopping event in the United States starts the holiday shopping period. It is meant to attract people with massive discounts on retail goods during this time of the year. What is Black Friday? Black Friday has become one of the year's busiest shopping days. This day is typically associated with large discounts from retailers which results in high consumer spending. The day is crucial for retailers as it can significantly impact their annual sales figures and often account for nearly one-fifth of their total sales. Why is It Called Black Friday?

The name's origin is popularly linked to a positive business narrative but the real story is much less glamorous and involves overworked police. The Real Story behind Name Origin The term Black Friday was coined by police officers in Philadelphia in the 1950s and 60s. The day after Thanksgiving brought huge crowds of suburban shoppers and tourists flocking to the city. The gathering is often for the annual Army-Navy football game held on Saturday. This resulted in massive traffic jams, chaos, and increased shoplifting. For the police, it was a dreaded, long, and difficult shift, which they sarcastically dubbed "Black Friday." Black Friday crowds in Philadelphia, 1968, Courtesy - newspapers.com The Accounting Myth of Retail Rebrand Retailers did not like the negatie connotation behind Black Friday and in the 1980s promoted a more favourable explanation. This suggested that black referred to the point when stores finally became profitable for the year by moving from being in the red (recording losses with red ink) to being in the black (recording profits with black ink).

Well its true that the holiday season is vital for profits and this was a marketing effort to rebrand the term. Why is Black Friday Always celebrated after Thanksgiving? The timing of Black Friday is directly tied to a century-old tradition and even a Presidential decree meant to boost the economy. The Unofficial Start to Christmas Shopping For decades, US retailers observed an unwritten rule: they would not advertise or launch Christmas sales until the day after Thanksgiving. Historically, the Christmas shopping season officially began after the Thanksgiving parades ended. A Presidential Move for Profit Before 1941, Thanksgiving was traditionally celebrated on the last Thursday of November. But during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday a week earlier to the fourth Thursday of November.

The goal was to extend the vital holiday shopping season for struggling retailers, ensuring a longer period of sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which gave rise to the Friday after as the official launch day. Cultural Importance of Black Friday Sale Black Friday has become an event that is beyond a day of shopping. Now it is a social event where friends and their families go out to do their shopping. The term is synonymous with consumerism which is something to kick off the beginning of holiday celebrations. The event has gained popularity worldwide in recent years and even countries that do not celebrate Thanksgiving are now adopting such strategies. Black Friday Shopping Trends and Deals Sales will be cut across the following major categories: electronics, clothing, toys, and household items. This will mostly be the electronics area.