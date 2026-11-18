XAT 2027 Essay Writing: XAT 2027 exam is scheduled is upcoming and scheduled on Sunday, January 3, 2027. Before appearing for the exam, it is necessary to understand each sections to score well in the exam. XAT essay section asks for heavy content, relying on qualify instead of quantity. While most exam essay questions involve lengthy essays, XAT provides very limited time (about 20 minutes) and words within which to articulate your thoughts. The topics usually try to assess your understanding of philosophy or ethics or social issues in general. In order to score well in front of the evaluators from some of the best institutes in the country such as XLRI, you don’t have to show off your vocabulary; you just need to present your viewpoint effectively. To check and evaluate your options for MBA programs in top IIMs, check out the MBA and IIM Profilizer shared below:

IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 XAT Essay Writing 2027: Exam Pattern From the table candidates can understand the guidelines for XAT essay writing test. To appear for the exam, candidates are allotted 15 to 20 minutes for composing an essay of 200-300 words based on one of the topics. The performance in the essay is not calculated in your overall written test percentile score, instead is evaluated by teachers during the final interview session. The critical thinking skills are assessed in terms of your correct grammar, use of simple language, and an objective consideration of both the sides of an issue. Exam Guideline Word Count 200 to 300 Words Time Allowed 15 to 20 Minutes Topic Choices Choice of 1 out of 2 or 3 Topics Score Impact Zero Impact on Written Rank Sticking to Topic Staying on the Topic Balanced Thinking Looking at Both Sides English Style Simple and Clean English

Check| XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria XAT Essay Topics & Format Candidates can find essay topics from previous XAT exams from the table shared below. XLRI allows students to choose between two to three essay questions on the computer screen. The topics generally includes deep philosophical questions related to human life or contemporary news regarding business and social media policies. In the case of XAT 2025, XLRI did not ask candidates to write essays on the primary day of the exam but delayed the task until the interview for students clearing the cutoff. Year Status Official Essay Topic Topic Type 2025 Moved to Interview Round No common essay on main exam College Exam Rule Change 2024 Option 1 Implementing more stringent regulations on social media platforms is crucial to combat fake news Technology & Government Rules 2024 Option 2 Things which matter most must never be at the mercy of things which matter least Deep Life Thoughts 2024 Option 3 Tech predictions often fail not because of flawed models, but lack of humility about uncertainty Technology & Future Predictions 2023 Option 1 Risk is the essential need of soul. The absence of risk produces boredom which paralyses in a different way from fear Human Behavior & Fear 2023 Option 2 Rapid decarbonization to fulfill India's Net Zero commitment will have business consequences Business & Green Energy 2022 Option 1 In management, we do not need people who never experienced a setback; such people are highly averse to taking risks Business Leadership & Setbacks 2022 Option 2 Capitalism and democracy follow different paths and cannot co-exist Government & Market Money 2019–2021 Temporarily Dropped The essay section was removed from the exam during these three years College Exam Rule Change 2018 Single Compulsory Topic Can ethical practices and business profitability truly coexist? Business Profit & Good Deeds

XAT 2027: Themes & Sample Topics The table below provides the main topics candidates should practice before appearing for the exam. The topics include modern concepts such as artificial intelligence, cutting trees to earn money, screen time and loneliness, and learning from your mistakes. The process will help candidates learn how to type fast enough to complete an essay within twenty minutes. Themes Sample Essay Topics Artificial Intelligence & Jobs Artificial Intelligence: Does it take away human jobs or create smarter work? Green Business & Profit Can big companies focus on saving nature without losing money? Phones & Feeling Alone Constant internet use has made people lonelier than before Leadership & Setbacks Success teaches what to repeat; failure teaches what to improve Deep Life Thoughts Trying to be totally perfect often stops you from making real progress

Preparation Tips for Writing a Good Essay Given below are some helpful preparation tips for writing a good essay: 1. Take 3 minutes for Planning: Do not begin to type anything on your keyboard immediately. Spend 3 minutes deciding on the topic you know best. On your rough sheet, write down two good arguments supporting, one argument against and one real example. 2. Easy 4 Paragraph Principle: Maintain order in your essay by creating four small paragraphs for each sections of the essay (such as introduction, body etc). 3. Do Not Complicate Your Writing: There is no need to use sophisticated vocabulary or very long sentences in your essay writing. It is always preferable to explain everything in simple language as "Companies should make profit but they have to take care of nature." 4. Use exact numbers and data: If you do not remember the exact percentage or number of people who participated in a survey, then just mention the trend. Mentioning something as "Most of the modern automobile manufacturing companies are producing electric cars" is perfectly fine and accurate. Giving wrong numbers will harm your grades.