Apple, Microsoft, Banks and Airlines Hit By Tech Outages: List Of 5 Major Tech Disruptions In One Week
Five major technology outages disrupted Microsoft, Apple, banking services and airlines between November 12 and 17, 2026. Explore the incidents, their causes and what they reveal about the reliability of global digital infrastructure.
5 Major Tech Disruptions in One Week: The global tech industry has been going through a crisis these days. Audiences are watching it closely, almost like a mysterious theory. In the world of the digital economy, the chances of falling into the trap of a cyber threat are as easy as a single click.
Why are we talking about it now? Between November 12 and November 17, 2026, the world witnessed five major technology outages. These outages did not just give digital-savvy companies and people a shock but also served as a reality check on whether relying entirely on digital infrastructure is as smooth and safe as it seems.
These outages did not affect small companies but hit some of the biggest giants in the tech industry.
From unanswered Outlook emails and grounded flights to delayed bank transactions and inaccessible Apple services, the disruptions brought an uncomfortable question into focus: How reliable is our digital infrastructure?
These incidents were not linked to a coordinated cyberattack but stemmed from software bugs, faulty updates and ageing systems.
Although these services gradually returned to normal, the disruptions offered a timely lesson. The lesson is that even the most advanced technology is only as reliable as the infrastructure supporting it.
5 Major Technology Outages Between November 12 and 17, 2026
Between November 12 and 17, several major technology companies and institutions experienced unexpected service disruptions. The incidents affected millions of users, disrupted business operations and exposed vulnerabilities in critical digital infrastructure.
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Microsoft 365 Global Outage (November 12–13): Outlook, Teams and Copilot services disrupted worldwide.
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FAA Nationwide Ground Stop (November 13): A router malfunction disrupted air traffic control systems, grounding flights.
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JPMorgan Chase Banking Outage (November 16): Software issues triggered transaction delays and online banking disruptions.
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United Airlines System Outage (November 16): An internal technology glitch affected approximately 945 flights.
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Apple Services Outage (November 17): App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, iCloud and Apple Pay experienced disruptions.
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Date
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Company/Organisation
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What Happened?
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Reported Cause
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Nov 12–13
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Microsoft 365
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Outlook, Teams and Copilot disrupted for nearly 24 hours.
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Network upgrade and software defect
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Nov 13
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FAA
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Four-hour nationwide ground stop; nearly 25,000 flight delays and over 9,000 cancellations reported.
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Faulty router and ageing infrastructure
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Nov 16
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JPMorgan Chase and US banks
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Transaction delays, online banking issues and Zelle disruptions.
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Software bug in on-premise hardware
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Nov 16
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United Airlines
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Over 90-minute outage affected approximately 945 flights.
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Internal technology glitch
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Nov 17
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Apple
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App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, iCloud and Apple Pay affected.
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Internal software update
As all of us cannot be tech-savvy, we can try to understand the complex digital world bit by bit. These tech outage incidents tell us how interconnected ultramodern digital systems can sometimes be a mystery. These outages leave users furious and sometimes also cause severe monetary losses.
So, to understand in simple words, a single technical failure can affect services far beyond the organisation experiencing the basic problem.
The outcome of the outages is that, from missed flights to delayed financial transactions, the disruptions tell us important things. It is why regular upgrades, software testing and backup systems are essential for maintaining digital services.
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.