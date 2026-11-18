5 Major Tech Disruptions in One Week: The global tech industry has been going through a crisis these days. Audiences are watching it closely, almost like a mysterious theory. In the world of the digital economy, the chances of falling into the trap of a cyber threat are as easy as a single click.

Why are we talking about it now? Between November 12 and November 17, 2026, the world witnessed five major technology outages. These outages did not just give digital-savvy companies and people a shock but also served as a reality check on whether relying entirely on digital infrastructure is as smooth and safe as it seems.

These outages did not affect small companies but hit some of the biggest giants in the tech industry.

From unanswered Outlook emails and grounded flights to delayed bank transactions and inaccessible Apple services, the disruptions brought an uncomfortable question into focus: How reliable is our digital infrastructure?