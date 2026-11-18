Taking mock tests is an integral part of preparing for the CAT exam. While this helps students understand the exam pattern, gauge their preparedness and improve their time management skills, it is important how they analyse their mocks so that they can improve. Just taking multiple mocks won’t guarantee any improvement. Many aspirants tend to focus on their CAT mock scores and percentiles. They don’t really know why they did well or poorly. It could be due to bad question selection, calculation errors and poor time management. It is important to know what issues you’re facing. To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer. Take a Sectional Approach CAT exam consists of 3 sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). These will require a different approach.

Instead of just looking at your overall score, you should look at your accuracy, attempts and time taken per question. This will give an insight into whether you are suffering from poor concepts, poor calculations or poor time management. For example, if you’re attempting a lot of questions in the CAT 2026 exam but getting them wrong in QA then you need to work on your accuracy. If you’re finding DILR difficult then you need to work on your question selection. Why are You Getting Questions Wrong? You may not be getting any questions wrong because of poor concepts. It could be due to calculation errors, misunderstanding the question, not knowing enough or spending too long on the difficult questions. To improve your analysis, keep a list of any questions you get wrong. Analyse why you got them wrong. What could you improve? Try to go back to those questions in a few days. If you can solve them independently then you’ll know that you’ve understood the concepts.

After some time, you’ll notice patterns and will be able to avoid making the same mistakes. Work on Your Question Selection Not only is the CAT testing your knowledge but also your decision making skills. Knowing which questions to attempt is an important skill. When analysing your mocks, look at whether you’re spending too long on certain questions. Are you missing out on easier ones? In DILR, try to spend some time skimming through the sets. If you’re able to pick a set that is easier to manage then you can save time. In QA, if you’re stuck on a question, move on to allow yourself to attempt other questions. You want to improve your judgement. Also Read: How to Score 99 Percentile in CAT 2026? Tips, Strategy and Study Plan Turn Your Analysis Into An Action Plan Your analysis won’t help if you’re not using it to improve. After every test try to pick 2-3 areas to improve on. Maybe you need to revise a maths topic, practice certain DILR questions or work on your reading comprehension. Focus on a couple of areas. Don’t try to improve all of your issues.

For example, if you’re always struggling with geometry questions then go back to the concepts. Practice some questions and time yourself to ensure you’ve understood. Then try some mocks to see if you’ve improved. It is more useful to compare your performance across multiple mocks. Also Read: What are the Most Repeated DILR Topics in CAT? Check Last 5 Years Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More Spend Time Analysing Your Mocks A common mistake that students make is moving onto the next mock. This can make it seem like you’re practicing regularly but not improving. Take some time to understand why you got the questions wrong. Look at the questions you didn’t attempt. Can you think of any other ways to solve them? Did your strategy work for each section? Mock scores can vary depending on the difficulty of the paper and which questions you attempted. So don’t change your whole strategy if you got a low score.

Also Read: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Check Fee, Cutoff, Selection Process Improving Your CAT Percentile Improving your CAT percentile isn’t about taking more mocks. It is about ensuring that you’re learning from every attempt. You should know your strengths, what issues you’re facing repeatedly and what you need to focus on. If you’re regularly analysing your performance and using it to improve then you’ll slowly start to improve your accuracy, time management and question selection. A mock will tell you where you are at that point in your preparation. Using your analysis will tell you what you need to do. This is what will turn regular practice into meaningful progress. Also Read: CAT Score vs Percentile 2026: Check The Safe Score For 99+ Percentile

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