IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: आईबीपीएस पीओ मेन्स रिजल्ट ibps.in पर होगा घोषित, ऐसे चेक करें स्कोरकार्ड
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: आईबीपीएस पीओ मेन्स परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी किया जाएगा। उम्मीदवार अपने Registration Number और Password का उपयोग करके स्कोरकार्ड देख सकेंगे।
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिंग पर्सनेल सिलेक्शन (IBPS) जल्द ही पीओ (PO) मेन्स परीक्षा 2026 का रिजल्ट अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in पर घोषित करने वाला है। जो उम्मीदवार 4 अक्टूबर 2026 को हुई इस परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे, वे अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड दर्ज करके स्कोरकार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। 7,565 पदों पर होने वाली इस भर्ती प्रक्रिया में मेन्स परीक्षा पास करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को अगले चरण यानी इंटरव्यू और पर्सनैलिटी टेस्ट के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 - हाइलाइट्स
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परीक्षा का नाम: IBPS PO मेन्स परीक्षा 2026
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आयोजक संस्था: इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिंग पर्सनेल सिलेक्शन (IBPS)
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पद का नाम: प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर (PO) / मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी (CRP PO/MT-XVI)
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कुल रिक्त पद: 7,565 पद
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रिजल्ट स्थिति: जल्द
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आधिकारिक वेबसाइट: ibps.in
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अगला चरण: इंटरव्यू और पर्सनैलिटी टेस्ट
IBPS PO मेन्स रिजल्ट 2026 कैसे चेक करें?
आईबीपीएस पीओ मेन्स रिजल्ट 2026 जारी होने के बाद उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके अपना स्कोरकार्ड देख सकते हैं:
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सबसे पहले आईबीपीएस (IBPS) की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in पर जाएं।
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होमपेज पर बाईं ओर दिए गए 'CRP PO/MT' (Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees) टैब पर क्लिक करें।
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इसके बाद 'Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XVI' लिंक पर क्लिक करें और फिर 'Result / Scorecard of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XVI' के विकल्प को चुनें।
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अब एक नया लॉगिन पेज खुलेगा। यहां अपनी लॉगिन आईडी के साथ स्क्रीन पर दिया गया कैप्चा कोड दर्ज करें।
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फिर 'Login' बटन पर क्लिक करें। आपका रिजल्ट और स्कोरकार्ड स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देंगे।
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इसे डाउनलोड करें और उसका एक प्रिंटआउट निकालकर रख लें।
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vijay Pratap Singh is an Education and Career Journalist with over 4 years of experience in covering Government Jobs, Sarkari Naukri, Competitive Exams, Recruitment Notifications, Exam Results, Admissions, and Education News. He currently works with Jagran Josh, where he writes extensively on SSC, UPPSC, MPPSC, BPSC, Railway, Banking, Defence, and other government recruitment examinations.
He holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) from Jaipur National University, Jaipur. His expertise includes government job recruitment, exam notifications, eligibility criteria, application processes, admit cards, answer keys, results, career guidance, courses, and employability skills. Through accurate, well-researched, and timely content, he helps students, job seekers, and competitive exam aspirants stay informed and make better academic and career decisions.