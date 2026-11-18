Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Maths MCQs: Prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Pre-Board and Board Exams 2027 (scheduled for 09 March 2027) with these Top 50 MCQs and answers. Curated per the 2026–27 rationalized syllabus and competency-based pattern, this question bank covers Relations, Matrices, Calculus, Vectors, 3D Geometry, and Probability to boost accuracy and speed.
Top 50 CBSE Class 12th Maths MCQs with Solutions: The CBSE Class 12th Board Exam in Mathematics for the year 2027 is officially scheduled to be conducted on 09 March 2027 (Tuesday) from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Being one of the highest-scoring yet difficult core subject for both Science & Commerce streams, the study of Mathematics demands a thorough understanding of concepts, practicing the formulas on a regular basis, and solving problems quickly.
In order to help the students prepare well for their exams in the year 2026-27, the following list of Top 50 CBSE Class 12th Maths MCQs with Solutions has been developed strictly in accordance with the latest rationalized NCERT syllabus and competency-based exam pattern as laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The MCQs cover high-scoring topics such as Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices and Determinants, Calculus (Continuity, Differentiability, Integrals, Differential Equations), Vectors, Three Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability.
Also Read:CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027
In accordance with the rationalized CBSE Class 12 Mathematics (Subject Code: 041) syllabus and the examination pattern of 2026–27 based on competencies, these 50 high-value MCQs will include all the six units with questions based on concepts, formulas, and Assertion-Reason type questions as per Section A (18 MCQs + 2 Assertion-Reason questions = 20 Marks) of the board examination.
Unit 1: Relations and Functions (Q1 to Q6)
-
Let A={1,2,3}. The number of equivalence relations on A containing (1,2) is:
-
A) 1
-
B) 2
-
C) 3
-
D) 4
-
A relation R on the set Z of integers is defined as $R = \{(a, b) : \vert{}a - b\vert{} \le 1\}$. Then R is:
-
A) Reflexive and transitive, but not symmetric
-
B) Reflexive and symmetric, but not transitive
-
C) Symmetric and transitive, but not reflexive
-
D) An equivalence relation
-
Let f:RR be defined as f(x)=x4. Which of the following is correct?
-
A) f is one-one and onto
-
B) f is many-one and onto
-
C) f is one-one but not onto
-
D) f is neither one-one nor onto
-
The principal value of -176 is:
-
A) 76
-
B) 56
-
C) 6
-
D) 3
-
The value of -1(3)--1(-3) is equal to:
-
A)
-
B) -2
-
C) 0
-
D) 23
-
The domain of the function f(x)=-1(2x-1) is:
-
A) [-1,1]
-
B) [0,1]
-
C) [-1,0]
-
D) (0,1)
Unit 2: Algebra- Matrices and Determinants (Q7 to Q15)
-
If a matrix A is both symmetric and skew-symmetric, then A is necessarily a:
-
A) Diagonal matrix with non-zero entries
-
B) Zero matrix
-
C) Square identity matrix
-
D) Scalar matrix
-
If $A = \begin{bmatrix} \cos\alpha & -\sin\alpha \\ \sin\alpha & \cos\alpha \end{bmatrix}$ and A+A'=I, then the value of is:
-
A) 6
-
B) 3
-
C)
-
D) 32
-
The number of all possible matrices of order 33 with each entry 0 or 1 is:
-
A) 27
-
B) 18
-
C) 81
-
D) 512
-
If A is a square matrix of order 3 and $\vert{}A\vert{} = 5$, then the value of $\vert{}2A\vert{}$ is:
-
A) 10
-
B) 30
-
C) 40
-
D) 125
-
If A is an invertible matrix of order 3 such that $\vert{}A\vert{} = 4$, then $\vert{}\text{adj } A\vert{}$ is equal to:
-
A) 4
-
B) 12
-
C) 16
-
D) 64
-
If $\begin{vmatrix} 2x & 5 \\ 8 & x \end{vmatrix} = \begin{vmatrix} 6 & -2 \\ 7 & 3 \end{vmatrix}$, then the value of x is:
-
A) 3
-
B) 3
-
C) 6
-
D) 6
-
For a square matrix A, if A2-3A+I=O, then A-1 is equal to:
-
A) 3I-A
-
B) A-3I
-
C) 3A-I
-
D) A+3I
-
The area of a triangle with vertices (-2,-3), (3,2), and (-1,-8) is:
-
A) 15sq.units
-
B) 30sq.units
-
C) 7.5sq.units
-
D) 20sq.units
-
If A and B are symmetric matrices of the same order, then AB-BA is a:
-
A) Skew-symmetric matrix
-
B) Symmetric matrix
-
C) Zero matrix
-
D) Identity matrix
Unit 3: Calculus (Q16 to Q33)
-
If the function $f(x) = \begin{cases} kx + 1, & x \le \pi \\ \cos x, & x > \pi \end{cases}$ is continuous at x=, then the value of k is:
-
A) 2
-
B) -2
-
C) 1
-
D) 0
-
The derivative of -12x1+x2 with respect to x for $\vert{}x\vert{} < 1$ is:
-
A) 11+x2
-
B) 21+x2
-
C) -21+x2
-
D) 2x1+x2
-
If $y = e^{x + e^{x + e^{x + \dots \infty}}}$, then dydx is equal to:
-
A) y1-y
-
B) yy-1
-
C) 11-y
-
D) y1+y
-
The rate of change of the area of a circle with respect to its radius r when r=6cm is:
-
A) 10cm2/cm
-
B) 12cm2/cm
-
C) 8cm2/cm
-
D) 36cm2/cm
-
The interval in which the function f(x)=x2e-x is strictly increasing is:
-
A) (-,)
-
B) (-2,0)
-
C) (2,)
-
D) (0,2)
-
The maximum value of f(x)=x+x on [0,2] is:
-
A) 1
-
B) 2
-
C) 2
-
D) 12
-
dx2x2x is equal to:
-
A) x+x+C
-
B) x-x+C
-
C) xx+C
-
D) x-x+C
-
The value of ex(-1x+11+x2)dx is:
-
A) ex-1x+C
-
B) ex1+x2+C
-
C) ex-1x+C
-
D) -1(ex)+C
-
The value of the definite integral -/2/27xdx is:
-
A) 1
-
B) 27
-
C) 0
-
D)
-
0/2xx+xdx equals:
-
A) 2
-
B) 4
-
C)
-
D) 0
-
The area of the region bounded by the curve y2=x, the lines x=1, x=4, and the x-axis in the first quadrant is:
-
A) 73sq.units
-
B) 143sq.units
-
C) 283sq.units
-
D) 7sq.units
-
The sum of the order and degree of the differential equation d2ydx23+dydx4+x=0 is:
-
A) 3
-
B) 4
-
C) 5
-
D) 7
-
The integrating factor (IF) of the linear differential equation xdydx-y=2x2 is:
-
A) e-x
-
B) 1x
-
C) x
-
D) -x
-
The general solution of the differential equation dydx=ex-y is:
-
A) ex+ey=C
-
B) ey-ex=C
-
C) ex+y=C
-
D) y=ex+C
-
The number of arbitrary constants in the general solution of a differential equation of fourth order is:
-
A) 0
-
B) 2
-
C) 3
-
D) 4
-
If $f(x) = \vert{}x - 3\vert{}$, then at x=3, f(x) is:
-
A) Continuous and differentiable
-
B) Continuous but not differentiable
-
C) Differentiable but not continuous
-
D) Neither continuous nor differentiable
-
dxx2+4x+13 is equal to:
-
A) 13-1x+23+C
-
B) -1x+23+C
-
C) 13-1(x+2)+C
-
D) 19-1x+23+C
-
The slope of the tangent to the curve y=x3-3x+2 at the point whose x-coordinate is 3 is:
-
A) 24
-
B) 27
-
C) 18
-
D) 6
Unit 4: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry (Q34 to Q42)
-
The projection of the vector a=2i+3j+2k on the vector b=i+2j+k is:
-
A) 106
-
B) 1017
-
C) 56
-
D) 617
-
If a,b,c are unit vectors such that a+b+c=0, then the value of ab+bc+ca is:
-
A) 1
-
B) 3
-
C) -32
-
D) 0
-
The area of a parallelogram whose adjacent sides are determined by the vectors a=i-j+3k and b=2i-7j+k is:
-
A) 15sq.units
-
B) 152sq.units
-
C) 30sq.units
-
D) 15sq.units
-
If a line makes angles 90, 135, and 45 with the x, y, and z-axes respectively, its direction cosines are:
-
A) 0,12,12
-
B) 0,-12,12
-
C) 1,-12,12
-
D) 0,-12,12
-
The angle between the two lines x-22=y-15=z+3-3 and x+2-1=y-48=z-54 is:
-
A) -126938
-
B) -113938
-
C) 2
-
D) 0
-
The Cartesian equation of a line passing through (1,-2,3) and parallel to the vector 3i+2j-2k is:
-
A) x+13=y-22=z+3-2
-
B) x-13=y+22=z-3-2
-
C) x-31=y-2-2=z+23
-
D) x-13=y+2-2=z-32
-
The value of i(jk)+j(ik)+k(ij) is:
-
A) 0
-
B) -1
-
C) 1
-
D) 3
-
The distance of the point (3,4,5) from the x-axis is:
-
A) 3
-
B) 5
-
C) 34
-
D) 41
Unit 5: Linear Programming (Q43 to Q44)
-
The corner points of the feasible region determined by a system of linear constraints are (0,10), (5,5), (15,15), and (0,20). Let Z=px+qy, where p,q>0. The condition on p and q so that the maximum of Z occurs at both (15,15) and (0,20) is:
-
A) p=q
-
B) p=2q
-
C) q=2p
-
D) q=3p
-
In a Linear Programming Problem (LPP), the optimal value of the objective function Z=ax+by (if it exists) always occurs at:
-
A) Any interior point of the feasible region
-
B) A corner point (vertex) of the feasible region
-
C) The origin (0,0) only
-
D) The midpoint of the longest constraint line
Unit 6: Probability (Q45 to Q48)
-
If P(A)=12, P(B)=0, then $P(A \mid B)$ is:
-
A) 0
-
B) 12
-
C) Not defined
-
D) 1
-
If A and B are two independent events such that P(A)=0.3 and P(B)=0.4, then P(AB) is equal to:
-
A) 0.70
-
B) 0.12
-
C) 0.58
-
D) 0.82
-
A die is thrown twice and the sum of the numbers appearing is observed to be 6. What is the conditional probability that the number 4 has appeared at least once?
-
A) 25
-
B) 15
-
C) 13
-
D) 236
-
A bag contains 4 red and 4 black balls, and another bag contains 2 red and 6 black balls. One of the two bags is selected at random and a ball is drawn from it, which is found to be red. The probability that the ball is drawn from the first bag is:
-
A) 13
-
B) 23
-
C) 12
-
D) 34
49. Vector product result type:
- A. scalar
- B. vector
- C. matrix
- D. constant
50. Derivative of constant:
- A. 0
- B. 1
- C. constant
- D. x
|
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Based Question Bank
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027: Answer Key
Below are the answer key for the Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027:
|
Q.No
|
Ans
|
Q.No
|
Ans
|
Q.No
|
Ans
|
Q.No
|
Ans
|
Q.No
|
Ans
|
1
|
B
|
11
|
C
|
21
|
B
|
31
|
B
|
41
|
C
|
2
|
B
|
12
|
C
|
22
|
B
|
32
|
A
|
42
|
D
|
3
|
D
|
13
|
A
|
23
|
A
|
33
|
A
|
43
|
D
|
4
|
B
|
14
|
A
|
24
|
C
|
34
|
A
|
44
|
B
|
5
|
B
|
15
|
A
|
25
|
B
|
35
|
B
|
45
|
C
|
6
|
B
|
16
|
B
|
26
|
B
|
36
|
C
|
46
|
C
|
7
|
B
|
17
|
B
|
27
|
C
|
37
|
B
|
47
|
A
|
8
|
B
|
18
|
A
|
28
|
B
|
38
|
B
|
48
|
B
|
9
|
D
|
19
|
B
|
29
|
A
|
39
|
A
|
49
|
C
|
10
|
C
|
20
|
D
|
30
|
D
|
40
|
B
|
50
|
A
Practising the Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2027 will assist students in revising key concepts effectively, improving their speed while solving problems, and increasing confidence to score high in the board exam.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Question Bank 2026-27: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Questions and Answers
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