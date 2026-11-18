Top 50 CBSE Class 12th Maths MCQs with Solutions: The CBSE Class 12th Board Exam in Mathematics for the year 2027 is officially scheduled to be conducted on 09 March 2027 (Tuesday) from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Being one of the highest-scoring yet difficult core subject for both Science & Commerce streams, the study of Mathematics demands a thorough understanding of concepts, practicing the formulas on a regular basis, and solving problems quickly.

In order to help the students prepare well for their exams in the year 2026-27, the following list of Top 50 CBSE Class 12th Maths MCQs with Solutions has been developed strictly in accordance with the latest rationalized NCERT syllabus and competency-based exam pattern as laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The MCQs cover high-scoring topics such as Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices and Determinants, Calculus (Continuity, Differentiability, Integrals, Differential Equations), Vectors, Three Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability.