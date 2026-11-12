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RSCIT Result 2026; Download October 04 and 11 Exam Scorecard and Certificate PDF at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 13:42 IST

VMOU RSCIT Result 2026: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) will soon announce the RSCIT Result for the exams held on October 04 and 11, 2026. The result will be released on the official website of VMOU RSCIT: rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the RSCIT result.

VMOU RSCIT Result 2026
VMOU RSCIT Result 2026

Key Points

  • VMOU will soon announce RSCIT results for exams held on Oct 04 & 11, 2026.
  • Results will be released online on the official website: rkcl.vmou.ac.in.
  • Students can check results by roll number or name/DOB and download certificates.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will soon announce the RSCIT result for the exam held on October 04 and 11 2026. The Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) conductes the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) in collaboration with VMOU. The VMPOU will release the RKCL RSCIT Result online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Students can check and download their VMOU RSCIT results using the direct link provided below. After clicking the link they can search their result by roll number or name and date of birth. The students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result

RKCL will soon release the results RSCIT exam held on October 04 and 11, 2026. The RSCIT results will be released on the official exam portal of RKCL VMOU- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Here we will also provide the direct link to download scorecard PDF and certificat PDF.

VMOU RSCIT 2026 Result Link

Click here

VMOU RSCIT 2026 Certificate Download Link

Click here

Steps to Check VMOU RSCIT Result 2026.

Students can check and download their RSCIT results online at the official website of the RKCL VMOU. They need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RKCL RSCIT Result 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: List of declared results will be shown on the home page.

Step 3: Check the exam dates October 4 and 11, and click on ‘View Result’.

Step 4: A new page will open, Select District, and click on Search By Roll No or Search by Name and Date of Birth option given there.

Step 5: The RSCITresult will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Highlight

The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) to provide the basic computer literacy and digital skills for citizens, students, and job seekers in Rajasthan.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Name of Exam

Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT)

Date of Exam

October 04 and 11 2026

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Marks

75

Qualifying Marks

28

Result Released Stauts

To be Released

Official Website

rkcl.vmou.ac.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 13:42 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the VMOU RSCIT Result 2026?
    +
    The VMOU RSCIT result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the VMOU RSCIT result.
  • How can I check the RSCIT Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their RSCIT results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The RSCIT result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • When will the VMOU RSCIT Result 2026 be released?
    +
    VMOU RSCIT Result 2026 will be released soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the October 4 and 11 exams should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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