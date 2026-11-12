RSCIT Result 2026; Download October 04 and 11 Exam Scorecard and Certificate PDF at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Key Points VMOU will soon announce RSCIT results for exams held on Oct 04 & 11, 2026.

Results will be released online on the official website: rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Students can check results by roll number or name/DOB and download certificates.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will soon announce the RSCIT result for the exam held on October 04 and 11 2026. The Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) conductes the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) in collaboration with VMOU. The VMPOU will release the RKCL RSCIT Result online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Students can check and download their VMOU RSCIT results using the direct link provided below. After clicking the link they can search their result by roll number or name and date of birth. The students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal. VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result RKCL will soon release the results RSCIT exam held on October 04 and 11, 2026. The RSCIT results will be released on the official exam portal of RKCL VMOU- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Here we will also provide the direct link to download scorecard PDF and certificat PDF.

VMOU RSCIT 2026 Result Link Click here VMOU RSCIT 2026 Certificate Download Link Click here Steps to Check VMOU RSCIT Result 2026. Students can check and download their RSCIT results online at the official website of the RKCL VMOU. They need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RKCL RSCIT Result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Step 2: List of declared results will be shown on the home page. Step 3: Check the exam dates October 4 and 11, and click on ‘View Result’. Step 4: A new page will open, Select District, and click on Search By Roll No or Search by Name and Date of Birth option given there. Step 5: The RSCITresult will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Highlight