DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online application process for Advertisement No. 06/2026 from 12 November 2026. A total of 1260 vacancies have been announced for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts in various departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi. This includes 185 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 1075 posts of MTS. Candidates can apply online till 11 December 2026 (11:59 PM). In this article, we share the eligibility criteria, important dates, and the direct link to apply.

DSSSB MTS & JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released a large recruitment notification for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. The table below gives the key details of the DSSSB Advt 06/2026 at a glance, so candidates can check the dates and vacancies before applying.