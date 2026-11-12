DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1260 MTS & JE Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link
DSSSB Recruitment 2026: DSSSB has started the online application process for 1260 MTS and JE posts on November 12, 2026, on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Interested candidates must check the complete information about eligibility, vacancies, and the application link.
Key Points
- DSSSB announced 1260 vacancies for MTS & Junior Engineer posts.
- Online applications for Advt 06/2026 started on 12 November 2026.
- The last date to apply for these positions is 11 December 2026.
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online application process for Advertisement No. 06/2026 from 12 November 2026. A total of 1260 vacancies have been announced for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts in various departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi. This includes 185 posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 1075 posts of MTS. Candidates can apply online till 11 December 2026 (11:59 PM). In this article, we share the eligibility criteria, important dates, and the direct link to apply.
DSSSB MTS & JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released a large recruitment notification for Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. The table below gives the key details of the DSSSB Advt 06/2026 at a glance, so candidates can check the dates and vacancies before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
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Advertisement No.
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06/2026 (Combined Examinations, 2026)
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Post Names
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Junior Engineer (Electrical), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), MTS – Aaya (Female), MTS (General Duty)
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Post Codes
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JE (Electrical): 809/26
MTS (All Categories): 810/26
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Total Vacancies
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1260
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JE (Electrical) Vacancies
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185
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MTS Vacancies
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1075 (General Duty & Other MTS: 836, MTS – Aaya (Female): 239)
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Job Location
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Various departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi / Local & Autonomous Bodies
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Notification Release Date
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06 November 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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12 November 2026 (12:00 Noon)
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Last Date to Apply
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11 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Application Fee
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₹100 (SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women exempted)
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Application Mode
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Online (via dsssbonline.nic.in)
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Exam Date
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To be notified later
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Official Website
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application for DSSSB Advt 06/2026 started on 12 November 2026 at 12:00 Noon. Eligible candidates can apply through the official DSSSB online portal. Keep your documents ready and complete the form before the last date, 11 December 2026 (11:59 PM), to avoid last-minute website issues. Check the direct apply link below:
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DSSSB NTS Recruitment 2026
How to Apply Online for DSSSB MTS & JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates who want to apply for DSSSB Advt 06/2026 must complete the online process before the deadline. Follow the steps below carefully and keep your documents ready so the form can be filled without any mistakes.
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Visit the official DSSSB website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, and open the online application portal.
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Click on the "Apply Online" link for Advertisement No. 06/2026.
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Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if you have not registered earlier. Existing candidates can log in with their registration details.
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Select the post you want to apply for, such as Junior Engineer (Electrical), MTS, MTS – Aaya (Female) or MTS (General Duty).
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Fill in your personal, educational and category details correctly.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and other required documents in the prescribed size and format.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable to your category.
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Check all the details once, submit the form and download the confirmation page.
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Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com